Possible Bearish Signals With McDonald's Insiders Disposing Stock

Over the past year, many McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At McDonald's

The President, Christopher Kempczinski, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$280 each. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$282, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 16% of Christopher Kempczinski's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of McDonald's shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

McDonald's Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at McDonald's. In total, insiders dumped US$2.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that McDonald's insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$242m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About McDonald's Insiders?

Insiders sold McDonald's shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since McDonald's is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - McDonald's has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

