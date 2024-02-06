Possible Bearish Signals With Visa Insiders Disposing Stock

Over the past year, many Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Visa

The Vice Chair, Kelly Tullier, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$6.1m worth of shares at a price of US$233 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$276. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 50% of Kelly Tullier's stake.

Insiders in Visa didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Visa insiders own 0.05% of the company, worth about US$261m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Visa Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Visa shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Visa, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Visa, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

