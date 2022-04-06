U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,522.75
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,564.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,827.00
    -1.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.90
    +3.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.28
    +0.32 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.90
    -5.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.17 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.03
    +2.46 (+13.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3056
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9310
    +0.3410 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,407.20
    -1,276.64 (-2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,061.49
    -36.17 (-3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Size to Grow by USD 5.44 Bn | 33% of the growth to originate from North America | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market, the market will witness a YOY growth of 7.12% in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by material (PET, HDPE, PP, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights
Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AAA Polymer Inc.

  • B and B Plastics Recycling Inc.

  • B. Schoenberg and Co. Inc.

  • Clear Path Recycling LLC

  • Defy Design

  • Dow Inc.

  • EFS Plastics Inc.

  • Envision Plastics

  • EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H.

  • Fukutomi Recycling Ltd.

  • Genpak LLC

  • Green Warehouse Ltd.

  • Jabil Inc.

  • KW Plastics

  • MBA Polymers Inc.

  • Recycling Technologies Ltd.

  • SUEZ SA

  • TerraCycle Inc.

  • Union J Plus (THAILAND) Co. Ltd

  • Veolia Environment SA

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 34% of the global market growth. Advancements in processing and sorting technologies, as well as collection infrastructures, will aid the expansion of the post-consumer recycled plastics market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis
The PET segment's market share of post-consumer recycled plastics will expand significantly. During the years 2022-2026, the category is predicted to develop at a faster rate than the entire market. In 2026, it will maintain its position as the top market. PET garbage is now being collected and separated from regular home waste by several waste collection providers and municipal governments.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Increased demand for recycled plastics from the packaging industry is one of the primary drivers driving growth in the post-consumer recycled plastics market. With the increased awareness of healthy living, several sectors are implementing green and sustainable solutions. The packaging industry is turning to the use of post-consumer recycled plastics as consumer awareness of environmental protection grows. As a result, the packaging industry has been compelled to transition to recycled plastic in order to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to a greener environment.

However, the low recycling rate of plastics will be a major problem for the post-consumer recycled plastics market.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market.

Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Animal Feed Additives Market by Animal Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Rubidium Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Post-consumer Recycled Plastics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 5.44 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.12

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AAA Polymer Inc., B and B Plastics Recycling Inc., B. Schoenberg and Co. Inc., Clear Path Recycling LLC, Defy Design, Dow Inc., EFS Plastics Inc., Envision Plastics, EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H., Fukutomi Recycling Ltd., Genpak LLC, Green Warehouse Ltd., Jabil Inc., KW Plastics, MBA Polymers Inc., Recycling Technologies Ltd., SUEZ SA, TerraCycle Inc., Union J Plus (THAILAND) Co. Ltd, and Veolia Environment SA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Material

  • 5.3 PET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 HDPE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 PP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AAA Polymer Inc.

  • 10.4 B and B Plastics Recycling Inc.

  • 10.5 B. Schoenberg and Co. Inc.

  • 10.6 Clear Path Recycling LLC

  • 10.7 EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H.

  • 10.8 Genpak LLC

  • 10.9 MBA Polymers Inc.

  • 10.10 SUEZ SA

  • 10.11 TerraCycle Inc.

  • 10.12 Veolia Environment SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/post-consumer-recycled-plastics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-44-bn--33-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--technavio-301517924.html

SOURCE Technavio; Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Took a 6% Tumble Today

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) bread and butter at the moment is Spikevax, its coronavirus vaccine. Early Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reported that both the African Union and COVAX have decided not to opt for the additional shots. Citing an email from a Moderna spokesperson, the news agency said that the African Union -- a bloc of 55 member states from that continent -- declined the 60 million dose option it held for the second quarter of this year.

