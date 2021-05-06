U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.62
    +34.03 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,548.53
    +318.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,632.84
    +50.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.42
    +0.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.86
    +0.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.43
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    -0.0230 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0860
    -0.1030 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,314.54
    -514.18 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,468.60
    -2.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.17
    +36.87 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     

Post Holdings Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Post Holdings, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today reported results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights:

  • Second quarter net sales of $1.5 billion

  • Operating profit of $145.1 million; net earnings of $109.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $263.8 million

  • Second half fiscal year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) expected to range between $590-$620 million

Basis of Presentation

On October 21, 2019, the initial public offering of a minority interest in the BellRing Brands business (the “BellRing IPO”), Post’s historical active nutrition business, was completed. Post fully consolidates the results of BellRing Brands, Inc. (“BellRing”) and its subsidiaries within Post’s financial statements and effective October 21, 2019 allocates 28.8% of BellRing’s consolidated net earnings/loss and net assets to noncontrolling interest within Post’s financial statements.

On July 1, 2020, Post completed the acquisition of Henningsen Foods, Inc. (“Henningsen”), the results of which are included in the Foodservice segment. On January 25, 2021, Post completed the acquisition of the Peter Pan nut butter brand (“Peter Pan”), the results of which are included in the Post Consumer Brands segment. On February 1, 2021, Post completed the acquisition of the Almark Foods business and related assets (“Almark”), the results of which are included in the Foodservice segment.

Second Quarter Consolidated Operating Results

Net sales were $1,483.3 million, a decrease of 0.7%, or $10.9 million, compared to $1,494.2 million in the prior year period, and included a 310 basis point benefit from Henningsen, Peter Pan and Almark. Net sales growth in BellRing Brands and Refrigerated Retail was offset by declines in Post Consumer Brands and Foodservice. Gross profit was $451.0 million, or 30.4% of net sales, an increase of $12.2 million compared to the prior year period gross profit of $438.8 million, or 29.4% of net sales.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $249.4 million, or 16.8% of net sales, an increase of $4.4 million compared to $245.0 million, or 16.4% of net sales, in the prior year period. Operating profit was $145.1 million, a decrease of 5.5%, or $8.4 million, compared to $153.5 million in the prior year period, and was negatively impacted by $17.7 million of accelerated amortization, which is discussed later in this release and was treated as an adjustment for non-GAAP measures.

Net earnings were $109.9 million, an increase of 157.4%, or $301.3 million, compared to a net loss of $191.4 million in the prior year period. Net earnings/loss included loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt, net of $94.7 million and $60.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Net earnings/loss included income on swaps, net of $185.6 million and expense on swaps, net of $224.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt, net and income/expense on swaps, net are discussed later in this release and were treated as adjustments for non-GAAP measures. Net earnings/loss included equity method losses, net of tax of $7.0 million and $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Net earnings/loss excluded net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest of $0.9 million and $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Diluted earnings per common share were $1.69, compared to the prior year period diluted loss per common share of $2.76. Adjusted net earnings were $19.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, compared to $45.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $263.8 million, a decrease of 9.6%, or $27.9 million, compared to $291.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 included an adjustment of $0.5 million and $5.2 million, respectively, primarily for the portion of BellRing’s consolidated net earnings which was allocated to noncontrolling interest, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA including 100% of the consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of BellRing.

Six Month Consolidated Operating Results

Net sales were $2,941.3 million, a decrease of 0.3%, or $9.7 million, compared to the prior year period net sales of $2,951.0 million. Gross profit was $906.4 million, or 30.8% of net sales, a decrease of $3.9 million compared to the prior year period gross profit of $910.3 million, or 30.8% of net sales.

SG&A expenses were $500.5 million, or 17.0% of net sales, an increase of $20.2 million compared to the prior year period SG&A expenses of $480.3 million, or 16.3% of net sales. SG&A expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2021 included a provision of $15.0 million for a legal settlement, which was treated as an adjustment for non-GAAP measures. Operating profit was $311.4 million, a decrease of 10.9%, or $38.1 million, compared to the prior year period operating profit of $349.5 million, and was negatively impacted by $18.1 million of accelerated amortization, which is discussed later in this release and was treated as an adjustment for non-GAAP measures.

Net earnings were $191.1 million, an increase of 307.3%, or $283.3 million, compared to the prior year period net loss of $92.2 million. Net earnings/loss included loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt, net of $94.7 million and $72.9 million in the six months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Net earnings/loss included income on swaps, net of $227.2 million and expense on swaps, net of $163.2 million in the six months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt, net and income/expense on swaps, net are discussed later in this release and were treated as adjustments for non-GAAP measures. Net earnings/loss included equity method losses, net of tax of $14.9 million and $18.4 million in the six months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Net earnings/loss excluded net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest of $10.7 million and $13.5 million in the six months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Diluted earnings per common share were $2.90, compared to the prior year period diluted loss per common share of $1.32. Adjusted net earnings were $67.2 million, or $1.02 per diluted common share, compared to the prior year period Adjusted net earnings of $98.4 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $548.2 million, a decrease of 7.8%, or $46.6 million, compared to the prior year period Adjusted EBITDA of $594.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 included an adjustment of $10.0 million and $12.6 million, respectively, primarily for the portion of BellRing’s consolidated net earnings which was allocated to noncontrolling interest, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA including 100% of the consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of BellRing.

Post Consumer Brands

North American ready-to-eat (“RTE”) cereal and Peter Pan nut butters.

For the second quarter, net sales were $479.9 million, a decrease of 5.5%, or $28.0 million, compared to the prior year period, and reflected a favorable mix and a 340 basis point benefit from Peter Pan. Volumes decreased 11.6% (including a 400 basis point benefit from Peter Pan), with the decline driven by (i) lapping increased purchases in the prior year period driven by consumer pantry loading in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) declines resulting from the decision to exit certain low-margin private label business and (iii) broader softness across value and private label cereal products. Segment profit was $91.8 million, a decrease of 0.6%, or $0.6 million, compared to the prior year period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $121.9 million, an increase of 0.8%, or $1.0 million, compared to the prior year period.

For the six months ended March 31, 2021, net sales were $924.9 million, a decrease of 2.5%, or $24.2 million, compared to the prior year period. Segment profit was $162.3 million, a decrease of 6.2%, or $10.7 million, compared to the prior year period. Segment profit for the six months ended March 31, 2021 was negatively impacted by a provision of $15.0 million for a legal settlement, which was treated as an adjustment for non-GAAP measures. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $235.6 million, an increase of 2.2%, or $5.0 million, compared to the prior year period.

Weetabix

Primarily United Kingdom RTE cereal and muesli.

For the second quarter, net sales were $113.4 million, flat with the prior year period, and reflected a favorable foreign currency exchange rate tailwind of approximately 710 basis points. Volumes decreased 8.5%, with the decline driven by (i) lapping increased purchases in the prior year period driven by consumer pantry loading in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) a pull forward of sales to the first quarter of 2021 ahead of the completion of Brexit and (iii) continued declines in bar and drink products resulting from reduced on-the-go consumption in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. Segment profit was $25.9 million, a decrease of 7.5%, or $2.1 million, compared to the prior year period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $34.9 million, a decrease of 3.1%, or $1.1 million, compared to the prior year period.

For the six months ended March 31, 2021, net sales were $226.9 million, an increase of 5.6%, or $12.0 million, compared to the prior year period. Segment profit was $54.0 million, an increase of 4.4%, or $2.3 million, compared to the prior year period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $72.2 million, an increase of 6.3%, or $4.3 million, compared to the prior year period.

Foodservice

Primarily egg and potato products.

For the second quarter, net sales were $369.2 million, a decrease of 2.4%, or $9.2 million, compared to the prior year period, and included a 750 basis point benefit from Henningsen and Almark. Volumes for the second quarter decreased 11.1% (including a 330 basis point benefit from Henningsen and Almark), driven by lower away-from-home demand in January and February in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic in various channels, including full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, education and travel and lodging. Volume declines were partially offset by volume growth in March driven by lapping significantly lower away-from-home demand in the prior year period. Egg volumes declined 9.3% (including a 330 basis point benefit from Henningsen and Almark) and potato volumes declined 21.9%.

Segment profit was $8.8 million, a decrease of 63.0%, or $15.0 million, compared to the prior year period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $41.2 million, a decrease of 25.2%, or $13.9 million, compared to the prior year period. Second quarter 2021 segment profit and segment Adjusted EBITDA were negatively impacted by (i) an unfavorable egg price/cost relationship associated with the timing of changes in input prices, (ii) lost contribution margin on reduced volumes and unfavorable customer, product and channel mix and (iii) unfavorable manufacturing costs, including higher labor costs driven by COVID-19 related expenses and weak fixed cost absorption driven by a reduction in volumes produced. Contribution margin and fixed cost absorption both improved in March when compared to the prior year period.

For the six months ended March 31, 2021, net sales were $723.7 million, a decrease of 9.4%, or $75.3 million, compared to the prior year period. Segment profit was $19.6 million, a decrease of 72.3%, or $51.2 million, compared to the prior year period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $81.6 million, a decrease of 37.4%, or $48.8 million, compared to the prior year period.

Refrigerated Retail

Primarily side dish, egg, cheese and sausage products.

