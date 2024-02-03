Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 2, 2024

Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Q1 2024 Post Holdings Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants earn a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Daniel O'Rourke, Investor Relations for Post. Please go ahead.

Daniel O'Rourke: Good morning and thank you for joining us today for Post First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. I'm joined this morning by Robert Vitale, our President and CEO, Jeff Zadoks, our COO, and Matt Mainer, our CFO and Treasurer. Rob, Jeff, and Matt will make prepared marks, and afterwards we'll answer your questions. The press release that supports these remarks is posted on both the investors and the SEC filings sections of our website, and is also available on the SEC's website. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and an audio replay will be available on our website at postholdings.com. Before we continue, I would like to remind you that this call will contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that should be carefully considered by investors as actual results could differ materially from these statements.

These forward-looking statements are current as of the day of this call, and management undertakes no obligation to update these statements. This call will discuss certain non-GAAP measures. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP measure, CR Press Release issued yesterday and posted on our website. With that, I will turn the call over to Rob.

Robert Vitale : Thank you, Daniel, and good morning. As Daniel mentioned, we're dividing the call a little bit differently this morning. I will make some opening comments about the state of the business. Jeff will provide more detail overview of the segment performance, and Matt will provide his customary overview of the financial results. The business is off to a tremendous start to fiscal '24 with an exceptional first quarter, vastly improved manufacturing performance, and disappointed pricing and cost management enabled us to continue the momentum we built through the back half of fiscal '23. Our business continues to benefit from diversification in product, channel, and price point. As a result, our volume story is a bit more of a mixed bag.

We saw volume decreases across our branded retail businesses, but foodservice remained resilient, our value offering benefited from consumer trade-down, and we saw encouraging stabilization of our refrigerated retail side business. Both the grocery and pet division of our consumer brand's platform performed well. We continue to be extremely pleased with our investment in the pet category. We expected to see expanded margins. However, we have seen decent volume growth despite a slow build in the incremental investment. We will still incur some incremental cost, but our confidence is growing with respect to our ability to sustain higher volumes and higher margins in our underwriting case. Our grocery business is well-positioned in value and is holding share in premium.

Our foodservice business continues to drive mix and shows promise in terms of increasing its stabilized run rate. Refrigerated Retail has dramatically improved the supply chain, and Weetabix continues to perform well in the challenging environment. Suffice to say, each business contributed to exceeding expectations, and each business contributes to our confidence in raising our outlook. Jeff will go into greater detail in his comments. From a consumer standpoint, while the rate of inflation and interest rates have pulled back, there remain significant cumulative inflation and higher interest rates. Moreover, economically sensitive consumers face reduced benefit support. We continue to see shoppers be more selective with their spend. In an interesting dichotomy, we see those same shoppers prioritize convenience and on-the-go purchasing.

As far as capital allocation in the first quarter, we prioritized M&A over share or debt repurchase, as we spent approximately $250 million on two tuck-in acquisitions. Despite funding these transactions with debt, we reduced our net leverage to 4.5 times. With the Smucker pet acquisition and two tuck-in transactions, we have integration commitments as priorities. However, the broader capital markets have seen a significant reduction in long-term fixed rates. We monitor this cost closely as it underpins our allocation decisions with respect to share buybacks, debt reduction, or further M&A. This trend, lower rates, in tandem with our strong operating performance and reduced leverage, results in post-having greater optionality than in almost any time in our corporate history.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeff Zadoks : Thanks, Rob, and good morning, everyone. Beginning with PCB, both pet food and grocery had a strong quarter. Pet food exceeded our expectations as strong manufacturing performance supported growth in our value brands, and we saw encouraging signs of stabilization in our premium brands. We began making the investments in this business that we spoke about last quarter, however, some costs ramped up slower than we expected. For grocery, the main profit drivers were carryover pricing and strong cost performance, which enabled us to recover some gross margin loss to inflation. U.S. cereal category dynamics remained relatively unchanged, with volumes down 5%, although the rate of category volume decline moderated late in the quarter.

