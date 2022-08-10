U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

Post-operative Pain Therapeutics Market to Attract Valuation of US$ 22.3 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - As per a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the post-operative pain therapeutics market is projected to gain a valuation of more than US$ 22.3 Bn by 2031.

Transparency Market Research inc., Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Press release picture

The post-operative pain therapeutics market outlook by TMR offers in-depth analysis of major important factors influencing the market growth including the growth drivers, restraints, expansion avenues, challenges, and threats in the market. Moreover, the study sheds light on the emerging trends of the post-operative pain therapeutics market.

Over the period of past few years, the number of surgical procedures needing medicines for the post-surgical pain management is being rising globally. The medical professionals across the globe are focusing on the provision of perioperative analgesics in order to lessen the pain of a patient. However, there has been increase in the number of patients dealing with moderate to severe pain following a surgery, note analysts of a TMR study on the post-operative pain therapeutics market.

Opioid analgesics are gaining impetus owing to their ability to offer effectual treatment for post-operative severe pain. However, some of the drawbacks of this solution include nausea, vomiting, constipation, and respiratory depression in patients. As a result, this treatment is being utilized for the restricted number of patients, according to demand analysis of post-operative pain therapeutics market. Thus, third-party payers and hospitals, such as Integrated Delivery Systems (IDNs), Medicaid, and Medicare are focusing on the development of innovative non-opioid pain therapies that can be more effective in the post-operative pain management with no side-effects, states a TMR study on the global post-operative pain therapeutics market.

The post-operative pain therapeutics market in the U.S. is expected to show prominent business opportunities during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is ascribed to many factors including increase in the number of surgeries, the presence of study healthcare industry and attractive reimbursement policies, and notable increase in the healthcare expenditure in the nation.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Post-operative Pain Therapeutics Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=67271

Post-operative Pain Therapeutics Market: Key Findings

  • The popularity of local anesthetics and NSAIDs is being increasing in the recent years as an effectual substitute to the management of moderate to severe pain with no risks linked to opioids. Hence, many pharma companies are focusing on the production and marketing of such therapeutics, notes a TMR report on the post-operative pain therapeutics market.

  • Companies in the post-operative pain therapeutics market are investing heavily in R&Ds in order to improve the quality and effectiveness of the products they provide. Moreover, enterprises are focusing on the use of different strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to strengthen their positions in the post-operative pain therapeutics market, state analysts of a TMR report. Moreover, companies are increasing new product launches in order to expand their product portfolios. Such efforts are expected to help in the overall growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=67271

Post-operative Pain Therapeutics Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rise in the number of obstetric, gynecological, and orthopedic surgeries across the globe is driving the sales growth of the post-operative pain therapeutics market

  • Increase in the number of novel drugs intended for the management of post-surgical pain is fueling the market expansion

Post-operative Pain Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Pfizer, Inc.

  • Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Novartis AG

  • Camurus AB

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Trevena, Inc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=67271

Post-operative Pain Therapeutics Market Segmentation

  • Drug Class

    • Opioids

    • NSAIDs

    • Local Anesthetics

    • Tricyclic Antidepressants

    • Antiepileptic drugs

    • Others

  • Route of Administration

    • Oral

    • Intravenous

    • Intramuscular

    • Others

  • Distribution Channel

    • Hospital Pharmacies

    • Retail Pharmacies

    • Online Pharmacies

    • Others

Regions Covered

  • U.S.

  • European Union (EU5)

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Rest of the World (RoW)

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Cell Culture Media, Sera, and Reagents Market: The global cell culture media, sera, and reagents market is expected to reach the value at US$ 18.3 Bn by the end of 2031.

Human Microbiome Market: The human microbiome market in India is anticipated to reach more than US$ 282 Mn by the end of 2031.

Venous Diseases Treatment Market: The global venous diseases treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 11.3 Bn by 2031.

Topical Antibiotics Market: The global topical antibiotics market is anticipated to attain a market value of US$ 8.3 Bn by the end of 2030.

Oral Solid Dosage Forms and Pharma Excipients Market: The growing medical and food industry in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the demand for OSDF excipients in the near future.

Oral Contraceptive Pills Market: The global oral contraceptive pills market was valued at US$ 1 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027.

Animal Genetics Market: The global animal genetics market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 9.1 Bn by the end of 2031.

Varicose Veins Treatment Market: The global varicose veins treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 2.4 Bn by 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711542/Post-operative-Pain-Therapeutics-Market-to-Attract-Valuation-of-US-223-Bn-by-2031-States-TMR-Study

