Possible Bearish Signals With Meta Platforms Insiders Disposing Stock

Many Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Meta Platforms Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Financial Officer, Susan J. Li, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$306 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$354. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11% of Susan J. Li's holding.

Meta Platforms insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Meta Platforms Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Meta Platforms. In total, Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth sold US$2.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Meta Platforms insiders own about US$126b worth of shares (which is 14% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Meta Platforms Tell Us?

An insider sold Meta Platforms shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Meta Platforms makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Meta Platforms. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Meta Platforms you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

