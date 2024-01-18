Possible Bearish Signals With Kraft Heinz Insiders Disposing Stock

In the last year, many The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kraft Heinz

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Flavio Torres, for US$3.7m worth of shares, at about US$39.53 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$37.79. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Kraft Heinz insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Kraft Heinz Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Kraft Heinz. In total, Executive VP Rashida La Lande dumped US$463k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Kraft Heinz Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Kraft Heinz insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$118m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Kraft Heinz Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Kraft Heinz shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Kraft Heinz is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Kraft Heinz you should know about.

