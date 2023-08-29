Possible Bearish Signals With Goldman Sachs Group Insiders Disposing Stock

Many The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Goldman Sachs Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & COO, John Waldron, sold US$5.2m worth of shares at a price of US$387 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$326. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Goldman Sachs Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Goldman Sachs Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Goldman Sachs Group. Specifically, Chairman & CEO David Solomon ditched US$5.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Goldman Sachs Group insiders own about US$613m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Goldman Sachs Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Goldman Sachs Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Goldman Sachs Group you should know about.