Our expectation remains that the category will return to its pre-pandemic volume trends as we lap the pullback in SNAP benefits in March. From a dollar share perspective, we were pleased to hold share versus prior year, ending the quarter at 19.1%. From a network and supply chain perspective, we are focused on optimizing our cereal manufacturing network. Similarly, for pet, we are working on optimization as we prepare to come off the contract manufacturing agreement with Smuckers and integrate Perfection Pet into our network. Shifting to foodservice, we had a very strong quarter driven by continued volume growth, especially in our higher margin pre-cooked egg products, and a significant improvement in our service levels. We've had no additional avian influenza outbreaks within our egg network beyond the two reported in December.

We remain confident that we can mitigate any cost impact with modest pricing. This will develop over the course of the year and may contribute to some quarter-to-quarter volatility. Lastly, we began selling RTD shakes to BellRing in January, and we continue to ramp up production. Turning to Weetabix, manufacturing performance improved, and UFIT continued to provide a nice source of volume growth to the business. However, the operating environment continued to be challenging. A Refrigerated Retail business entered the fiscal year poised to take advantage of the peak first quarter holiday season with stable manufacturing and improved inventory levels. This enabled us to meet customer demand with less reliance on third-party co-packers. Additionally, the cost performance within our manufacturing facilities was outstanding.

The combination of these factors translated to strong profit performance for the segment. Overall, fiscal year 2024 is off to a fast start, although we continue to face the same retail volume challenges as most of our peers, our diversified business model continues to provide us pockets of growth. We are most encouraged by supply chain performance across the company, which is paying significant dividends. With that, I'll turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Mainer: Thanks, Jeff, and good morning, everyone. First quarter consolidated net sales were $2 billion, and adjusted EBITDA was $360 million. Net sales increased 26% driven by our recent acquisitions. Excluding these acquisitions, retail volumes decreased, driven by continued declines in U.S. and U.K. cereal. On the other hand, foodservice volumes continued to increase driven by our higher margin products and improved service levels. Across the portfolio, we saw a sequential improvement in our supply chain performance and customer order fill rates. However, we still have opportunities, especially in our Pet Food and Weetabix businesses. Inflationary pressures persisted in areas such as sugar prices and labor costs, partially offset by improved grain and freight costs.

Finally, SG&A cost increased across the business as we continue to see our targeted marketing investments in our retail businesses and incurred charges for scheduled closing of our cereal manufacturing facility in Lancaster, Ohio. Turning to our segments and starting with post-consumer brands, excluding the benefit of the Pet Food acquisitions, net sales increased 1% and volumes decreased 7%. Average net pricing, excluding Pet Food, increased 8%. We saw volume declines in branded and non-retail cereal and peanut butter. Segment and adjusted EBITDA increased 68% versus prior year as we benefited from strong contribution of Pet Food and improved grocery performance. Weetabix net sales increase 9% year-over-year, benefited by lapping a week of British pound which led to a foreign currency translation tailwind of 590 basis points.

On a currency and acquisition neutral basis, net sales increased 2%, attributable to list price increases, while volumes decreased 2% driven by decline in branded products. Segment and adjusted EBITDA increased 3% versus prior year as increased net pricing and favorable FX were partially offset by lower volumes and increased manufacturing costs. Our margins remain compressed. They are in line with our multi-year recovery plan. Foodservice net sales declined 6% and volumes increased 4%. Revenue reflects the elimination of avian influenza pricing premiums and the past-through of lower grain costs. Volumes reflect strong demand and improved service levels over a prior period impacted significantly by avian influenza. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 3% as favorable volume freight costs and a mixed shift to precooked eggs were offset by the elimination of prior year HBAI price premiums.

Refrigerated Retail net sales and volumes, both decreased 4%, however, side dish volumes were flat in the quarter with side dish average net selling prices up 6%. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased 34% led by improvements in plant cost performance, commodities and freight. Turning the cash flow, in the first quarter we generated $174 million from operations driven by increased profitability in the quarter. Our net leverage decreased a tenth of a turn to 4.5 times. In the quarter, we repurchased 400,000 shares at an average price of $84.28 per share. In addition, we purchased approximately $26 million of worth of our debt at an average discount of 13%. Our board approved a new $400 million share repurchase authorization that begins next week.

Capital expenditures in the quarter were approximately $81 million driven by the expansion of our Norwalk Iowa precooked facility and new protein shake co-manufacturing facility. And then finally, given the strong start to the year, we raised our guidance significantly. Within this new guidance range, we see the remaining quarters of the year is fairly balanced to each other. With that, I will turn the call over to the operator for Q&A. Thanks for joining us today.

