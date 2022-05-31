U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,144.97
    -13.27 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,080.07
    -132.89 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,111.93
    -19.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,873.25
    -14.64 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.23
    +2.16 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.60
    -9.70 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    -0.40 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    +0.1010 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2610
    -0.0043 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4860
    +0.8660 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,968.57
    +1,272.95 (+4.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    695.57
    -0.49 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Post-acquisition, Misty Robotics pivots to education

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Back in 2018, a struggling Sphero needed a change. Post-Disney IP deal, life hadn’t been easy for the Colorado robotic toy firm, so it looked to a potentially lucrative new sector: STEM education. History, as Mark Twain may or may not have ever said, rhymes. The source of the quote is uncertain, but the truth is extremely applicable in the world of startups, as Sphero spinout Misty Robotics is undergoing its own educational pivot.

Misty is one of those interesting ideas that was never able to fully find purchase. After a ouple of years looking to sell its adorable little robot platform to software and hardware developers, the company was ultimately acquired by the strangely named Swedish firm, Furhat. The two teams spoke of a “unified vision” when the news was announced in January, and this product relaunch is seemingly the first step toward achieving it.

“There was always great synergy between Furhat and Misty and with this launch you can see how that’s playing out,” Furhat co-founder and CEO Samer Al Moubayed says in a release.”We’ve updated Misty’s conversational capabilities with a focus on natural language understanding and conversational skills. We also believe that social robots need to reach a much wider sector of society, and be part of the educational system, to prepare the next generation of talent. Misty is designed especially to optimize learning and engagement, and has both an attractive and rich design, and very advanced sensors and hardware, making it unique in the market today.”

Image Credits: Furhat Robotics

The move reconfirms something we’ve known for a long time: consumer robots are hard. Even as the technology is taking off across a wide range of sectors, from fulfillment to construction to healthcare, no one’s been able to fully crack the code, outside of some robot vacuums. So Misty and Furhat are, understandably, going where the money is: specifically, education and research.

The teams cite more intuitive development tools that use Python, coupled with a drag and drop interface as a key toward opening accessibility to more educators and students. That’s coupled with a new version of the robot’s SDK. Furhat is looking to expand Misty’s presence in the U.S. and its native Sweden, while targeting researchers in healthcare, who are looking toward social robotics as a method for working with patients with conditions like Alzheimer’s and autism.

Recommended Stories

  • Dangerously good: This tiki-inspired bar is bringing a tropical paradise to Louisville

    Island vibes are what tiki is all about. Pulling from Hawaiian, Jamaican, and Mexican beach and surfer culture, South Seas is a happy, colorful oasis.

  • T-Rex love and kisses: 'Prehistoric Planet' shows tender side to fearsome predator Tyrannosaurus rex

    The Apple TV+ series "Prehistoric Planet" gives a tender view of the killer T. rex in a science-backed mating scene featuring snout nuzzles.

  • Depressed? This algorithm can tell from the tone of your voice

    Depression became endemic, but it still too often goes undetected. Two women engineers -- both of whom had experienced depression and had trouble finding therapy -- thought the answer might be helping medical pros detect depression. Kintsugi is a startup that wants to put technology to work on the problem.

  • TikTok is testing a ‘clear mode’ for a distraction-free scrolling experience

    TikTok is testing a new feature that would allow for a distraction-free scrolling experience on the app, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. The new feature, which is called 'clear mode,' is currently in limited testing with select users. Clear mode gets rid of all of the clutter on-screen, such as captions and buttons, when viewing content on the app.

  • Dog Nesting: Is Your Dog's Bedtime Habit Nutty or Normal?

    Nesting is common for dogs who are pregnant. But there might be other reasons behind this typically maternal behavior.

  • Biden Seeks to Deflect Inflation Blame With Rare Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will hold a rare meeting Tuesday with Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell that highlights White House efforts to shift responsibility for decades-high inflation to the central bank.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers H

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Apple by 2040

    These fast-paced, innovative businesses have the tools to dethrone the tech kingpin in less than two decades.

  • Sonos Ray Review: a Tiny Soundbar That Brightens a Room

    This entry-level soundbar from Sonos produces clear, crisp audio, is simple to setup and features a unique set of ports.

  • From baristas to inspectors: Singapore's robot workforce plugs labour gaps

    After struggling to find staff during the pandemic, businesses in Singapore have increasingly turned to deploying robots to help carry out a range of tasks, from surveying construction sites to scanning library bookshelves. At a Singapore construction site, a four-legged robot called "Spot", built by U.S. company Boston Dynamics, scans sections of mud and gravel to check on work progress, with data fed back to construction company Gammon's control room.

  • Terra 2.0 new LUNA is down 70% since restart

    The new LUNA was trading under US$6 on Monday morning Asia time, after peaking at US$18.87 shortly following the launch of the Terra 2.0 blockchain on Saturday, according to data from CoinGecko. See related article: Winning back the trust of the Terra community a tall order for Do Kwon: Experts Fast facts LUNA Classic (LUNC) […]

  • Tesla, VW Keep Shanghai Workers Isolated Even as Lockdown Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. and Volkswagen AG plan to keep workers at their Shanghai factories isolated in so-called closed loop management systems until June 10, according to people familiar with the matter, even as authorities allow most residents to move freely around the city amid falling Covid-19 cases. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapEU L

  • Block Has Assembled the Right Pieces

    Shares of the firm behind Square and Cash App have been beaten up alongside other fintech companies, but it still has strong profit potential.

  • The Morning After: A first look at the DeLorean EV

    iOS 16 will reportedly include an always-on display feature, Apple trademarks 'realityOS', Google Pixel 7 prototype reputedly shows up on eBay.

  • Your Cell Phone Bill Just Got Hit By Inflation — Here’s How Much Verizon and AT&T Are Raising Rates

    For the first time in two years, Verizon customers will see an increase in their monthly wireless phone bills. Verizon started notifying customers and larger corporate clients of the coming rate hike...

  • Embedded with built-in speakers, these futuristic Bose Frames rock — and they're $50 off right now

    Listen to tunes without anyone being the wiser — they sound as good as they look.

  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 leaks in retail listing

    The latest model seems to have an 11th-gen Intel processor and could go on sale this week.

  • iPhone 14 Pro’s new A16 Bionic chip may not be a big upgrade over the A15

    Most iPhone 14 rumors are painting the same picture more than three months ahead of the expected September launch event. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models will have different designs, which is something Apple has done before to differentiate between cheaper and more expensive models. But for the first time this year, … The post iPhone 14 Pro’s new A16 Bionic chip may not be a big upgrade over the A15 appeared first on BGR.

  • Amazon no longer offers in-app Audible, Kindle and Music purchases on Android

    If you use Amazon’s Kindle app on Android, you may have noticed you can’t the software anymore to buy and rent ebooks or subscribe to the company’s Kindle Unlimited services.

  • Meta’s German Oculus Blockade Has Startups Facing Harsh Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s ongoing battle with German regulators has created a stumbling block for the country’s nascent virtual reality industry.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerLocal startups have been strugg

  • Playtime Engineering debuts two new music makers for kids

    Playtime Engineering has unveiled a pair of toy music makers, the Blipbox SK2 synthesizer and the Blipbox myTrack groovebox designed to help even the youngest musically-inclined minds produce, record, save and share their electronic beats and melodies