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. San

  • Why U.S. motorists suspect price gouging at the pump — and how much service stations actually profit from a gallon of gas

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • U.S. Gasoline Price Shock’s Roots Go Deeper Than Crude’s Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s drivers are being squeezed at the pump, and the root cause is surging oil prices. But that’s not the whole story.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksGasoline prices rise and fall

  • Oil Fluctuates as EU Avoids Immediate Sanctions on Russia Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as traders focused on a European Union decision to avoid curbs on Russian oil that highlighted the challenges the bloc faces in reducing its reliance on its eastern neighbor.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy t

  • Russian magnate says charging roubles for exports would backfire - newspaper

    He also criticized the proposed delisting of Russian companies' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges, saying this would increase risks and undermine the rights of shareholders. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that natural gas, exported mostly to Europe, be paid for in roubles instead of foreign currency following sweeping Western sanctions over Ukraine. European capitals have rejected the demand, which Germany said amounted to "blackmail".

  • JetBlue makes $3.6 billion offer to acquire Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the JetBlue's latest acquistion offer to Spirit Airlines.

  • Intel CEO Visiting Taiwan and Japan in Tour of Asian Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that’s fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsUkra

  • Wells Fargo opts for hybrid schedules as Bank of America, Apple and others find themselves in return-to-office crossfire

    An employee rebellion appears to be underway over return-to-office policies at some of the nation's most prominent companies.

  • Alibaba, Didi Fuel $93 Billion Rally for Chinese Stocks in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Didi Global Inc. rallied for a second day, adding $93 billion in value to U.S. listed Chinese stocks as fears of potential delistings eased.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases

  • Uber, Roblox top highest-paying U.S. internships

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at survey data examining paid internship wages and the willingness of workers willing to return to the office.

  • Trucking Companies Train You on the Job. Just Don't Try to Quit.

    Wayne Orr did not yet know that his foot was broken as he made his way back from Texas to his home in South Carolina, but he did know that he could not continue pressing the pedals on the tractor-trailer he had been driving. A new driver only a few months past his training period, he had to sit out for six weeks without pay. Then, when his foot finally healed, he discovered that his company, CRST Expedited, had fired him. Frustrated and needing a paycheck, he found a new job driving for Schneide

  • Airbus cancels third A350 as Qatar dispute tops $1 billion - sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus has revoked the contract for a third A350 ordered by Qatar Airways after the Gulf carrier rejected delivery in an ongoing dispute over damage to the surface of the long-haul jets, two people familiar with the matter said. The number of A350s grounded by the airline in the dispute over exposed and damaged lightning protection has reached 23, bringing the value of compensation sought by the carrier to slightly over $1 billion, they said. The two sides have wrangled for more than a year over accelerated surface damage that the airline says raises questions over the safety of the planes, with Qatar's regulator grounding jets as the problem appears.

  • Cuba struggles to buy fuel as imports from Venezuela dwindle -data

    Cuba is struggling to cover a fuel deficit as imports from Venezuela and other countries remain below historical levels and global prices boosted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine make purchases almost unaffordable, according to analysts and data. The Caribbean country, which is dependent on fuel imports mostly from political ally Venezuela to cover more than half of its demand, is since last month dealing with diesel and gasoline shortages leading to long lines in front of stations. Insufficient fuel imports are another major hurdle for Cuba's economy, struggling to recover following the coronavirus pandemic and harsher U.S. sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

  • The New Tax Playbook for Draining Your 401(k) in Retirement

    Delaying the age for required minimum distributions gives retirees more opportunities to use certain tax strategies.

  • Activision workers walk out over lifting of vaccine mandate. It 'came as a shock to everybody.'

    Activision Blizzard workers protest end of vaccine mandate

  • Europe’s Russia Coal Ban Foreshadows Higher Global Energy Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is taking a big gamble as it moves to ban Russian coal, potentially leaving itself vulnerable to shortages and rolling blackouts while the rest of the world contends with surging prices.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsUkraine Update: Zelensk

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $32.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Its 401(k) Plan

    The payout to a large class of employees would settle allegations that Wells Fargo breached its fiduciary duty by favoring its own funds in the company retirement plan.