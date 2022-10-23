U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,752.75
    +86.97 (+2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,082.56
    +748.97 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,859.72
    +244.87 (+2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.14
    +0.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.50
    +25.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.71 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    +0.0075 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6300
    -2.4600 (-1.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,197.21
    -24.85 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.25
    +3.49 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Post-Disrupt notes

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Welcome to The Interchange! If you received this in your inbox, thank you for signing up and your vote of confidence. If you’re reading this as a post on our site, sign up here so you can receive it directly in the future. Every week, I’ll take a look at the hottest fintech news of the previous week. This will include everything from funding rounds to trends to an analysis of a particular space to hot takes on a particular company or phenomenon. There’s a lot of fintech news out there and it’s my job to stay on top of it — and make sense of it — so you can stay in the know. — Mary Ann

Hellooo! I am writing this newsletter on the plane back to my home in Austin after being at Disrupt in San Francisco this week. It was my first IRL Disrupt, and even though I am on the team and was aware of all the planning and preparation behind the scenes, I was still blown away by how incredibly professional and well done it was. We had about 10,000 attendees, tons of great panels and speakers, engaged audiences and the super exciting Battlefield competition, among other things.

But I am tired, so be warned this newsletter may be a bit abbreviated. :)

I had the honor of kicking off the entire show recording the Equity podcast LIVE with Alex Wilhelm and Natasha Mascarenhas, where we shared some interesting new news about Domm Holland, co-founder of the now-defunct, one-click checkout startup Fast. We had an absolute blast recording in person instead of looking at each other on Zoom. Thanks to all who attended so early that morning!

Then on Wednesday, I moderated a panel titled "How to compete without losing your mind and runway." Ramp CEO Eric Glyman and Airbase founder Thejo Kote were good sports and joined the amazing Ruth Foxe Blader of Anthemis to talk about what it's like competing in this current environment. Despite being competitors in the spend management space, Eric and Thejo kept it chill and no fights broke out onstage. Meanwhile, Ruth shared some insight from the investor side. I'll have a story with more details about what they discussed that will publish sometime in the next couple of weeks.

Also on Wednesday, I moderated a fireside chat with Brex co-CEO and co-founder Henrique Dubugras and YC continuity managing director (and early Brex investor) Anu Hariharan. It was standing room only and Dubugras spoke candidly on a number of topics such as just how much the company spent on that billboard campaign, what really led to its decision to stop working with SMBs and the lessons learned after that decision caused a bit of an uproar in the startup community. He also revealed some new customers for the company's Empower software product: Coinbase, SeatGeek, SuperHuman, ScaleAi and Medical Genomics. Again, I'll be writing up a story with more details about what we discussed that will publish sometime in the next couple of weeks.

And finally, on Thursday, I interviewed Rippling CEO and co-founder Parker Conrad. He discussed what he describes as "the biggest launch" of his career -- the company's new global payroll product, which he is not shy about saying will directly compete with the likes of Deel. You can read more about that here. He also discussed some takeaways from his experience at Zenefits, saying that he was taking compliance "very seriously" at his new company. Rippling's move into the payroll space comes about one month after it announced an expansion into spend management, which puts it in direct competition with the likes of Brex, Ramp, Airbase, TripActions and many others in the space.

Image Credits: TechCrunch

Weekly News

As the Fintech Fund's Nik Milanović (who also spoke at Disrupt about community) noted in this tweet, "The @plaid team has been busy in the last week:

  • Faster digital onboarding

  • More fraud controls

  • Privacy Controls suite

  • Crypto wallet onboard

Meanwhile, payments infrastructure provider Finix revealed another way it's going head-to-head with Stripe. In a blog post, the startup said: "Finix is further expanding its In-Person Payment offerings, rolling out more software development kits and APIs to pair with a suite of point-of-sale payment terminals from multiple manufacturers. The best part? Only a single integration is required."

As reported by TC's Catherine Shu: Cross-border payments startup Thunes is partnering with Visa in a move that will add more than 1.5 billion new endpoints to Visa Direct’s digital payments network. This enables many more consumers and small businesses to send funds to markets in Africa, Asia and Latin America, where digital wallets are often the default payment methods.

Fellow fintech enthusiast and newsletter writer Marcel van Oost is launching a new fintech community. You can learn more here.

Finally, Cardless and Simon® Launch Premium Retail Credit Card on American Express Network.

Fundings and M&A

Landis grabs $40M to turn renters into homeowners

Enable lands $94M to help B2B companies manage their rebate programs

Achieve aims to fuel digital personal finance transformation with new $225M in fully committed debt capital

Bookkeep raises $6.6M in seed funding

Mexican buy now, pay later app Nelo lands $100M credit line

Capital on Tap Gets $110M Credit Facility to Build Central Finance Hub

Well, I had a wonderful time at Disrupt meeting my wonderful colleagues (we genuinely respect and like each other!) and so many of you. Already looking forward to next year. Oh, and a heads-up that I'll be out all of next week, taking a much needed break, so you won't be getting the Interchange in your inbox on October 30. But I'll be back the following week! That's it for this week. See you again in two weeks! Until then, take good care. — xoxoxo, Mary Ann

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Healthcare stocks aren't necessarily the dazzling investments that tech companies or other growth-oriented stocks can tend to be. From pharmaceutical medicines to household name brand items, the products these companies make are the ones that people always need and use on a year-round basis. Let's take a look at two top healthcare stocks you can buy now and easily hold onto for the next decade or longer.

