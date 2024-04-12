Advertisement
Post Falls woman pleads guilty to evading over $150K in taxes

Garrett Cabeza, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·1 min read

Apr. 11—A 37-year-old Post Falls woman admitted to evading paying more than $150,000 in federal taxes over a six-year period.

Ashlee Lyn Wilson failed to file federal income tax returns from 2018 to 2023, according to federal court records. During that time, she earned in excess of $1 million and did not pay $153,131 in federal income tax, according to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Idaho.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced July 11 at the federal courthouse in Coeur d'Alene.

She faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