For the second quarter, net sales were $239.5 million, an increase of 0.8%, or $1.9 million, compared to the prior year period, and benefited from a favorable mix and improved average net pricing in side dish products. Volumes decreased 1.7%, resulting from the decision to exit certain low-margin business and lapping increased purchases in the prior year period driven by consumer pantry loading in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. Volume information by product is disclosed in a table presented later in this release. Segment profit was $24.2 million, a decrease of 19.9%, or $6.0 million, compared to the prior year period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $42.5 million, a decrease of 11.6%, or $5.6 million, compared to the prior year period. Second quarter 2021 segment profit and segment Adjusted EBITDA were negatively impacted by an unfavorable price/cost relationship for sausage and egg products and higher manufacturing costs.

For the six months ended March 31, 2021, net sales were $502.6 million, an increase of 3.1%, or $15.1 million, compared to the prior year period. Segment profit was $57.9 million, an increase of 3.0%, or $1.7 million, compared to the prior year period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $94.3 million, an increase of 2.6%, or $2.4 million, compared to the prior year period.

BellRing Brands

Ready-to-drink (“RTD”) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars.

For the second quarter, net sales were $282.1 million, an increase of 9.6%, or $24.6 million, compared to the prior year period. Premier Protein net sales increased 8.2%, with volumes up 7.4%. Net sales benefited from RTD shake distribution gains for both existing and new products, planned incremental promotional activity and favorable product and customer mix, which were partially offset by lapping an increase in customer trade inventory levels in the prior year period driven by consumer pantry-loading in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net sales for Dymatize increased 28.8% and for all other products decreased 7.3%.

Segment profit was $15.6 million, a decrease of 55.6%, or $19.5 million, compared to the prior year period, and included $17.7 million of accelerated amortization (incurred in connection with the discontinuance of the Supreme Protein brand), $2.2 million of higher marketing and consumer advertising expenses and $0.7 million of restructuring and facility closure costs, which were partially offset by $0.3 million of lower transaction costs related to BellRing’s separation from Post. Accelerated amortization, restructuring and facility closure costs and transaction costs were treated as adjustments for non-GAAP measures. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $42.2 million, a decrease of 2.8%, or $1.2 million, compared to the prior year period. Second quarter 2021 segment profit and segment Adjusted EBITDA were negatively impacted by a decline in gross profit margin driven by higher input costs (predominantly milk-based proteins and freight for RTD shakes) and planned incremental promotional activity.

For the six months ended March 31, 2021, net sales were $564.5 million, an increase of 12.6%, or $63.0 million, compared to the prior year period. Segment profit was $63.4 million, a decrease of 24.9%, or $21.0 million, compared to the prior year period, and included $18.1 million of accelerated amortization (incurred in connection with the discontinuance of the Supreme Protein brand), $5.3 million of restructuring and facility closure costs and $2.5 million of higher marketing and consumer advertising expenses, which were partially offset by $1.8 million of lower transaction costs related to BellRing’s separation from Post. Accelerated amortization, restructuring and facility closure costs and transaction costs were treated as adjustments for non-GAAP measures. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $102.9 million, an increase of 0.9%, or $0.9 million, compared to the prior year period.

As of March 31, 2021, BellRing had $627.4 million in total principal value of debt and $33.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

For further information, please refer to the BellRing second quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call (the details of which are included later in this release).

Interest, Loss on Extinguishment and Refinancing of Debt, (Income) Expense on Swaps and Income Tax

Interest expense, net was $94.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $94.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Interest expense, net included $11.3 million and $14.3 million attributable to BellRing in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. For the six months ended March 31, 2021, interest expense, net was $191.4 million, compared to $196.9 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020. Interest expense, net in the six months ended March 31, 2021 included $24.1 million attributable to BellRing. Interest expense, net in the six months ended March 31, 2020 included (i) $25.9 million attributable to BellRing and (ii) a loss of $7.2 million resulting from the reclassification of losses previously recorded in accumulated other comprehensive loss to interest expense.

Loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt, net of $94.7 million was recorded in the three and six months ended March 31, 2021 in connection with (i) Post’s repayment of its 5.00% senior notes due in August 2026 and (ii) an opportunistic repricing of BellRing Brands, LLC’s (“BellRing LLC”) term loan in February 2021. Loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt, net of $60.0 million was recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2020 in connection with (i) Post’s repayment of its 5.50% senior notes due in March 2025 and 8.00% senior notes due in July 2025 and (ii) the amendment and restatement of Post’s credit agreement in March 2020. Loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt, net of $72.9 million was recorded in the six months ended March 31, 2020 in connection with (i) Post’s repayment of its 5.50% senior notes due in March 2025 and 8.00% senior notes due in July 2025, (ii) Post’s repayment of the entire principal balance of its term loan in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, (iii) the assignment of debt to BellRing LLC related to the creation of BellRing’s capital structure in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 and (iv) the amendment and restatement of Post’s credit agreement in March 2020.

(Income) expense on swaps, net relates to non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on interest rate swaps. Income on swaps, net was $185.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to an expense of $224.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended March 31, 2021, income on swaps, net was $227.2 million, compared to an expense of $163.2 million in the six months ended March 31, 2020.

Income tax expense was $29.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, an effective income tax rate of 20.0%, compared to a benefit of $47.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, an effective income tax rate of 21.2%. For the six months ended March 31, 2021, income tax expense was $52.7 million, an effective income tax rate of 19.6%, compared to a benefit of $16.7 million in the six months ended March 31, 2020, an effective income tax rate of 21.7%.

Share Repurchases

During the second quarter of 2021, Post repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock for $155.4 million at an average price of $98.27 per share. During the six months ended March 31, 2021, Post repurchased 3.3 million shares for $315.3 million at an average price of $95.76 per share. At the end of the second quarter of 2021, Post had $333.6 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

COVID-19 Commentary

Post is closely monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business and remains focused on ensuring its ability to safeguard the health of its employees, including their economic health, maintaining the continuity of its supply chain to serve customers and consumers and preserving financial liquidity to mitigate the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Most Post products sold through food, drug, mass, club and eCommerce generally have continued to experience an uplift in sales in the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the pre-pandemic period, driven by increased at-home consumption in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Post’s foodservice business continues to be negatively impacted by lower away-from-home demand resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various channels, including full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, education and travel and lodging. In the second quarter of 2021, Post’s foodservice volumes continued to track with changes in the degree of restrictions on mobility and gathering, with March volumes showing meaningful improvement. This correlation is expected to continue to affect the trajectory of the volume recovery.

BellRing’s primary categories, liquid and powder, have returned to growth relatively in line with their pre-pandemic growth rates. The bar category continues to be soft when compared to the pre-pandemic period.

As of March 31, 2021, Post had $740.5 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and the available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility was $730.7 million (reflecting $19.3 million of outstanding letters of credit, a reduction in the borrowing capacity).

Outlook

Post management expects Adjusted EBITDA for the second half of fiscal year 2021 to be between $590-$620 million, with modest favorability to the fourth quarter. Post management continues to expect fiscal year 2021 capital expenditures to range between $225-$250 million, including approximately $4 million attributable to BellRing.

Post provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP guidance measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for income/expense on swaps, net, gain/loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt, net, noncontrolling interest adjustment, equity method investment adjustment, mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange hedges and equity securities, provision for legal settlement, transaction and integration costs and other charges reflected in Post’s reconciliations of historical numbers, the amounts of which, based on historical experience, could be significant. For additional information regarding Post’s non-GAAP measures, see the related explanations presented under “Post’s Use of Non-GAAP Measures.”

BellRing Outlook

For fiscal year 2021, BellRing management has raised its guidance range for net sales to $1.17-$1.20 billion from $1.07-$1.12 billion and Adjusted EBITDA to $214-$220 million from $207-$217 million (resulting in net sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 18%-21% and 9%-12%, respectively, over fiscal year 2020). BellRing management continues to expect fiscal year 2021 capital expenditures of approximately $4 million.

BellRing provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP guidance measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for restructuring and facility closures costs, separation costs, noncontrolling interest adjustment and other charges reflected in BellRing’s reconciliation of historical numbers, the amounts of which, based on historical experience, could be significant. For additional information regarding BellRing’s non-GAAP measures, see the related explanations presented under “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” in BellRing’s second quarter of fiscal year 2021 earnings release. BellRing, as a separate publicly-traded company, releases guidance regarding its future performance. These statements are prepared by BellRing’s management, and Post does not accept any responsibility for any such statements.

8th Avenue Standalone Financial Information

Post owns a 60.5% common equity interest in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. (“8th Avenue”), which is an unconsolidated affiliate that manufactures and distributes private label peanut and other nut butters, dried fruit and nut products, granola and pasta.

For the second quarter, net sales were $220.7 million, a decrease of 5.3%, or $12.4 million, compared to the prior year period. Net earnings were $0.3 million, an increase of 104.2%, or $7.5 million, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $22.5 million, an increase of 0.9%, or $0.2 million, compared to the prior year period.

For the six months ended March 31, 2021, net sales were $449.7 million, a decrease of 0.4%, or $1.8 million, compared to the prior year period. Net loss was $1.1 million, an improvement of 86.4%, or $7.0 million, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $44.1 million, a decrease of 4.1%, or $1.9 million, compared to the prior year period.

As of March 31, 2021, 8th Avenue was capitalized with $18.9 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $613.2 million of senior secured debt, $60.1 million related to a sale-leaseback transaction, $250.0 million in principal amount of preferred equity and $79.2 million of accumulated, but unpaid, preferred dividends. Summarized financial information for 8th Avenue is disclosed later in this release.

For 8th Avenue, Post management continues to expect fiscal year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA to range between $100-$105 million.