  • Google in Talks to Invest $200 Million Into AI Startup

    Alphabet’s Google is in talks to invest at least $200 million into artificial intelligence startup Cohere, in another sign of the escalating arms race among large technology companies in the sector.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Activist Investor Takes Stake?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • Solana Could Get Enforceable NFT Royalties Via New Metaplex Standard

    After Solana NFT marketplaces make paying royalties optional, Metaplex seeks to give creators a path to enforce them on-chain.

  • Winding-Up Order Made Against Unit of Chinese Developer Yango

    (Bloomberg) -- A winding-up order has been issued in Hong Kong against Chinese developer Yango Group Co.’s unit that defaulted on offshore bonds, as debtholders of distressed builders increasingly seek court help in recovering funds amid record missed payments.Most Read from BloombergSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTrump Firm’s Tax Fraud Trial Promises Ex-CFO as Star WitnessTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsThe order regarding Yango Justice Inter

  • Top Stock Reports for AstraZeneca, Caterpillar & Crown Castle

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI).

  • Raymond James Downgrades US Homebuilders On Mortgage Rate Hike

    Raymond James analyst Buck Horne lowered the rating on the shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH), Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN), M.D.C. Holdings Inc (NYSE: MDC), PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM), and Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) to Market Perform. He downgraded the shares of D R Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) to Outperform rating from Strong Buy. The move comes after a 200 basis point increase in thirty-year mortgage rates over the past 2.5 months. With average effective mortgage rates now north of 7%, virtually all housi

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • The U.K. Is Worrisome. But Japan Looms Larger.

    The yen’s weakness, and the Japanese central bank’s actions to counter it, appear to have washed up on the shores of the U.S. market.

  • Stock Manager Paranoia Is Only Thing the Market Has Going for It

    (Bloomberg) -- Another week of gloom on the inflation and central bank fronts turned into a positive one for the equity faithful. Shares surged the most in four months as evidence built that active fund managers are getting worried about missing a winter rally.Most Read from BloombergSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTrump Firm’s Tax Fraud Trial Promises Ex-CFO as Star WitnessTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsIt’s an old investment saw that cuts su

  • What is a reverse mortgage and how can it help you make ends meet?

    Reverse mortgages are a type of loan that converts your home equity into cash that you can receive in a steady stream of payments or through a line of credit.

  • Merck Stock In Bullish Setup Ahead Of Q3 Results; Apple Leads FAANG Earnings Barrage

    Merck stock has been showing relative strength ahead of its Q3 earnings report. Results are due Oct. 27 before the opening bell.

  • Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Amdocs (DOX) Now

    Amdocs (DOX) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

  • Cryptocurrency News And Price Weekly Wrap-Up For Oct. 21, 2022

    Crypto News Weekly Wrap-Up: Jack Dorsey's decentralized social protocol; Tesla Bitcoin holdings; young investors turning to crypto; and more

  • Employers are getting more selective and taking longer to hire, headhunter Robert Half says

    Robert Half International Inc.'s stock tumbled to a 20-month low Friday after the headhunter missed profit and revenue expectations and provided a downbeat outlook, saying its clients are getting pickier and taking their time to hire people.

  • Snap stock falls nearly 30% while Netflix gets investor cheers

    Snap Inc. stock lost nearly a third of its value in one day after the social media company posted disappointing third-quarter results late Thursday. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares plummeted 32% to a 52-week low of $7.33 a share Friday morning before ending the day at $7.76 a share, down 28% from Thursday’s closing price. The Santa Monica, California-based company released third-quarter results after the close of New York markets Thursday showing a wider loss than a year ago and a slower-than-expected revenue growth.

  • Walgreens to close several Louisville locations

    Four locations, including one Downtown, are closing across Louisville due to the local market and customer buying habits.

  • Banks to pay as Hungary extends scheme to cap loan rates

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary will include variable-rate loans to small- and medium-sized businesses in a scheme designed to cap loan rates and avoid a recession, Minister for Economic Development Marton Nagy said, adding banks could "easily" bear the cost of the measure. With inflation above 20% and still rising, and the economy slowing, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government faces the challenge of curbing price growth while trying to stave off a recession. It has already capped the price of fuel and basic foodstuffs as well as mortgage rates.

  • Pfizer Could Be Raising the Price of Its Covid Vaccines Soon

    There are reports that falling demand will necessitate an increase in prices for the company's two breakthrough covid-19 vaccines.