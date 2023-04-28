Post Harvest Treatment Market size to grow by USD 842.28 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing demand for fresh produce to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The post harvest treatment market size is expected to increase by USD 842.28 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.07%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Commodity Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Post Harvest Treatment Market 2023-2027

The post harvest treatment market covers the following areas:

Post Harvest Treatment Market Sizing

Post Harvest Treatment Market Forecast

Post Harvest Treatment Market Analysis

Post Harvest Treatment Market - Vendor Landscape

The global post harvest treatment market is composed of several regional and multinational companies that compete in terms of product quality, reliability, delivery cycle time, and geographical diversification. In addition, the market is highly competitive and fragmented. The post harvest treatment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Companies Mentioned

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Apeel Technology Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Corteva Inc.

FMC Corp.

Fomesa Fruitech SLU

Futureco Bioscience SA

Gowan Co.

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Nufarm Ltd.

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Post Harvest Solutions Ltd.

Productos Citrosol SA

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

UPL Ltd.

XEDA International SA

Vendor Offerings

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. - The company offers post harvest treatment products such as SmartFresh.

BASF SE - The company offers post harvest treatment products such as BASF Freshseal.

Bayer AG - The company offers post harvest treatment products such as Luna Experience.

Story continues

For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their

offerings - View Sample in a minutes

Post Harvest Treatment Market - Key Market Segmentation

This post-harvest treatment market report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (coating, ethylene blockers, fungicides, cleaners, and others), application (fruits and vegetables), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the coating segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. As the world's population is growing, the need for food preservation technology to reduce food waste and improve food safety is increasing. Fruits and vegetables coated with a protective layer are known to last longer and are less likely to spoil. Consumers recognize the benefits of post-harvest treatments, such as coatings that help reduce the use of pesticides and other hazardous chemicals. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth, in turn driving the growth for the overall post harvest treatment market during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes for more key highlights on the market segments analysis.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 53% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is expanding rapidly due to various market scenarios and drivers. For instance, the expansion of the featured market is driven by the growing demand for fresh produce in the region. Harmful chemical-free fresh fruits and vegetables are in demand among consumers who are health conscious. Additionally, growing interest in food safety and minimizing food waste has expanded the local market. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned

countries.- View Sample Report

Post Harvest Treatment Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for fresh produce is a major driver for the growth of the post harvest treatment market during the forecast period.

There is an increased demand for fresh food, as people become aware of the benefits of consuming fresh fruits and vegetables such as melons, oranges, potatoes, and some tropical root vegetables.

The introduction of post harvest processing is expected to be a key market driver because it enables growers, distributors, and retailers to extend shelf life while preserving the freshness of produce.

Hence, such factors influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The growing adoption of post harvest treatment in developing countries is an emerging post harvest treatment market trend during the forecast period.

The demand for fresh foods is increasing in developing countries due to population growth, urbanization, and changing diets.

As it helps reduce food waste and extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables, post harvest processing is highly demanded.

The governments in developing countries are focusing on investing more in post harvest management to increase food security and minimize losses.

Hence, such trends are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

A major challenge impeding the market growth of post harvest treatment is the lack of awareness and adoption of post harvest processing.

Various consumers are unaware of the importance of post harvest processing in maintaining the safety and quality of fresh produce, which is limiting the demand for post harvest processing.

Due to this lack of awareness and acceptance, the number of potential customers for post harvest treatments is still small. This impacts the market growth negatively.

Vendors should invest in educating farmers and consumers about its benefits, which drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. And until then, lack of awareness and non-acceptance of post harvest treatments among farmers and consumers will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports within MINUTES, Subscribe to

our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The crop harvesting robots market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.72% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,384.71 million. This crop harvesting robots market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (semi-autonomous robots and fully-autonomous robots), product (fruit, vegetable harvesting robots, and grain harvesting robots), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing focus on farm mechanization is the key factor driving the global crop harvesting robots market growth.

The cotton harvester market size is expected to increase to USD 712.97 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers cotton harvester market segmentation by product (cotton picker and cotton stripper) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The new technologies for cotton harvester is a cotton harvester market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.

Post Harvest Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 842.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, France, Spain, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AgroFresh Solutions Inc., Apeel Technology Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., FMC Corp., Fomesa Fruitech SLU, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., John Bean Technologies Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Nufarm Ltd., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Post Harvest Solutions Ltd., Productos Citrosol SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., UPL Ltd., and XEDA International SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global post harvest treatment market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Coating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Ethylene blockers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Fungicides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Cleaners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Fruits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

12.4 BASF SE

12.5 Bayer AG

12.6 Corteva Inc.

12.7 FMC Corp.

12.8 Gowan Co.

12.9 John Bean Technologies Corp.

12.10 Nufarm Ltd.

12.11 Occidental Petroleum Corp.

12.12 Productos Citrosol SA

12.13 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.14 Syngenta Crop Protection AG

12.15 Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

12.16 UPL Ltd.

12.17 XEDA International SA

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

Global Post Harvest Treatment Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/post-harvest-treatment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-842-28-million-from-2022-to-2027--the-increasing-demand-for-fresh-produce-to-drive-the-market-growth---technavio-301808446.html

SOURCE Technavio