Post provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 8th Avenue only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP guidance measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including transaction, integration and sale-leaseback costs, non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges reflected in 8th Avenue’s reconciliation of historical numbers, the amounts of which, based on historical experience, could be significant. For additional information regarding Post’s non-GAAP measures, see the related explanations presented under “Post’s Use of Non-GAAP Measures.”

Post’s Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Post uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures include total segment profit, Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, Adjusted EBITDA for Post and 8th Avenue and segment Adjusted EBITDA. The reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided later in this release under “Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures.”

Management uses certain of these non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and segment Adjusted EBITDA, as key metrics in the evaluation of underlying company and segment performance, in making financial, operating and planning decisions and, in part, in the determination of cash bonuses for its executive officers and employees. Additionally, Post is required to comply with certain covenants and limitations that are based on variations of EBITDA in its financing documents. Management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides increased transparency and assists investors in understanding the underlying operating performance of Post and its segments and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. Non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude certain items as described later in this release. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. For additional information regarding Post’s non-GAAP measures, see the related explanations provided under “Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” later in this release.

Post Conference Call to Discuss Earnings Results and Outlook

Post will host a conference call on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2021 outlook and to respond to questions. Robert V. Vitale, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff A. Zadoks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call.

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (877) 540-0891 in the United States and (678) 408-4007 from outside of the United States. The conference identification number is 3392864. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of Post’s website at www.postholdings.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, May 21, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367 in the United States and (404) 537-3406 from outside of the United States and using the conference identification number 3392864. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on Post’s website in the Investor Relations section.

BellRing Conference Call to Discuss Earnings Results and Outlook

BellRing will host a conference call on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. EDT to discuss financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2021 outlook and to respond to questions. Darcy H. Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul A. Rode, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call.

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (833) 954-1568 in the United States and (409) 216-6583 from outside of the United States. The conference identification number is 5885539. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of BellRing’s website at www.bellring.com. A slide presentation containing supplemental material will also be available at the same location on BellRing’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, May 21, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367 in the United States and (404) 537-3406 from outside of the United States and using the conference identification number 5885539. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on BellRing’s website in the Investor Relations section.

Prospective Financial Information

Prospective financial information is necessarily speculative in nature, and it can be expected that some or all of the assumptions underlying the prospective financial information described above will not materialize or will vary significantly from actual results. For further discussion of some of the factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from the information provided above, see “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Accordingly, the prospective financial information provided above is only an estimate of what Post’s and BellRing’s management believes is realizable as of the date of this release. It also should be recognized that the reliability of any forecasted financial data diminishes the farther in the future that the data is forecasted. In light of the foregoing, the information should be viewed in context and undue reliance should not be placed upon it.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this release and on Post’s conference call are forward-looking statements, including Post’s Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the second half of fiscal year 2021, Post’s capital expenditure outlook for fiscal year 2021, statements regarding the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Post’s business, Post’s continuing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, BellRing’s net sales, Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures outlook for fiscal year 2021 and Post management’s Adjusted EBITDA outlook for 8th Avenue for fiscal year 2021. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified from the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “predict,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “target,” “is likely,” “will,” “can,” “may” or “would” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, and include all statements regarding future performance, earnings projections, events or developments. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including negative impacts on the global economy and capital markets, the health of Post’s employees, Post’s ability to manufacture and deliver its products, operating costs, demand for its foodservice and on-the-go products and Post’s operations generally;

  • Post’s high leverage, Post’s ability to obtain additional financing (including both secured and unsecured debt), Post’s ability to service its outstanding debt (including covenants that restrict the operation of Post’s business) and a downgrade or potential downgrade in Post’s credit ratings;

  • Post’s ability to continue to compete in its product categories and Post’s ability to retain its market position and favorable perceptions of its brands;

  • Post’s ability to anticipate and respond to changes in consumer and customer preferences and behaviors and introduce new products;

  • changes in economic conditions, disruptions in the U.S. and global capital and credit markets, changes in interest rates, volatility in the market value of derivatives and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;

  • disruptions or inefficiencies in Post’s supply chain, including as a result of Post’s reliance on third party suppliers or manufacturers for the manufacturing of many of Post’s products, pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and other outbreaks of contagious diseases, fires and evacuations related thereto, changes in weather conditions, natural disasters, agricultural diseases and pests and other events beyond Post’s control;

  • significant volatility in the cost or availability of inputs to Post’s business (including freight, raw materials, energy and other supplies);

  • Post’s ability to hire and retain talented personnel, the ability of Post’s employees to safely perform their jobs, including the potential for physical injuries or illness (such as COVID-19), employee absenteeism, labor strikes, work stoppages and unionization efforts;

  • allegations that Post’s products cause injury or illness, product recalls and withdrawals and product liability claims and other related litigation;

  • Post’s ability to identify, complete and integrate or otherwise effectively execute acquisitions or other strategic transactions and effectively manage its growth;

  • the possibility that Post may not be able to consummate the initial public offering of Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (“PHPC”), a newly formed special purpose acquisition company and Post’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, on the expected timeline or at all, that Post may not find a suitable business combination within the prescribed two-year time period, that the business combination may not be successful or that the activities for PHPC could be distracting to Post’s management;

  • Post’s ability to promptly and effectively realize the strategic and financial benefits expected as a result of the BellRing IPO;

  • impairment in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangibles;

  • Post’s ability to successfully implement business strategies to reduce costs;

  • legal and regulatory factors, such as compliance with existing laws and regulations, as well as new laws and regulations and changes to existing laws and regulations and interpretations thereof, affecting Post’s business, including current and future laws and regulations regarding food safety, advertising and labeling and animal feeding and housing operations;

  • the loss of, a significant reduction of purchases by or the bankruptcy of a major customer;

  • the failure or weakening of the RTE cereal category and consolidations in the retail and foodservice distribution channels;

  • the ultimate impact litigation or other regulatory matters may have on Post;

  • Post’s ability to successfully collaborate with third parties that have invested with Post in 8th Avenue and to effectively realize the strategic and financial benefits expected as a result of the separate capitalization of 8th Avenue;

  • costs associated with the obligations of Bob Evans Farms, Inc. (“Bob Evans”) in connection with the sale and separation of its restaurants business in April 2017, which occurred prior to Post’s acquisition of Bob Evans, including certain indemnification obligations under the restaurants sale agreement and Bob Evans’s payment and performance obligations as a guarantor for certain leases;

  • Post’s ability to protect its intellectual property and other assets and to continue to use third party intellectual property subject to intellectual property licenses;

  • the ability of Post and its customers’, and 8th Avenue’s and its customers’, private brand products to compete with nationally branded products;

  • risks associated with Post’s international businesses;

  • the impact of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union (commonly known as “Brexit”) on Post and its operations;

  • costs, business disruptions and reputational damage associated with information technology failures, cybersecurity incidents or information security breaches;

  • changes in estimates in critical accounting judgments;

  • losses or increased funding and expenses related to Post’s qualified pension or other postretirement plans;

  • significant differences in Post’s, 8th Avenue’s and BellRing’s actual operating results from Post’s guidance regarding Post’s and 8th Avenue’s future performance and BellRing’s guidance regarding its future performance;

  • Post’s ability and BellRing’s ability to satisfy the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002; and

  • other risks and uncertainties described in Post’s and BellRing’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements represent Post’s judgment as of the date of this release except with respect to BellRing’s guidance regarding its future performance, which represents BellRing’s judgment as of the date of this release. Post disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition food categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods, Bob Evans Farms and BellRing Brands. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category and also markets Peter Pan® nut butters. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom’s number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. Post’s publicly-traded subsidiary BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category through its primary brands of Premier Protein® and Dymatize®. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Jennifer Meyer
jennifer.meyer@postholdings.com
(314) 644-7665

Media Relations
Lisa Hanly
lisa.hanly@postholdings.com
(314) 665-3180


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Six Months Ended
March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Sales

$

1,483.3

$

1,494.2

$

2,941.3

$

2,951.0

Cost of goods sold

1,032.3

1,055.4

2,034.9

2,040.7

Gross Profit

451.0

438.8

906.4

910.3

Selling, general and administrative expenses

249.4

245.0

500.5

480.3

Amortization of intangible assets

58.5

40.0

99.1

80.1

Other operating (income) expenses, net

(2.0

)

0.3

(4.6

)

0.4

Operating Profit

145.1

153.5

311.4

349.5

Interest expense, net

94.8

94.0

191.4

196.9

Loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt, net

94.7

60.0

94.7

72.9

(Income) expense on swaps, net

(185.6

)

224.6

(227.2

)

163.2

Other income, net

(6.1

)

(3.3

)

(16.9

)

(6.5

)

Earnings (Loss) before Income Taxes and Equity Method Loss

147.3

(221.8

)

269.4

(77.0

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

29.5

(47.1

)

52.7

(16.7

)

Equity method loss, net of tax

7.0

11.1

14.9

18.4

Net Earnings (Loss) Including Noncontrolling Interest

110.8

(185.8

)

201.8

(78.7

)

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

0.9

5.6

10.7

13.5

Net Earnings (Loss)

$

109.9

$

(191.4

)

$

191.1

$

(92.2

)

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share:

Basic

$

1.71

$

(2.76

)

$

2.94

$

(1.32

)

Diluted

$

1.69

$

(2.76

)

$

2.90

$

(1.32

)

Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding:

Basic

64.1

69.3

64.9

70.0

Diluted

65.1

69.3

66.0

70.0

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(in millions)

