Post Offices, Armories Enlisted to Ease Canada Housing Crunch

Randy Thanthong-Knight
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s budget unveiled more details about a plan to turn the federal government, which is the country’s largest landowner, into a provider of low-cost leases for builders and developers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The government wants to see a new generation of Canadian homes added on federal lands, post office lots and national defense properties. It’s part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s goal to add 3.87 million new homes by 2031, essentially more than doubling the pace of average annual housing starts.

The government will also begin consultations on introducing a new tax on residentially zoned vacant land to incentivize construction. As well, it’s proposing C$1.1 billion over 10 years to reduce the public service’s office portfolio by 50%, and where applicable, prioritize student and non-market housing on those properties.

“The best way to make home prices more affordable is to increase supply - and quickly,” Freeland said in a statement accompanying Tuesday’s budget. “Our renewed focus today is unlocking the door to the middle-class for millions of younger Canadians.”

Angst about rapidly worsening affordability, especially among Generation Z and millennials, prompted Trudeau’s government to make housing a centerpiece of the budget. Many of the measures, including the broad strokes of the plan to build homes on public lands, have been announced in recent weeks.

The budget reveals that five federal properties will be leased to housing providers immediately to build more than 800 homes in cities including Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto. Six out of some 1,700 Canada Post properties are being assessed for housing development potential, and the government says “many more” lands owned by the postal service may be unlocked for housing.

The Department of National Defense - which owns 622 properties totaling 2.2 million hectares or the size of New Jersey - plans to divest 14 surplus properties where housing could be built, such as armories in Amherst, Nova Scotia and Vernon, British Columbia. It’s exploring redeveloping properties in Halifax, Toronto and Victoria that may be suitable for both military and civilian uses.

The homebuilding push comes just weeks after the government said it would set limits to the population of temporary workers, foreign students and asylum seekers for the first time, in part to relieve pressures on the housing market.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Hits Five-Month Low as Tesla Fuels Losing Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Cathie Wood’s flagship fund slid to a five-month low as Tesla Inc., its biggest holding, dropped after a round of job cuts stoked investors’ worries about the carmaker’s growth prospects. Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Over Spending and Ballooning

  • Brace for the S&P 500 to crash 30% before an even bigger collapse after the election, markets guru David Brady warns

    Analyst David Brady said overvalued stocks are set to tumble, rebound before the presidential election, and then suffer a devastating crash.

  • Donald Trump's bond provider defends its help

    The company that provided Donald Trump with a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case said it had "substantial financial credibility," and rejected a suggestion by the state's attorney general that it wasn't qualified to provide help. Trump obtained the bond from Knight Specialty Insurance Co as a guarantee so he could appeal a $454.2 million verdict that state Attorney General Letitia James won in February. James objected to the bond on April 4 because Knight lacked a "certificate of qualification," and demanded that the insurer or Trump's lawyers "justify" the bond within 10 days.

  • Bidens Paid Nearly $150,000 in Federal Income Taxes in 2023

    The president, first lady and vice president all released their latest returns on Tax Day; Trump hasn’t released his returns in the past.

  • Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation Surprises

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled policymakers will wait longer than previously anticipated to cut interest rates following a series of surprisingly high inflation readings.Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Over Spending and Ballooning DebtDubai Grin

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, released his income tax returns on the IRS deadline of Monday. Filing jointly with his wife, Jill, he reported gross income of $619,976 and paid a federal income tax rate of 23.7%. On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, about why the wealthy should pay more in taxes to reduce the federal deficit and help fund programs for the poor and middle class.

  • Smartmatic, One America News settle election defamation lawsuit

    Smartmatic has settled a lawsuit accusing right-wing television network One America News of defamation by falsely claiming that the voting technology company rigged the 2020 U.S. presidential election to help Joe Biden beat Donald Trump. Terms of the settlement are confidential, Smartmatic's lawyer Erik Connolly said, but the company voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit filed in 2021 against OAN in Washington, D.C.

  • These Two Data Points Illustrate The Reality That America Has Two Housing Markets

    A recent report from Zillow indicates that America has 550 cities with median home prices of $1 million. Yet none of those cities are on the list of Zillow's top ten hottest housing markets of 2024. That disparity paints a picture of the extent to which America has a dual-track housing market. On one track are Americans who can afford homes in the $1-million zip codes or are locked into those zip codes on low-interest-rate mortgages. On the other track are Americans who were marginally priced ou

  • Grant Cardone Gives 7 Reasons Why You Should Rent Instead of Buying a Home

    Grant Cardone, real estate titan and founder of Cardone Capital, has said that Americans should rent instead of buying homes and recently posted on X, formerly Twitter, giving seven reasons why: 7 reasons to Rent vs Buying a home:1) Apartments have Better amenities – pool, security, gyms, theatres, technology. Today apartments are amenity rich. 2) Economics – rents are 1/2 the cost of a mortgage today with interest rates at 7%, ($3800) and avg rents are 1800.3) No... pic.twitter.com/Uf30CFDRII —

  • Biden to Court 200 Union Workers in Pittsburgh With Steel Deal in Crosshairs

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will meet with some 200 steelworkers in Pittsburgh on Wednesday to address an important constituency for both him and his political rival ahead of November’s presidential election.Most Read from BloombergUS Yields Spike as Hawkish Powell Puts 5% in Play: Markets WrapChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Over Spending and Balloonin