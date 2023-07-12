Possible Bearish Signals With Lockheed Martin Insiders Disposing Stock

Over the past year, many Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lockheed Martin

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Operating Officer, Frank St. John, for US$3.2m worth of shares, at about US$474 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$466. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Lockheed Martin than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Lockheed Martin Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Lockheed Martin. In that time, insider Stephanie Hill dumped US$1.2m worth of shares. On the other hand we note insider John Donovan bought US$251k worth of shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Lockheed Martin insiders own about US$97m worth of shares. That equates to 0.08% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Lockheed Martin Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Lockheed Martin stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Lockheed Martin.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