March 31, 2021

September 30, 2020

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

740.5

$

1,187.9

Restricted cash

2.1

5.5

Receivables, net

554.8

441.6

Inventories

639.7

599.4

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

128.4

53.4

Total Current Assets

2,065.5

2,287.8

Property, net

1,776.6

1,779.7

Goodwill

4,574.6

4,438.6

Other intangible assets, net

3,214.2

3,197.5

Equity method investments

99.7

114.1

Other assets

410.4

329.0

Total Assets

$

12,141.0

$

12,146.7

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Current portion of long-term debt

$

74.3

$

64.9

Accounts payable

406.5

367.9

Other current liabilities

409.3

541.6

Total Current Liabilities

890.1

974.4

Long-term debt

6,981.0

6,959.0

Deferred income taxes

858.5

784.5

Other liabilities

524.4

599.8

Total Liabilities

9,254.0

9,317.7

Shareholders’ Equity

Common stock

0.8

0.8

Additional paid-in capital

4,237.7

4,182.9

Retained earnings

399.7

208.6

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

86.8

(29.3

)

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,823.8

)

(1,508.5

)

Total Shareholders’ Equity excluding Noncontrolling Interest

2,901.2

2,854.5

Noncontrolling interest

(14.2

)

(25.5

)

Total Shareholders’ Equity

2,887.0

2,829.0

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

$

12,141.0

$

12,146.7

SELECTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(in millions)

Six Months Ended
March 31,

2021

2020

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities

$

162.3

$

89.0

Investing activities, including capital expenditures of $99.4 and $117.5

(256.5

)

(62.4

)

Financing activities

(362.7

)

115.9

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

6.1

(0.4

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

(450.8

)

$

142.1

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(in millions)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Six Months Ended
March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Sales

Post Consumer Brands

$

479.9

$

507.9

$

924.9

$

949.1

Weetabix

113.4

113.4

226.9

214.9

Foodservice

369.2

378.4

723.7

799.0

Refrigerated Retail

239.5

237.6

502.6

487.5

BellRing Brands

282.1

257.5

564.5

501.5

Eliminations

(0.8

)

(0.6

)

(1.3

)

(1.0

)

Total

$

1,483.3

$

1,494.2

$

2,941.3

$

2,951.0

Segment Profit

Post Consumer Brands

$

91.8

$

92.4

$

162.3

$

173.0

Weetabix

25.9

28.0

54.0

51.7

Foodservice

8.8

23.8

19.6

70.8

Refrigerated Retail

24.2

30.2

57.9

56.2

BellRing Brands

15.6

35.1

63.4

84.4

Total segment profit

166.3

209.5

357.2

436.1

General corporate expenses and other

15.1

52.7

28.9

80.1

Interest expense, net

94.8

94.0

191.4

196.9

Loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt, net

94.7

60.0

94.7

72.9

(Income) expense on swaps, net

(185.6

)

224.6

(227.2

)

163.2

Earnings (Loss) before Income Taxes and Equity Method Loss

$

147.3

$

(221.8

)

$

269.4

$

(77.0

)


SUPPLEMENTAL REFRIGERATED RETAIL SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

The below table presents volume percentage changes for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter for products within the Refrigerated Retail segment.

Product

Volume Percentage
Change

All

(1.7%)

Side dishes

(1.4%)

Egg

(0.9%)

Cheese

(3.0%)

Sausage

4.9%

EXPLANATION AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Post uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures include total segment profit, Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, Adjusted EBITDA and segment Adjusted EBITDA. The reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables following this section. Non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude certain items as described below. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Total segment profit
Total segment profit represents the aggregation of the segment profit for each of Post’s reportable segments, which for all segments excluding BellRing Brands is each segment’s earnings/loss before income taxes and equity method earnings/loss before impairment of property, goodwill and other intangible assets, facility closure related costs, restructuring expenses, gain/loss on assets and liabilities held for sale, gain/loss on sale of businesses and facilities, gain on/adjustment to bargain purchase, interest expense and other unallocated corporate income and expenses. Segment profit for BellRing Brands, as it is a publicly-traded company, is its operating profit. Post believes total segment profit is useful to investors in evaluating Post’s operating performance because it facilitates period-to-period comparison of results of segment operations.

Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
Post believes Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per common share are useful to investors in evaluating Post’s operating performance because they exclude items that affect the comparability of Post’s financial results and could potentially distort an understanding of the trends in business performance.

a.

Income/expense on swaps, net: Post has excluded the impact of non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on interest rate swaps due to the inherent uncertainty and volatility associated with such amounts based on changes in assumptions with respect to estimates of fair value and economic conditions and as the amount and frequency of such adjustments are not consistent.

b.

Payments of debt premiums and refinancing fees: Post has excluded payments and other expenses for premiums on debt extinguishment, net of gains realized on debt repurchased at a discount, and refinancing fees as such payments are inconsistent in amount and frequency. Additionally, Post believes that these costs do not reflect expected ongoing future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post’s current operating performance or comparisons of Post’s operating performance to other periods.

c.

Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange hedges: Post has excluded the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange hedges due to the inherent uncertainty and volatility associated with such amounts based on changes in assumptions with respect to fair value estimates. Additionally, these adjustments are primarily non-cash items and the amount and frequency of such adjustments are not consistent.

d.

Accelerated amortization: Post has excluded non-cash accelerated amortization charges recorded in connection with discontinuance of brands as the amount and frequency of such charges are not consistent. Additionally, Post believes that these charges do not reflect expected ongoing future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post’s current operating performance or comparisons of Post’s operating performance to other periods.

e.

Provision for legal settlements: Post has excluded gains and losses recorded to recognize the anticipated or actual resolution of certain litigation as Post believes such gains and losses do not reflect expected ongoing future operating income and expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post’s current operating performance or comparisons of Post’s operating performance to other periods.

f.

Mark-to-market adjustments on equity securities: Post has excluded the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on investments in equity securities due to the inherent volatility associated with such amounts based on changes in market pricing variations and as the amount and frequency of such adjustments are not consistent. Additionally, these adjustments are primarily non-cash items and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post’s current operating performance or comparisons of Post’s operating performance to other periods.

g.

Restructuring and facility closure costs, including accelerated depreciation: Post has excluded certain costs associated with facility closures as the amount and frequency of such adjustments are not consistent. Additionally, Post believes that these costs do not reflect expected ongoing future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post’s current operating performance or comparisons of Post’s operating performance to other periods.

h.

Transaction costs and integration costs: Post has excluded transaction costs related to professional service fees and other related costs associated with signed and closed business combinations and divestitures and integration costs incurred to integrate acquired or to-be-acquired businesses as Post believes that these exclusions allow for more meaningful evaluation of Post’s current operating performance and comparisons of Post’s operating performance to other periods. Post believes such costs are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of acquired assets as part of Post or the performance of the divested assets, and such costs are not factored into management’s evaluation of potential acquisitions or Post’s performance after completion of an acquisition or the evaluation to divest an asset. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges varies significantly based on the size and timing of the acquisitions and divestitures and the maturity of the businesses being acquired or divested. Also, the size, complexity and/or volume of past acquisitions and divestitures, which often drive the magnitude of such expenses, may not be indicative of the size, complexity and/or volume of future acquisitions or divestitures. By excluding these expenses, management is better able to evaluate Post’s ability to utilize its existing assets and estimate the long-term value that acquired assets will generate for Post. Furthermore, Post believes that the adjustments of these items more closely correlate with the sustainability of Post’s operating performance. Post also has excluded certain expenses incurred to effect BellRing’s separation from Post and to support BellRing’s transition into a separate stand-alone, publicly-traded entity as the amount and frequency of such adjustments are not consistent. Additionally, Post believes that these separation costs do not reflect expected ongoing future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post’s or the BellRing Brands segment’s current operating performances or comparisons of Post’s or the BellRing Brands segment’s operating performances to other periods.

i.

Adjustment to bargain purchase: Post has excluded adjustments to gains recorded for acquisitions in which the fair value of the assets acquired exceeded the purchase price as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency. Post believes such adjustments are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of acquired assets as part of Post, and such amounts are not factored into the performance of acquisitions after their completion.

j.

Assets held for sale: Post has excluded adjustments recorded to adjust the carrying value of facilities and other assets classified as held for sale as such adjustments represent non-cash items and the amount and frequency of such adjustments are not consistent. Additionally, Post believes that these adjustments do not reflect expected ongoing future operating expenses or income and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post’s current operating performance or comparisons of Post’s operating performance to other periods.

k.

Foreign currency gain/loss on intercompany loans: Post has excluded the impact of foreign currency fluctuations related to intercompany loans denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the respective legal entity in evaluating Post’s performance to allow for more meaningful comparisons of performance to other periods.

l.

Advisory income: Post has excluded advisory income received from 8th Avenue as Post believes such income does not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post’s current operating performance or comparisons of Post’s operating performance to other periods.

m.

Noncontrolling interest adjustment: Post has included an adjustment to reflect the removal of the portion of the non-GAAP adjustments related to BellRing which are attributable to noncontrolling interest in the calculation of Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share.

n.

Income tax effect on adjustments: Post has included the income tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using a rate described in the applicable footnote of the reconciliation tables, as Post believes that its GAAP effective income tax rate as reported is not representative of the income tax expense impact of the adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA and segment Adjusted EBITDA
Post believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating Post’s operating performance and liquidity because (i) Post believes it is widely used to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, (ii) it presents a measure of corporate performance exclusive of Post’s and BellRing’s capital structure and the method by which the assets were acquired and (iii) it is a financial indicator of a company’s ability to service its debt, as Post and BellRing LLC are required to comply with certain covenants and limitations that are based on variations of EBITDA in their respective financing documents. Post believes that segment Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating Post’s operating performance because it allows for assessment of the operating performance of each reportable segment. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide forward-looking guidance and uses Adjusted EBITDA and segment Adjusted EBITDA to forecast future results.

