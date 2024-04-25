Possible Bearish Signals With Microchip Technology Insiders Disposing Stock

Over the past year, many Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Microchip Technology

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chair, Stephen Sanghi, sold US$3.4m worth of shares at a price of US$93.99 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$90.68. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Microchip Technology insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Microchip Technology Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Microchip Technology. Specifically, insiders ditched US$3.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Microchip Technology

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Microchip Technology insiders own about US$969m worth of shares (which is 2.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Microchip Technology Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Microchip Technology stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Microchip Technology makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Microchip Technology you should be aware of, and 1 of these can't be ignored.

