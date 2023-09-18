A post-Idalia look at Sarasota and Manatee counties | The Futurist

David Houle

Reality, and one’s perception of reality, can change with a single event. An example would be the “Earthrise“ photo taken by NASA astronauts in 1968. It was not until that photo that we truly gained perspective on our planet.

Another might be the Florida real estate collapse due to the Great Recession of 2007-2008. The few years before that, there was developing thinking that due to the aging boomer generation, all Florida real estate would continue to rise in value. Nope. Many local homeowners had to wait until the COVID run-up in prices to see their homes regain the values they saw before the Great Recession.

Hurricane Idalia might be the event that shows Florida coastal residents that the climate crisis, the warming Gulf waters and sea level rise (SLR) are a new reality. The Gulf Coast of Florida, more than the East Coast of the state, has much flatter beaches, which means that high tides are higher, SLR is more impactful and storm surges show how far inland gulf waters can reach flood streets and neighborhoods.

Having co-authored three books on the climate crisis and co-founded a Sarasota-based climate non-profit, I have been surprised at how resistant local residents have been to the reality of SLR. In the past 80 years, the SLR for the Gulf Coast of Florida has been nine inches. NOAA has projected that due to the doubling (and soon tripling) of the rate of annual rise, the Gulf Coast is expected to have twice the SLR between now and 2050 as that seen over the last 80 years.

Now, take a look at some of the pictures from this paper’s coverage of Idalia. This story highlights the neighborhood coming together to clean up after St. Armands Circle was flooded. It doesn’t address the reality of the situation, which is that a major shopping and residential part of our city was damaged and shut down for days by a storm that was 175 miles offshore. The rapidly increasing SLR, combined with the rising temperatures of the Gulf, absolutely ensures that St. Armands will be flooded on a regular, perhaps annual, basis.

One of our area's most knowledgeable experts on hurricanes and climate, Dr. Bob Bunting, had an interview with this paper on what everyone needs to know about the climate crisis reality and Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

Now that you read it, consider these facts. The beach erosion, the flooding of coastal neighborhoods and barrier islands, the closing of all major bridges to the islands for 24 or more hours happened with a storm far offshore that hit landfall 240 miles north of Sarasota. What would our community look like after a direct hit?

What I am about to write may seem a bit harsh, but sometimes, new reality can be just that until it is better understood.

Last year, when Ian devastated Ft. Myers and Ft. Myers Beach there were endless, heart-warming interviews with residents “who had just lost everything." Fighting back tears, these residents would say something like “This community is strong. We will rebuild!”

The only thing that went through my mind was “Why?”

Due to global warming, any storm that hits coastal cities in Florida will be much stronger than those of the last century.

Homeowners insurance in Florida is already four times as expensive as the average of the other 49 states. It is becoming cost-prohibitive.

Every year, more insurance companies that provide homeowner insurance leave the state as homes are no longer worth insuring for these companies.

The Federal Flood Insurance Program is broke and underfunded.

Citizens Property Insurance, the state-backed insurer of last resort, is expected to have 1.7 million customers by the end of this year, up from less than a million before Ian. The entity does not have enough reserves to cover more than a fraction of homes and for a fraction of total losses.

If one wants to own a home anywhere near the coast of Florida, accept the fact that uninsured homes will be a total loss and insured homes will have only partial pay-out.

So, if you are a strong community and want to rebuild, don’t be surprised if your current losses and future losses will be on you to a large degree. Otherwise, don’t rebuild.

There were many stories right before Idalia about how much work was still needed in Ft. Myers Beach and Ft. Myers due to Ian, even as the new storm approached. That will be the continuing reality, that the damage from “last year’s storm” will still exist when this year's storms hit.

Sarasota resident David Houle is a globally recognized futurist. He has given speeches on six continents, written 13 books and is futurist in residence at Ringling College of Art and Design. His websites are davidhoule.com and the2020sdecade.com. Email him at david@davidhoule.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: A post-Idalia look at Sarasota and Manatee counties | The Futurist