Adjusted EBITDA and segment Adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments for income tax expense/benefit, interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization including accelerated depreciation and amortization, and the following adjustments discussed above: income/expense on swaps, net, mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange hedges, provision for legal settlements, mark-to-market adjustments on equity securities, restructuring and facility closure costs excluding accelerated depreciation, transaction costs and integration costs, adjustment to bargain purchase, assets held for sale, foreign currency gain/loss on intercompany loans and advisory income. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and segment Adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments for the following items:

o.

Gain/loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt, net: Post has excluded gains and losses recorded on extinguishment and refinancing of debt, inclusive of payments for premiums, the write-off of debt issuance and deferred financing costs and the write-off of net unamortized debt premiums and discounts, net of gains realized on debt repurchased at a discount, as such gains and losses are inconsistent in amount and frequency. Additionally, Post believes that these gains and losses do not reflect expected ongoing future operating income and expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post’s current operating performance or comparisons of Post’s operating performance to other periods.

p.

Non-cash stock-based compensation: Post’s and BellRing’s compensation strategies include the use of stock-based compensation to attract and retain executives and employees by aligning their long-term compensation interests with shareholders’ and stockholders’ investment interests, respectively. After the BellRing IPO, BellRing continues to be charged for Post stock-based compensation through the master services agreement with Post. BellRing’s director compensation strategy includes an election by any director who earns retainers in which the director may elect to defer compensation granted as a director to BellRing Class A common stock, earning a match on the deferral, both of which are stock-settled upon the director’s retirement from the BellRing board of directors. Post has excluded non-cash stock-based compensation as non-cash stock-based compensation can vary significantly based on reasons such as the timing, size and nature of the awards granted and subjective assumptions which are unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period and does not contribute to meaningful comparisons of Post’s and BellRing’s operating performances to other periods.

q.

Noncontrolling interest adjustment: Post has included adjustments for (i) the portion of BellRing’s consolidated net earnings/loss which was allocated to noncontrolling interest, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA including 100% of the consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of the BellRing Brands business, as Post believes this basis contributes to a more meaningful evaluation of the consolidated operating company performance and (ii) income tax expense/benefit, interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization for Post’s consolidated Weetabix investment which is attributable to the noncontrolling owners of the consolidated Weetabix investment.

r.

Equity method investment adjustment: Post has included adjustments for the 8th Avenue equity investment loss and Post’s portion of income tax expense/benefit, interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization for its unconsolidated Weetabix investment accounted for using equity method accounting.


RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS (Unaudited)
(in millions)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Six Months Ended
March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Earnings (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders

$

109.9

$

(191.4

)

$

191.1

$

(92.2

)

Adjustments:

(Income) expense on swaps, net

(185.6

)

224.6

(227.2

)

163.2

Payments of debt premiums and refinancing fees

75.8

49.8

75.8

49.8

Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange hedges

(12.4

)

29.4

(27.3

)

25.2

Accelerated amortization

17.7

18.1

Provision for legal settlements

15.0

Mark-to-market adjustments on equity securities

(3.0

)

(10.9

)

Restructuring and facility closure costs, including accelerated depreciation

0.8

0.5

5.8

1.0

Transaction costs

1.3

0.1

2.4

5.0

Integration costs

1.1

0.7

1.1

2.3

Adjustment to bargain purchase

(2.2

)

0.1

Assets held for sale

0.1

(0.5

)

Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans

0.3

Advisory income

(0.2

)

(0.1

)

(0.3

)

(0.3

)

Noncontrolling interest adjustment

(5.8

)

(0.1

)

(7.2

)

(0.2

)

Total Net Adjustments

(112.1

)

304.9

(155.1

)

246.0

Income tax effect on adjustments (1)

21.4

(68.0

)

31.2

(55.4

)

Adjusted Net Earnings

$

19.2

$

45.5

$

67.2

$

98.4

(1) For all periods, income tax effect on adjustments was calculated on all items, except income/expense on swaps, net and adjustment to bargain purchase, using a rate of 24.5%, the sum of Post’s U.S. federal corporate income tax rate plus Post’s blended state income tax rate, net of federal income tax benefit. Income tax effect for income/expense on swaps, net was calculated using a rate of 21.5%. Income tax effect for adjustment to bargain purchase was calculated using a rate of 0.0%.

RECONCILIATION OF WEIGHTED-AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING
TO ADJUSTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING (Unaudited)
(in millions)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Six Months Ended
March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Weighted-average shares for diluted earnings (loss) per share

65.1

69.3

66.0

70.0

Effect of securities that were anti-dilutive for diluted earnings (loss) per share:

Stock options

0.6

0.7

Stock appreciation rights

0.1

0.1

Restricted stock unit awards

0.4

0.4

Performance-based restricted stock units

0.1

0.1

Adjusted weighted-average shares for adjusted diluted earnings per share

65.1

70.5

66.0

71.3

RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE
TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Six Months Ended
March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

$

1.69

$

(2.76

)

$

2.90

$

(1.32

)

Adjustment to Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share (1)

0.05

0.03

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share, as calculated using adjusted weighted-average diluted shares (2)

1.69

(2.71

)

2.90

(1.29

)

Adjustments:

(Income) expense on swaps, net

(2.85

)

3.18

(3.44

)

2.29

Payments of debt premiums and refinancing fees

1.16

0.71

1.14

0.70

Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange hedges

(0.19

)

0.42

(0.41

)

0.35

Accelerated amortization

0.27

0.27

Provision for legal settlements

0.23

Mark-to-market adjustments on equity securities

(0.05

)

(0.17

)

Restructuring and facility closure costs, including accelerated depreciation

0.01

0.09

0.01

Transaction costs

0.02

0.04

0.07

Integration costs

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.03

Adjustment to bargain purchase

(0.03

)

Assets held for sale

(0.01

)

Noncontrolling interest adjustment

(0.09

)

(0.11

)

Total Net Adjustments

)

4.32

(2.35

)

3.45

Income tax effect on adjustments (3)

0.33

(0.96

)

0.47

(0.78

)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share

$

0.29

$

0.65

$

1.02

$

1.38

(1) Represents the effect of the change in adjusted weighted-average diluted shares (as reconciled in the prior table), after consideration of the adjustments (which are presented in this table).

(2) Per share adjustments are based on adjusted weighted-average diluted shares (as reconciled in the prior table).

(3) For all periods, income tax effect on adjustments was calculated on all items, except income/expense on swaps, net and adjustment to bargain purchase, using a rate of 24.5%, the sum of Post’s U.S. federal corporate income tax rate plus Post’s blended state income tax rate, net of federal income tax benefit. Income tax effect for income/expense on swaps, net was calculated using a rate of 21.5%. Income tax effect for adjustment to bargain purchase was calculated using a rate of 0.0%.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited)
(in millions)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Six Months Ended
March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Earnings (Loss)

$

109.9

$

(191.4

)

$

191.1

$

(92.2

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

29.5

(47.1

)

52.7

(16.7

)

Interest expense, net

94.8

94.0

191.4

196.9

Depreciation and amortization, including accelerated depreciation and amortization

113.4

91.5

207.5

181.8

(Income) expense on swaps, net

(185.6

)

224.6

(227.2

)

163.2

Loss on extinguishment and refinancing of debt, net

94.7

60.0

94.7

72.9

Non-cash stock-based compensation

13.9

13.3

27.8

24.7

Noncontrolling interest adjustment

0.5

5.2

10.0

12.6

Equity method investment adjustment

7.0

11.0

15.0

18.3

Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange hedges

(12.4

)

29.4

(27.3

)

25.2

Provision for legal settlements

15.0

Mark-to-market adjustments on equity securities

(3.0

)

(10.9

)

Restructuring and facility closure costs, excluding accelerated depreciation

0.7

0.5

5.6

1.1

Transaction costs

1.3

0.1

2.4

5.0

Integration costs

1.1

0.7

1.1

2.3

Adjustment to bargain purchase

(2.2

)

0.1

Assets held for sale

0.1

(0.5

)

Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans

0.3

Advisory income

(0.2

)

(0.1

)

(0.3

)

(0.3

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

263.8

$

291.7

$

548.2

$

594.8

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales

17.8

%

19.5

%

18.6

%

20.2

%

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT PROFIT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
(in millions)

Post
Consumer
Brands

Weetabix

Foodservice

Refrigerated
Retail

BellRing
Brands

Corporate/
Other

Total

Segment Profit

$

91.8

$

25.9

$

8.8

$

24.2

$

15.6

$

$

166.3

General corporate expenses and other

(15.1

)

(15.1

)

Other income, net

(6.1

)

(6.1

)

Operating Profit

91.8

25.9

8.8

24.2

15.6

(21.2

)

145.1

Other income, net

6.1

6.1

Depreciation and amortization, including accelerated depreciation and amortization

29.2

9.4

31.6

18.3

23.9

1.0

113.4

Non-cash stock-based compensation

1.7

12.2

13.9

Noncontrolling interest adjustment

(0.4

)

(0.4

)

Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange hedges

0.6

(13.0

)

(12.4

)

Mark-to-market adjustments on equity securities

(3.0

)

(3.0

)

Restructuring and facility closure costs, excluding accelerated depreciation

0.7

0.7

Transaction costs

1.3

1.3

Integration costs

0.9

0.2

1.1

Adjustment to bargain purchase

(2.2

)

