Possible turnaround for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) insiders, still down US$63k after a US$732k shopping spree

Insiders who purchased US$732k worth of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 10% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$63k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GlycoMimetics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Senior VP & Chief Medical Officer Edwin Rock for US$309k worth of shares, at about US$1.66 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.50. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months GlycoMimetics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of GlycoMimetics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests GlycoMimetics insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about US$2.6m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The GlycoMimetics Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if GlycoMimetics insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing GlycoMimetics. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for GlycoMimetics (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

