Post-Brexit trade deal makes Britain ideally placed for the Asian century

“I skate to where the puck is going, not to where it has been.” So said Canadian ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, capturing the importance of awareness and anticipation in the fast-moving sport in which he excelled.

Gretzky’s words also inadvertently sum up why the UK last week joined the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. CPTPP is a mouthful – but this pact could play a huge role in shaping the economic future not just of Britain, but the world.

Comprising 11 nations around the Pacific Rim – including Japan, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – CPTPP is a trade agreement between countries accounting for 13pc of global commerce. With the UK, that rises to just over 15pc – the same as the 27 nations in the European Union.

The difference is that the fast-growing nations within CPTPP, the likes of Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico and Vietnam, mean by 2050 the bloc will generate a far bigger slice of global GDP – almost a quarter, according to World Bank estimates. By that time, the slow-growth EU will account for just one tenth.

This is the Asian century. For the last three decades, the centre of global economic gravity has been shifting inexorably east. That trend is now accelerating, centred on the Pacific region. By joining CPTPP, post-Brexit Britain is positioning itself where the “puck” of growth commerce is going to be.

“This trade agreement definitely follows the money”, Crawford Falconer, the UK’s chief trade negotiator, told me just hours after the deal was struck early on Friday. He knows CPTPP well – it began as a bilateral pact between his native New Zealand and Singapore, before emerging in its current expanded form in 2018.

“This deal is built on a genuinely open, market liberalising system of rules and is definitely much larger than the sums of its parts,” says Falconer. “It could change the rules of international trade”.

CPTPP slashes tariffs on 95pc of goods between members, while setting standards on digital, data, financial, professional and business services. This makes huge sense for the UK – the world’s second-largest exporter of services, often delivered via distance-defying emails and video conference calls.

Created as a bulwark against China’s attempts to dominate global trade, this pact previously included the US and was built on stringent transparency and trade liberalisation rules which effectively excluded Beijing. An insular President Trump pulled the US out of the deal in 2016, but the remaining nations – economically and politically diverse but wedded to free trade – re-sealed their partnership two years later.

Under this deal, UK firms can supply services to a market of over 500 million people on a par with local firms, without having to establish a local office. Remotely-delivered services from the UK to CPTPP nations, already worth £20.5 billion a year, are set to rocket.

Complex “rules of origin” regulations are also eased, allowing UK-made components to be sold tariff-free to manufacturers within the CPTPP bloc, with the resulting finished goods also tariff-free if exported.

This isn’t possible under the UK’s existing bilateral trade deals with CPTPP members – and gives our firms greater scope to seek new markets while diversifying their supply chains.

The National Farmers' Union has meanwhile welcomed CPTPP membership, remarking that, compared to previous bilateral deals struck with Australia and New Zealand, the Government has negotiated “a far more considered and balanced outcome with regard to managing market access in our most vulnerable sectors”.

Building on a process begun by her predecessors Liam Fox and Liz Truss, Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch clinched the UK’s CPTPP accession. “This will be a gamechanger”, she later told me. “Much of the UK’s future growth will be driven by tech, legal and digital services and CPTPP’s great digital provisions and guarantees of a level playing field for service providers will help the UK’s tech sector go global”.

This deal is “all about the future,” says Badenoch. “We’re the first European country to join CPTPP – getting in early will help us shape the future direction of the bloc and means we have a trading alliance giving us more resilient supply chains in the face of protectionism, the rise of China and other global shocks”.

Badenoch rails against a Whitehall forecast, published several years ago, estimating that CPTPP membership will boost UK GDP by a paltry 0.08pc. “I can’t stand this estimate, even though it came from my department,” she says. “It’s a stale, static, out-of-date assessment that assumes growth is linear and businesses won’t use CPTPP to really expand”.

Warming to her theme, Badenoch perhaps unknowingly paraphrases Wayne Gretzky. “Demand from the CPTPP countries is expected to far outstrip growth from Europe,” she argues. “So this deal will bring the UK significant economic growth if we use it properly – this is all about where the world is heading”.

What’s clear is that downbeat Whitehall forecasts don’t consider that other countries could soon join the CPTPP – with major economies including Taiwan and South Korea expressing serious interest. And the US could also end up rejoining in the years to come – which, according to Falconer, “could well mean we don’t then need to seek our own bilateral deal with the US”.

By introducing new opportunities to trade services and digital goods, CPTPP marks progress in areas where the World Trade Organisation and especially the EU have lagged badly.

The EU’s much-vaunted “single market” never properly included services, which seriously penalised the UK.

During the 1930s, rising protectionism saw international trade flows collapse by two thirds, driving mass unemployment, and ultimately military conflict. More recently, trade liberalisation drove a doubling of global GDP between 1994 and 2017, as cross-border trade surged from 40pc to 60pc of global commerce.

Since mid-2018, though, that trend has reversed – with tariff barriers rising sharply worldwide, as the legitimacy of the WTO has come under threat. But inside CPTPP, with our services and tech prowess, the UK could genuinely help to rewrite and modernise global trading rules, re-booting free trade everywhere.

Sceptics will dismiss this as hyperbole. It’s telling, though, that former EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmström accuses the EU of “navel-gazing” and has since called for Brussels to apply to join CPTPP.