(2.2

)

Assets held for sale

0.1

0.1

Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans

0.3

0.3

Advisory income

(0.2

)

(0.2

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

121.9

$

34.9

$

41.2

$

42.5

$

42.2

$

(18.9

)

$

263.8

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales

25.4

%

30.8

%

11.2

%

17.7

%

15.0

%

17.8

%

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT PROFIT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020
(in millions)

Post
Consumer
Brands

Weetabix

Foodservice

Refrigerated
Retail

BellRing
Brands

Corporate/
Other

Total

Segment Profit

$

92.4

$

28.0

$

23.8

$

30.2

$

35.1

$

$

209.5

General corporate expenses and other

(52.7

)

(52.7

)

Other income, net

(3.3

)

(3.3

)

Operating Profit

92.4

28.0

23.8

30.2

35.1

(56.0

)

153.5

Other income, net

3.3

3.3

Depreciation and amortization, including accelerated depreciation and amortization

28.1

8.6

29.7

17.6

6.4

1.1

91.5

Non-cash stock-based compensation

1.6

11.7

13.3

Noncontrolling interest adjustment

(0.4

)

(0.4

)

Equity method investment adjustment

(0.1

)

(0.1

)

Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange hedges

(0.1

)

1.6

27.9

29.4

Restructuring and facility closure costs, excluding accelerated depreciation

0.5

0.5

Transaction costs

0.3

(0.2

)

0.1

Integration costs

0.4

0.3

0.7

Advisory income

(0.1

)

(0.1

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

120.9

$

36.0

$

55.1

$

48.1

$

43.4

$

(11.8

)

$

291.7

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales

23.8

%

31.7

%

14.6

%

20.2

%

16.9

%

19.5

%

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT PROFIT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited)
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
(in millions)

Post
Consumer
Brands

Weetabix

Foodservice

Refrigerated
Retail

BellRing
Brands

Corporate/
Other

Total

Segment Profit

$

162.3

$

54.0

$

19.6

$

57.9

$

63.4

$

$

357.2

General corporate expenses and other

(28.9

)

(28.9

)

Other income, net

(16.9

)

(16.9

)

Operating Profit

162.3

54.0

19.6

57.9

63.4

(45.8

)

311.4

Other income, net

16.9

16.9

Depreciation and amortization, including accelerated depreciation and amortization

57.4

18.8

62.3

36.4

30.6

2.0

207.5

Non-cash stock-based compensation

3.6

24.2

27.8

Noncontrolling interest adjustment

(0.7

)

(0.7

)

Equity method investment adjustment

0.1

0.1

Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange hedges

(0.5

)

(26.8

)

(27.3

)

Provision for legal settlements

15.0

15.0

Mark-to-market adjustments on equity securities

(10.9

)

(10.9

)

Restructuring and facility closure costs, excluding accelerated depreciation

5.3

0.3

5.6

Transaction costs

2.4

2.4

Integration costs

0.9

0.2

1.1

Adjustment to bargain purchase

0.1

0.1

Assets held for sale

(0.5

)

(0.5

)

Advisory income

(0.3

)

(0.3

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

235.6

$

72.2

$

81.6

$

94.3

$

102.9

$

(38.4

)

$

548.2

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales

25.5

%

31.8

%

11.3

%

18.8

%

18.2

%

18.6

%

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT PROFIT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited)
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020
(in millions)

Post
Consumer
Brands

Weetabix

Foodservice

Refrigerated
Retail

BellRing
Brands

Corporate/
Other

Total

Segment Profit

$

173.0

$

51.7

$

70.8

$

56.2

$

84.4

$

$

436.1

General corporate expenses and other

(80.1

)

(80.1

)

Other income, net

(6.5

)

(6.5

)

Operating Profit

173.0

51.7

70.8

56.2

84.4

(86.6

)

349.5

Other income, net

6.5

6.5

Depreciation and amortization, including accelerated depreciation and amortization

56.0

17.3

58.7

35.0

12.8

2.0

181.8

Non-cash stock-based compensation

3.0

21.7

24.7

Noncontrolling interest adjustment

(0.9

)

(0.9

)

Equity method investment adjustment

(0.1

)

(0.1

)

Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange hedges

(0.1

)

0.9

24.4

25.2

Restructuring and facility closure costs, excluding accelerated depreciation

1.1

1.1

Transaction costs

1.8

3.2

5.0

Integration costs

1.6

0.7

2.3

Advisory income

(0.3

)

(0.3

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

230.6

$

67.9

$

130.4

$

91.9

$

102.0

$

(28.0

)

$

594.8

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales

24.3

%

31.6

%

16.3

%

18.9

%

20.3

%

20.2

%

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR 8TH AVENUE (Unaudited)
(in millions)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Six Months Ended
March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Sales

$

220.7

$

233.1

$

449.7

$

451.5

Gross Profit

$

34.3

$

41.2

$

69.7

$

79.6

Net Earnings (Loss)

$

0.3

$

(7.2

)

$

(1.1

)

$

(8.1

)

Less: Preferred Stock Dividend

8.8

8.0

17.6

15.8

Net Loss Available to 8th Avenue Common Shareholders

$

(8.5

)

$

(15.2

)

$

(18.7

)

$

(23.9

)

EXPLANATION AND RECONCILIATION OF 8TH AVENUE’S NON-GAAP MEASURE

Post believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating 8th Avenue’s operating performance and liquidity because (i) Post believes it is widely used to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, (ii) it presents a measure of corporate performance exclusive of 8th Avenue’s capital structure and the method by which the assets were acquired and (iii) it is a financial indicator of a company’s ability to service its debt. Management uses 8th Avenue’s Adjusted EBITDA to provide forward-looking guidance and to forecast future results.

8th Avenue’s Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments for interest expense, net, income tax expense/benefit and depreciation and amortization including accelerated depreciation, and the following adjustments:

  1. Transaction, integration and sale-leaseback costs: Post has excluded transaction costs related to professional service fees and other related costs associated with (i) signed business combinations, (ii) a sale-leaseback transaction and (iii) integration costs incurred to integrate the component business units that comprise the combined 8th Avenue organization. Post believes that these exclusions allow for more meaningful evaluation of 8th Avenue’s current operating performance and comparisons of 8th Avenue’s operating performance to other periods. Post believes such costs are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of 8th Avenue’s assets or acquired assets as part of 8th Avenue, and such costs are not factored into 8th Avenue management’s evaluation of its performance, its evaluation of potential acquisitions or its performance after completion of an acquisition. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges varies significantly based on the size and timing of the acquisitions and the maturity of the businesses being acquired. Also, the size, complexity and/or volume of past acquisitions, which often drive the magnitude of such expenses, may not be indicative of the size, complexity and/or volume of future acquisitions. By excluding these expenses, 8th Avenue management is better able to evaluate 8th Avenue’s ability to utilize its existing assets and estimate the long-term value that its assets will generate for 8th Avenue. Furthermore, Post believes that the adjustments of these items more closely correlate with the sustainability of 8th Avenue’s operating performance.

  2. Non-cash stock-based compensation: 8th Avenue’s compensation strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation to attract and retain executives and employees by aligning their long-term compensation interests with shareholders’ investment interests. Post has excluded non-cash stock-based compensation as non-cash stock-based compensation can vary significantly based on reasons such as the timing, size and nature of the awards granted and subjective assumptions which are unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period and do not contribute to meaningful comparisons of 8th Avenue’s operating performance to other periods.

  3. Advisory costs: Post has excluded advisory costs payable by 8th Avenue to Post and a third party as Post believes such costs do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of 8th Avenue’s current operating performance or comparisons of 8th Avenue’s operating performance to other periods.

RECONCILIATION OF 8TH AVENUE’S NET EARNINGS (LOSS) TO 8TH AVENUE’S ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited)
(in millions)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Six Months Ended
March 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Earnings (Loss)

$

0.3

$

(7.2

)

$

(1.1

)

$

(8.1

)

Interest expense, net

8.4

17.5

17.4

28.2

Income tax benefit

(4.1

)

(1.8

)

(4.3

)

(2.0

)

Depreciation and amortization, including accelerated depreciation

16.2

12.5

29.4

25.0

Integration costs

0.9

0.5

1.2

0.7

Non-cash stock-based compensation

0.2

0.2

0.5

0.3

Transaction costs

0.5

0.1

0.5

0.4

Sale-leaseback costs

0.7

Advisory costs

0.1

0.5

0.5

0.8

Adjusted EBITDA

$

22.5

$

22.3

$

44.1

$

46.0

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales

10.2

%

9.6

%

9.8

%

10.2

%


Recommended Stories

  • 24 dead in anti-government protests in Colombia

    International groups have condemned the excessive police force during the protests.

  • British and Australian foreign ministers meet at G7

    The Group of Seven rich democracies is holding their first face-to-face gathering in two years in London. Founded in 1975 as a forum for the West's richest nations to discuss crises such as the OPEC oil embargo, the G7 is debating responses to the two vast and increasingly assertive countries - China and Russia - as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

  • Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics

    The membership of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the annual Golden Globe awards for television and film, on Thursday approved widespread changes designed to diversify its ranks and address ethics complaints. Steps include hiring a chief diversity officer, emphasizing recruitment of Black journalists, and widening the pool of potential applicants for the group of foreign entertainment journalists. The board of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) proposed the changes earlier this week and its membership approved them on Thursday.

  • The Biden White House slowly, glacially, returns to normal

    Like countless other employers, the White House is grappling with how and when to resume to in-person work, as more and more Americans get vaccinated.

