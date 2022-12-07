U.S. markets close in 4 hours 29 minutes

Post Holdings Issues 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Post Holdings, Inc.
·2 min read
Post Holdings, Inc.
Post Holdings, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report details enterprise-wide sustainability accomplishments, as well as goals and commitments in the areas of greenhouse gas emissions and climate change, water stewardship, waste management, animal welfare and sustainable packaging and sourcing. The report also features information about Post’s commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), community engagement, governance and employee safety.

“Our ESG efforts are an essential part of being a responsible business and delivering on our commitments,” said Rob Vitale, President and Chief Executive Officer.

To view or download the full report or past ESG reports, visit the Responsibility section of the Post Holdings website:

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category and also markets Peter Pan® nut butters. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom’s number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. Post participates in the private brand food category through its ownership interest with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Jennifer Meyer
jennifer.meyer@postholdings.com
(314) 644-7665

Media Relations
Lisa Hanly
lisa.hanly@postholdings.com
(314) 665-3180


