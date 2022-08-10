Post-operative Pain Therapeutics Market to Attract Valuation of US$ 22.3 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - As per a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the post-operative pain therapeutics market is projected to gain a valuation of more than US$ 22.3 Bn by 2031.

The post-operative pain therapeutics market outlook by TMR offers in-depth analysis of major important factors influencing the market growth including the growth drivers, restraints, expansion avenues, challenges, and threats in the market. Moreover, the study sheds light on the emerging trends of the post-operative pain therapeutics market.

Over the period of past few years, the number of surgical procedures needing medicines for the post-surgical pain management is being rising globally. The medical professionals across the globe are focusing on the provision of perioperative analgesics in order to lessen the pain of a patient. However, there has been increase in the number of patients dealing with moderate to severe pain following a surgery, note analysts of a TMR study on the post-operative pain therapeutics market.

Opioid analgesics are gaining impetus owing to their ability to offer effectual treatment for post-operative severe pain. However, some of the drawbacks of this solution include nausea, vomiting, constipation, and respiratory depression in patients. As a result, this treatment is being utilized for the restricted number of patients, according to demand analysis of post-operative pain therapeutics market. Thus, third-party payers and hospitals, such as Integrated Delivery Systems (IDNs), Medicaid, and Medicare are focusing on the development of innovative non-opioid pain therapies that can be more effective in the post-operative pain management with no side-effects, states a TMR study on the global post-operative pain therapeutics market.

The post-operative pain therapeutics market in the U.S. is expected to show prominent business opportunities during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is ascribed to many factors including increase in the number of surgeries, the presence of study healthcare industry and attractive reimbursement policies, and notable increase in the healthcare expenditure in the nation.

Post-operative Pain Therapeutics Market: Key Findings

The popularity of local anesthetics and NSAIDs is being increasing in the recent years as an effectual substitute to the management of moderate to severe pain with no risks linked to opioids. Hence, many pharma companies are focusing on the production and marketing of such therapeutics, notes a TMR report on the post-operative pain therapeutics market.

Companies in the post-operative pain therapeutics market are investing heavily in R&Ds in order to improve the quality and effectiveness of the products they provide. Moreover, enterprises are focusing on the use of different strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to strengthen their positions in the post-operative pain therapeutics market, state analysts of a TMR report. Moreover, companies are increasing new product launches in order to expand their product portfolios. Such efforts are expected to help in the overall growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Post-operative Pain Therapeutics Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the number of obstetric, gynecological, and orthopedic surgeries across the globe is driving the sales growth of the post-operative pain therapeutics market

Increase in the number of novel drugs intended for the management of post-surgical pain is fueling the market expansion

Post-operative Pain Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Pfizer, Inc.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Camurus AB

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Bayer AG

Trevena, Inc.

Post-operative Pain Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Drug Class Opioids NSAIDs Local Anesthetics Tricyclic Antidepressants Antiepileptic drugs Others

Route of Administration Oral Intravenous Intramuscular Others

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others



Regions Covered

U.S.

European Union (EU5)

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