  • Microchip Technology Beats Targets, Guides Up Despite Supply Constraints

    Chipmaker Microchip Technology of Chandler, Ariz., late Thursday beat Wall Street's sales and earnings targets for its fiscal fourth quarter. MCHP stock rose in extended trading.

  • US says fate of nuclear pact up to Iran as talks resume

    The Biden administration is signaling that Iran shouldn't expect major new concessions from the United States as a new round of indirect nuclear talks is set to resume. A senior administration official told reporters Thursday that the U.S. has laid out the concessions it’s prepared to make in order to rejoin the landmark 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. The official said success or failure now depends on Iran making the political decision to accept those concessions and to return to compliance with the accord.

  • Why Shares Of Moderna Are Down By 5% Today?

    The stock made an attempt to settle below $150.

  • Thursday evening UK news briefing: French threat - 'Next time, it's war'

    They came, they saw, they went home. Dozens of French fishing vessels descended on Jersey today - before retreating after talks were held to ease tensions over post-Brexit fishing rights. An estimated 70 boats approached St Helier, red flares raging and foghorns blasting. Our Paris Correspondent Henry Samuel was on one of the French fishing boats that lay siege to the port. Watch video below of how he laughed uneasily at jokes of him being made to walk the plank. Prime Minister Boris Johnson this afternoon said that two Royal Navy ships will remain stationed off Jersey until the blockade is resolved. "We will go back, and next time it will be war," said one of the famously hot-headed French fishermen. View all the best pictures from a day of high drama.

  • Josh Duggar released as he awaits trial on child pornography

    Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was released from an Arkansas jail Thursday as he awaits trial on federal charges that he possessed and downloaded child pornography. Duggar, 33, did not speak to reporters as he walked out of the Washington County jail in Fayetteville with his attorney Thursday afternoon, a day after a federal judge granted Duggar's release while he awaits his July 6 trial. Duggar will be confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as his custodians.

  • How to tell if your passwords are vulnerable to hackers

    You can see which passwords you need to change on both your iPhone and Google account.

  • ECB to inspect loans to shadow banks after Greensill, Archegos fiascos

    The European Central Bank will take a closer look at bank loans to lightly regulated investment funds and specialised lenders after the spectacular collapses of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill, top ECB supervisor Andrea Enria told Reuters. Regulators have long worried about the rise of so-called shadow banking, or lending by entities outside the traditional banking sector that are not subject to the same scrutiny as the mainstream banks they often borrow from. The area has come under sharper scrutiny following the demise this year of supply-chain lender Greensill and Archegos, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang.

  • Honest Co. Jumps in Debut, Alba to Keep Raising ‘Fourth Kid’

    (Bloomberg) -- The personal-care products brand Honest Co. jumped 44% in its trading debut, delivering what co-founder Jessica Alba called a “pinch me moment” and elevating her platform for pitching wholesome products.The actress turned entrepreneur, whose stake in her decade-old venture could be worth up to about $130 million, said she has no plans to step back now that Honest has gone public.“I have three kids, I would say Honest is my fourth kid,” Alba said in an interview. “You should have products that you can trust and across the board we hit on all of those things that are very important to not just the millennials, but the younger generation that are driving really the consumer’s behavior to a more conscious life.”The company’s shares, which sold for $16 in its initial public offering, closed at $23 in New York trading Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $2.1 billion. Fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, the company is valued at about $2.5 billion.Honest and its existing stockholders raised $413 million in Tuesday’s share sale. The company offered 6.5 million shares, with more than 19 million shares sold by investors including private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst.“The vision and the mission of the company 100% came from Jessica,” said Eric Liaw, a general partner at IVP and board member at Honest. “We wouldn’t be here without her.”Honest received merger interest from special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, but “just decided it probably wasn’t the right thing for us,” Liaw said. The long-discussed IPO was made possible in part because the company had become profitable, he said.Alba’s StakeAlba, though she has stepped down as board chair, remains a director and is also the company’s chief creative officer. She owns 5.65 million shares including options, and didn’t plan to sell her shares in the offering, according to the filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.In a letter to potential investors in the company’s filings, Alba touted Honest’s commitment to healthy products. In addition to baby products like shampoos, the company also sells cosmetics as well as cleaning supplies, a collection that was launched during the coronavirus pandemic.Alba, who has starred in movies such as “Fantastic Four,” traced her interest in healthy products to her own childhood ailments.“I suffered from chronic illnesses, severe asthma and allergies, leading to long, lonely weeks in the hospital,” she said. “There were no lasting solutions for my health issues and by the time I was 10, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”Target, AmazonFounded in 2011, Honest has grown into a national brand and has partnerships with retail giants including Target Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.Alba has said she became particularly concerned about ingredients in baby products and that she tried to appeal to lawmakers for chemical legislation reform.Honest’s business touches on several trends that have become more prominent during the coronavirus pandemic, including a focus on wellness and elevated demand for cleaning products. Those have buoyed top-line results for household-goods companies such as Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of Pampers diapers and Tide laundry detergent.Sales GainLos Angeles-based Honest generated sales last year of about $301 million, a 28% increase over 2019. It lost $14.5 million in 2020. Diapers and wipes accounted for 63% of last year’s sales.Honest is focused on growing its brands rather than acquiring new ones, Chief Executive Officer Nick Vlahos said in the interview with Alba.“If there is an opportunity from a capability standpoint to look at something, that’s something that we would consider,” Vlahos said. “But to turn around and look at bringing in multiple brands under a portfolio, that’s not something that we’re focused strategically on.”Vlahos said he sees potential growth despites declining birth rates in the U.S. Honest appeals to the 3.7 million to 4 million millennial and Generation Z that become mothers every year, he said.“They care about sustainability as well as social responsibility,” he said. “And we’re kind of right at that sweet spot when it comes to that consumer segment.”More than 34% of new customers on the company’s website came through the skin and personal care space, making those categories promising growth areas, Vlahos said.Post-Pandemic SlipThe pandemic boom for consumer-products makers is starting to fade, though. P&G has acknowledged that rising costs are pressuring results, toilet paper maker Kimberly-Clark Corp. recently cut its earnings forecast and Clorox Co. last week missed Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly sales. In addition to shifting demand, manufacturers are grappling with higher commodity and freight costs.Honest said in the filing that it’s working to manage disruptions to its supply chain, but it anticipates “sustained market turmoil” as a result of the pandemic and its economic impact. “If the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic continue for an extended period of time, our ability to meet the demands of our consumers may be materially impacted.”The company’s offering was led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HNST.Alba compared the IPO and future plans for Honest to becoming a mother.“You put so much into your birth plan and essentially when you’re a mom and you have the kids then you understand, especially me after having three, that the real work is raising those kids,” she said in the interview. “That’s when you really getting started and that’s kind of how I feel today.”(Updates with closing share price in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A 19th Century Theory Explains Why Consumers May Not Splurge

