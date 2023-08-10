Possible Bearish Signals With Snowflake Insiders Disposing Stock

Many Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Snowflake

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Lead Independent Director, Michael Speiser, for US$89m worth of shares, at about US$181 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$154. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Snowflake shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Snowflake Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Snowflake recently. In that time, Lead Independent Director Michael Speiser dumped US$89m worth of shares. On the flip side, Independent Director Mark McLaughlin spent US$300k on purchasing shares (as mentioned above) . Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Snowflake insiders own 10.0% of the company, worth about US$5.0b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Snowflake Tell Us?

The stark truth for Snowflake is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Snowflake and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

