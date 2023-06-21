Post Malone, Raising Cane's team up to launch exclusive 32 oz collector's cups

Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Raising Cane&#39;s and Post Malone have teamed up to create limited-edition collector&#39;s cups.
Rapper Post Malone and Raising Cane's have expanded their partnership with the launch of an exclusive collection of four 32-ounce cups available beginning June 21.

The cups are designed to be collected in a set of four and are available to customers who "Post Up" their combo.

According to Raising Cane's, the cups draw inspiration from Malone's tattoos and iconic on-stage moments, and reflect his signature flair.

The cups were designed for the launch of Malone's personally-designed Raising Cane's restaurant in Midvale, Utah in April. However, due to "overwhelming demand from eager fans," the company decided to launch the cups nationally for a limited time.

"Collaborating with Todd and being part of the Raising Cane's brand with our collab restaurant and signature cups has been a fun experience," said Malone in a news release. "I can't wait for fans across the country to 'Post Up' their combos, see these cups in person, and build out their signature Posty cup collection."

Drawing inspiration&nbsp;from his tattoos to his iconic on-stage moments, each cup reflects Post&#39;s signature&nbsp;flair in this&nbsp;first-of-its kind brand collaboration.
Each cup has a QR code on the back for a chance to win Post Malone-signed merchandise, concert tickets, trips and more.

The cups will be available one at a time, each for a two week period following their launch dates. Here's when you can get the cups:

  • Cup 1: Wednesday, June 21

  • Cup 2: Thursday, July 6

  • Cup 3: Wednesday, July 19

  • Cup 4: Wednesday, August 2

