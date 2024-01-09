Possible Bearish Signals With Microsoft Insiders Disposing Stock

Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Microsoft Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & Vice Chairman, Bradford Smith, sold US$17m worth of shares at a price of US$338 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$375). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 8.6% of Bradford Smith's stake.

Microsoft insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Microsoft Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Microsoft. In total, insiders dumped US$13m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Microsoft

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Microsoft insiders own about US$967m worth of shares (which is 0.03% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Microsoft Insiders?

Insiders sold Microsoft shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Microsoft is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Microsoft that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

