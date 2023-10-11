Post Malone, Dallas Cowboys team up to open Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant

Post Malone has teamed up with the Dallas Cowboys to open a Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant in Dallas, Texas.

Two iconic Texas brands have teamed up to open a new restaurant.

No, we're not talking about Whataburger and Chili's. We're talking about rapper Post Malone and the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

Malone and the Cowboys have teamed up to open a Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's restaurant in Dallas that features a 32-foot tall Cowboys star that greets customers as they enter the drive-thru lane.

According to a news release, the restaurant is the first of its kind and "pays homage to iconic moments across Post and Cowboys history through interior and exterior art."

The restaurant has blue lighting throughout the interior and displays Cowboys memorabilia, a suit of armor, and a vending machine featuring exclusive merchandise, among other features.

"Growing up in Dallas, I've been a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Cane's since I was a kid, so it is an honor to be part of this collaboration with two of the greatest brands in history," said Post Malone in the news release.

The restaurant is located at 2255 W Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75220 and will operate under normal business hours of 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Previous Post Malone, Raising Cane's collaborations

The Post Malone/Cowboys restaurant is the latest collaboration between the musician and Raising Cane's.

In April, the restaurant chain unveiled a remodeled location in Midvale, Utah that was custom-designed by Malone.

The partnership continued this past summer when the restaurant chain and rapper launched an exclusive collection of four 32-ounce cups that drew inspiration from Malone's tattoos and iconic on-stage moments.

The cups were designed for the launch of Malone's personally-designed Raising Cane's restaurant in Utah in April. However, due to "overwhelming demand from eager fans," the company decided to launch the cups nationally for a limited time.

