Possible bearish signals as U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) insiders disposed of US$2.0m worth of stock

In the last year, many U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At U.S. Bancorp

The Vice Chairman of Consumer & Business Banking, Timothy Welsh, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$834k worth of shares at a price of US$43.92 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$35.75. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

U.S. Bancorp insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of U.S. Bancorp

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that U.S. Bancorp insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$109m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About U.S. Bancorp Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded U.S. Bancorp shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the U.S. Bancorp insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with U.S. Bancorp and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

