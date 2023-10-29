Possible Bearish Signals With Hilton Worldwide Holdings Insiders Disposing Stock

In the last year, many Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hilton Worldwide Holdings

The Executive VP & Chief HR Officer, Laura Fuentes, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$141 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$149). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of Laura Fuentes's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Hilton Worldwide Holdings insiders own 1.6% of the company, currently worth about US$618m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hilton Worldwide Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Hilton Worldwide Holdings shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Hilton Worldwide Holdings insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hilton Worldwide Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

