U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,053.25
    -34.25 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,584.00
    -282.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,270.50
    -119.50 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,930.90
    -19.80 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.28
    +0.94 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -8.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.71
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.38
    +2.21 (+10.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6670
    +0.4070 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,682.57
    -207.90 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.32
    +17.99 (+3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,995.06
    -19.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Post-harvest Treatment Market worth $2.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Post-harvest Treatment Market size is estimated to be valued at 1.7 billion by 2022. It is anticipated to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 7.8% in value according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Greater efforts by the public and private sectors to reduce post-harvest losses while enhancing value and enhancing food safety will fuel demand.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=256316169

Browse in-depth TOC on "Post-harvest Treatment Market"

424 – Tables
73 – Figures
423 – Pages

Coating was the type which accounted largest share in the market in 2022

Preservative coatings for fruits and vegetables include polysaccharides, proteins, lipids, and resins. In citrus, pome, and stone fruits, edible coatings and wax are broadly used. China and India are the highest producers of citrus and stone fruits like mango, apple, and peaches, translating into a high demand for coatings. Thus, the Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for post-harvest coatings. Recent developments in this market include the launch of an edible plant-based coating named PrimaFresh 60 OR by Pace International (WA) in 2021. This coating helps control the dehydration in stone fruits. Not only companies but research institutes are also developing coating solutions. For instance, in 2022, Indian researchers at the IIT Guwahati have developed a protective coating for fruits and vegetables as a vital first step in the fight against food waste. It is edible and biodegradable, extending the shelf life of perishables, and was made using a simple dip-coating technique. According to researchers, a range of vegetables, including potatoes, tomatoes, green peppers, Khasi mandarin, apples, and strawberries have all been tested with the coating. The process won't materially raise the price of post-harvest processing.

Synthetic chemical is in high demand to minimize microbial spoilage of produce

Synthetic post-harvest treatment chemicals are applied to fruits & vegetables during storage or transportation to delay senescence, minimize spoilage, and improve appearance and marketability. Coatings, fungicides, and other chemicals are commonly used before fruits are marketed or stored under refrigerated conditions. These chemicals are effective in reducing chilling injury in refrigerated conditions. Due to innovative product development by leading manufacturing companies such as Xeda International (France) and Fomesa Fruitech (Spain), various new and effective synthetic chemicals like sanitizers are being developed, which cause less damage to the environment.

Banana accounted second largest market share in 2022

Bananas are one of the most popular fruits worldwide because of their economic importance. The major players in terms of banana production include India, China, the Philippines, Ecuador, Brazil, and Indonesia. Post-harvest products aid in extending the shelf life of bananas and maintaining their quality until they reach their consumers. Therefore, the market for post-harvest treatment of bananas is expected to register significant growth in the near future.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=256316169

Huge potential for production and export of fresh produce to drive market for post-harvest treatment in Africa

The production of various high-quality fruits such as apples, pears, and table grapes has increased in these countries in the past few years, as growers are increasingly producing new orchards. Exports from the country has also increased which offers lucrative opportunities for the post-harvest treatment market in the region. Moreover, to reduce post-harvest losses, African government has adopted eight commitments for accelerated agricultural growth, which have target to halve the current levels of Post-Harvest Losses by the year 2025. Such inititaives are expected to fuel market growth for post-harvest treatment in these African countries.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as JBT Corporation (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), Nufarm (Australia), Bayer (Germany), BASF (Germany), AgroFresh (US), Decco (US), Pace International (US), Xeda International (France), Fomesa Fruitech (Spain), Citrosol (Spain), Post Harvest Solution Ltd. (New Zealand), Janssen PMP (Belgium), Colin Campbell Pty Ltd (Australia), Futureco Bioscience (Spain), Apeel Sciences (US), Polynatural (Chile), Sufresca (Israel), Ceradis (Netherlands), and AgriCoat NatureSeal Ltd. (UK).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=256316169

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides & Bactericides), Origin (Synthetic, Biopesticides), Form (Liquid, Solid), Mode of Application (Foliar, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Fungicide Market by Type (Chemical, Biologicals), Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Post-Harvest), Mode of Action (Contact, Systemic), Form (Dry, Liquid), Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/post-harvest-treatment-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/post-harvest-treatment.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/post-harvest-treatment-market-worth-2-7-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301751459.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under

  • The Cheap, Powerful Climate Fix Energy Companies Are Ignoring

    (Bloomberg) -- Many oil and gas companies are ignoring one of the fastest and cheapest ways to cool the planet, data released by the International Energy Agency in its annual methane tracking report show.Fossil fuel companies emitted more than 120 million metric tons of methane in 2022, just short of a record set in 2019. While very large leaks detected by satellite fell by 10%, global oil and gas operations still emitted the equivalent of the massive Nord Stream release on average every day, ac

  • Rio Tinto enters agreement with BMW to provide hydro-produced aluminum

    Rio Tinto on Tuesday said it would supply BMW with aluminum it produces in Canada using hydroelectric power, lowering the auto manufacturer's carbon footprint with respect to its procurement of the automotive metal. The UK-based mining company and the German automaker announced in separate statements that they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for Rio Tinto's hydro-powered operations in Canada to provide a BMW production plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with an unspecified amount of aluminum starting in 2024 -- a move that "could generate a reduction of up to 70 percent in CO2 emissions compared to the BMW Group's benchmark for aluminum," according to Rio Tinto.

  • Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also present

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft President Brad Smith on Tuesday will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing that the U.S. software giant's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard will boost competition. Smith will lead a delegation of 18 senior executives, including Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO Robert Kotick, a European Commission document seen by Reuters showed. The hearing will allow Xbox maker Microsoft to gauge the mood among senior EU and national competition officials and European Commission lawyers ahead of the submission of remedies to address antitrust concerns.

  • Samsung, Hynix Pain Deepens as Price Collapse Echoes 2008 Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The memory chip industry is going through a historic decline in demand, with two of the worst quarterly drops on record at the end of last year.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapThe average price for DRAM, the memory used to po

  • Brent oil falls on fears of global economic slowdown

    LONDON (Reuters) -Brent oil fell on Tuesday as concern about a global economic slowdown that would reduce demand prompted investors to take profits on the previous day's gains, outweighing supply curbs. The focus in the wider financial market is firmly on the release on Wednesday of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting, after recent data raised the risk of interest rates remaining higher for longer. Global benchmark Brent crude was down $1.09, or 1.3%, at $82.98 a barrel at 0910 GMT.

  • Magnolia Oil & Gas' (MGY) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss

    Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) projects first-quarter capital spending at $140-$150 million and output of 80,000-82,000 boe/d.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says S&P 500 Could Drop 26% in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive US equities are flashing a warning sign that could see the S&P 500 sliding as much as 26% in the first half of this year, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapWhile recent data sug

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft and Nintendo Sign 10-Year Contract for Call of Duty

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. and Nintendo Co. formalized their agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms for a decade, a move designed to allay fears about the blockbuster game becoming an Xbox exclusive.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Ma

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati

  • Meta Shares Soar Most Since 2013 on Zuckerberg’s Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is headed for its biggest single-day gain in almost a decade after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg laid out plans to make the social media giant leaner, more efficient and more decisive.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarZu

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vale (VALE) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q4, Dip Y/Y

    Vale (VALE) reports a year-over-year decline in fourth-quarter 2022 earnings primarily due to lower iron ore prices.

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Bulks Up on Shopify, Pares 2 Other Stakes

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation has slid 34% over the past year and 74% from its February 2021 peak.