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereConsumers who saw their savings jump during the pandemic might be deterred from splashing out as the economy recovers if a 19th-century theory holds.European Central Bank policy maker Pablo Hernandez de Cos raised the prospect of so-called Ricardian equivalence in a speech last week that addressed how the pace of consumer spending will contribute to the economic rebound.Named after British political economist David Ricardo, the theory states that people assume they’ll ultimately have to pay for the government’s budget. Hernandez de Cos, who heads the Bank of Spain, said consumers might hold back in anticipation of higher taxes after governments increased their debt burdens in the Covid-19 crisis.“We can’t rule out that in Spain and other countries, as a consequence of the deterioration in public finances, that what we economists call a Ricardian effect could occur,” he said.Policy makers are keen to understand how European consumers will behave after the pandemic. Savings have risen in part because access to travel and leisure has been restricted, while some workers’ wages have been protected by furlough programs. A spending spree would turbo-charge the recovery.Bloomberg Economics reckons the euro zone’s biggest economies boosted excess savings by 387 billion euros ($464 billion) last year. Oxford Economics estimates excess savings accumulated by euro-area households could reach 840 billion euros by early 2022.Ricardian equivalence may not apply. Marion Amiot, an economist at S&P Global Ratings, notes that during the region’s debt crisis about a decade ago, people cut their savings rate even as some countries raised taxes.She also says when European officials lifted the first round of strict lockdowns last year, the savings rate of households as a percentage of disposable income fell to 17% in the third quarter from 25% in the second quarter.“The same thing is likely to happen when things normalize this year,” she said. “There’s no evidence that this relationship exists in the euro zone.”Outside the bloc, the Bank of England doubled its estimate on Thursday of how much U.K. residents would run down their excess savings over the next three years, to 10% from 5%.Read My LipsSome governments have shown they’re aware of the risk. French officials have said a post-crisis tax hike would drag on economic growth and consumer confidence. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said last week that “we have cut taxes and we will stick to this line: no tax increases in our country.”Spain’s administration has said it will hold off on any tax increases until the recovery is on solid footing.Hernandez de Cos said Ricardian equivalence is just one factor to consider. He also said some demand is lost forever -- for example, canceled vacations in 2020 won’t mean people take extra vacations in 2021 -- and savings are skewed toward richer people who tend to spend a smaller share of their wealth than low-income groups.Read more: Euro Area’s $714 Billion Boom Hope Hinges on Senior SaversStill, economist Oliver Rakau at Oxford Economics reckons older, wealthier people will spend more than expected. He has analyzed consumer surveys that show higher-income households report the greatest increase in intentions to make major purchases.He says Hernandez de Cos is probably trying to stave off any suggestion that monetary and fiscal support for the economy should be withdrawn too soon.“Evidence of Ricardian equivalence in Europe is not necessarily very straightforward,” Rakau said. “I would tentatively interpret caution by the Bank of Spain as that they want to caution against too much optimism.”(Updates with BOE revision to savings outlook in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Just About Everything Costs More at American Grocery Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- The higher prices food makers have been warning about for months have hit U.S. grocery carts.Seafood prices are up 18.7% on average in the 13-week period ended April 24, while baked goods like doughnut and rolls cost about 7.5% more than in the same period last year, new data from NielsenIQ show. In fact, 50 of the 52 categories tracked by the data provider are more expensive than a year ago, with only butter and milk holding essentially flat while everything around them skyrockets.Rising commodity costs are partially behind the surging price tags, with the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index -- which tracks 23 raw materials -- now at its highest level in almost a decade. Surging transport costs and supply chain disruptions are contributing, too, as is a continued bump in consumer demand as more Americans cook at home.“Everyone is looking to offset higher transportation costs, higher labor costs and higher input costs. And that flows through the whole chain all the way to the consumer,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jennifer Bartashus. “Inflation expectations for 2021 are much higher than they’ve been in recent years.”With demand so elevated during the pandemic, grocers have not had to discount as many items as they normally would have, said the chief executive officer of Albertsons Cos., which operates 2,277 supermarkets including chains like Safeway and Vons. “When there’s a shortage in supply, it makes no sense to promote aggressively,” Vivek Sankaran said in an April 26 interview. “That’s why you see inflation in some categories. It just makes no sense to play with price at this point.”These higher food prices come at a time when U.S. gasoline prices are also rising, pinching everyday consumers.“It has the prospects of being tough and getting tougher as the year progresses. There is some residual stimulus out there, but as that is used up or has been saved, it will increase the pressure on consumers in terms of just their regular budget,” Bartashus said.Dining OutFood inflation is also hitting restaurant chains. At Dine Brands Global Inc., parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP, packaging, pork and pancake mix prices are the big areas where prices are rising, CEO John Peyton said in a May 5 interview. Chicken prices are also rising, with companies reporting surging demand and occasional outages as poultry supply runs low.So far, Dine Brands hasn’t raised national menu prices, but it could happen later this year and franchisees can always elect to raise their own prices. “Commodity and labor costs have got upward pressure on them right now,” Peyton said.For TGI Friday’s Inc., its pork prices that have been the biggest issue lately.“Pork has been our biggest priority, primarily getting the rib product and the bacon products that we need. We’ve seen an increase in cost. Fortunately we have the supply that we need, but it is more expensive,” CEO Ray Blanchette said in an interview. “There’s been some supply chain issues that we’re now paying for.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Malaysia Holds Key Rate at All-Time Low, Sees Downside Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low Thursday as a fresh surge in coronavirus infections threatens to further delay an economic recovery.Bank Negara Malaysia held the overnight policy rate at 1.75% for a fifth straight meeting, a decision expected by all 21 economists in a Bloomberg survey.“Latest indicators point to continued improvements in economic activity in the first quarter and into April,” the central bank said in a statement Thursday. “While the recent re-imposition of containment measures in select locations will affect economic activity in the short term, the impact will be less severe as almost all economic sectors are allowed to operate.”Still, the statement noted that “the balance of risks to the growth outlook remains tilted to the downside,” due to uncertainty over the course of the pandemic and potential challenges for the country’s vaccine rollout.The decision comes as Malaysia suspended a domestic travel bubble and tightened movement curbs in Kuala Lumpur and in Selangor, its richest state, to contain a surge in infections that has left some hospitals low on ICU beds. Daily cases last week topped 3,000 for the first time since February.The ringgit was largely unchanged on the day at 4.1215 per dollar as of 4:38 p.m. Stocks erased earlier losses to trade little changed on the day.Recent GainsBank Negara Malaysia “spoke about how the current monetary policy stance remains appropriate, and how the virus curbs are less severe than before,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. “From those alone, it does not look like a central bank that is laying the groundwork for any cut in the near term.”Further containment measures could undo recent strides the economy has made. The April manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index hit a record high, while March exports registered the strongest year-on-year growth in almost four years. Manufacturing sales rose at their fastest pace in nearly four years in March, while an index of industrial production showed its strongest gains in March since July 2013.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Downside risks from the pandemic keep the door open for more rate cuts. Our base case, though, remains that BNM will leave its policy rate unchanged this year. This assumes global demand continues to recover, supporting commodity prices and market sentiment. The distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, albeit slow, should help to steadily lower new virus cases, allowing Malaysia’s social distancing measures to be pared back.”-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economistConsumer prices surged to an almost three-year high in March, driven partly by a low base effect from last year, when tight movement restrictions pushed the country into deflation. The central bank expects headline inflation to average 2.5%-4% this year.“The fact that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) left its policy rate on hold at 1.75% today despite the worsening economic outlook means any further loosening is unlikely,” Alex Holmes, Asia economist at Capital Economics Ltd., wrote after the decision. “With the recovery set to be slow and fitful, we think BNM will leave interest rates at their current low until at least the end of 2022.”(Updates market levels in sixth paragraph, adds Bloomberg Economics comment in text box.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World’s Biggest Brands Adopt Checklist to Rescue Seafarers

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc and other big retail brands are among consumer giants adopting a toolkit to audit their shipping supply chains in an effort to help bring seafarers stuck on commercial vessels back home and eliminate human rights risks.The voluntary initiative, which launches later this week, calls on companies that put cargo on shipping containers to address problems stemming from government-imposed restrictions on crew changes. It’s estimated more than 200,000 crew around the world are still stuck on vessels beyond the expiration of their contracts and well past globally accepted safety standards.The program -- part of a project by the UN Global Compact -- is also expected to be endorsed by the powerful Consumer Goods Forum, a body that counts hundreds of the world’s biggest consumer companies as members, including Coca-Cola Co., Marks & Spencer Group Plc and Nestle SA.“Businesses, from multinational firms to global brands, have a responsibility to respect the human rights of seafarers as workers along their supply chain,” said Sturla Henriksen, a UN Global Compact special adviser for sea issues. “There is a vast gap between business aspiration and business action on human rights. This tool seeks to address that.”Practical StepsAny company that puts any sort of cargo on ships will be encouraged to use the checklist, which includes asking ship owners and those who charter space on vessels to support crew changes and ensure clauses aren’t being added to contracts that prevent crew relief.Earlier, Bloomberg reporting found that some big commodities firms are avoiding hiring certain vessels or imposing conditions that block crew changes to relieve exhausted seafarers. Brands are also being encouraged to work with the union and shipping chamber to request a detailed audit of their supply chain -- down to the ships that are being used to ferry their cargo as part of the human rights due diligence initiative.Unilever, which like Bloomberg was able to review the program’s details before its launch, plans to adopt the toolkit, according to Chief Supply Chain Officer Marc Engel. The company last year spearheaded a letter urging world leaders to help stuck seafarers. This latest initiative spells out practical, concrete steps that all businesses can take to make sure their sea logistics address human rights flags, Engel said.Engel said the tool kit should prompt some frank discussions with suppliers as well as encourage dialog around costs within the shipping industry, which is fragmented and often employs a network of ship owners, charterers and brokers.Since the pandemic, some countries and their governments have either stopped or limited access for ships to conduct seafarer changes in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19. A Bloomberg investigation published in September found numerous violations of international maritime law designed to protect seafarers, including allegations of unpaid overtime and insufficient medical attention. There’s fear governments may again tighten restrictions as countries try to contain mutant virus strains.The International Chamber of Shipping, the industry association that represents ship owners, is on board with the new initiative, said Secretary General Guy Platten. “The crew change crisis is far from over,” he said. The initiative also calls on companies to put pressure on governments to support the industry, which Platten says will help.Some of those brands that have made the effort to dig into their supply chains have been surprised.Fashion retailer TFG London conducted an investigation of its supply chain in 2020. It asked its shipping partners for a detailed map of the logistics network at sea and sought help from the seafarers’ union to undertake welfare checks on some of the ships carrying its cargo. The company found that five vessels didn’t have agreements with the union.“We felt powerless to act as we didn’t have meaningful tools or leverage to respond to this crisis,” said Francesca Mangano, TFG London’s corporate social responsibility and sustainability executive. “This tool is set to drive change.”Separately, a number of firms, including MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., have launched an emergency relief fund. Targeting $1 million, the aim is to support seafarers and their families in India. The escalation of Covid-19 cases in the South Asian country has prompted some major ports to prohibit changes for crew with a recent travel history to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.(Updates with detail on emergency relief fund in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed says stock market boom, 'ebullient' investors warrant caution

    Booming stocks, internet-driven "meme" investments and the black box of hedge fund financing pose increasing risks as the U.S. economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic and investor appetite soars, the Federal Reserve warned on Thursday in its latest report on financial stability. "With investors ebullient on expectations for a strong rebound, it is important to closely monitor risks to the system and ensure the financial system is resilient," Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in a statement released alongside the U.S. central bank's semi-annual report, which reiterated some longstanding concerns and highlighted new ones. Commercial real estate remains potentially vulnerable, the Fed said, particularly after a pandemic that may dim demand for office space, and businesses and households "remain under considerable strain" due to the impact of the virus.

  • Recently filed taxes? A bonus stimulus check from the IRS may be on its way

    You could be entitled to additional money, based on your 2020 income tax return.

  • It’s official: Melinda Gates is a billionaire after a nearly $2.4 billion stock transfer

    Bill Gates transferred stakes in several companies to Melinda Gates on the day the power couple announced their divorce