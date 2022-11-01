The Post-Pandemic Workplace Needs More Powerful Women

Mo Life Media Says Changing Her Approach Is Key To A Woman's Success

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, women in the workplace felt a disproportionate impact. At that time, women held more jobs than men for the first time since 2010 - yet one year later, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women lost one million more jobs than men. According to a McKinsey & Co report, women make up 39% of global employment but account for 54% of overall job losses. Some economists are predicting this pandemic may set women back by a whole generation.

As the economy continues to emerge from COVID-19 restrictions and businesses resume hiring, it is critical that there is increased vigilance to ensure that women are not unfairly punished professionally for facing the unique challenges of the pandemic. A unique set of demands fell on women and their families during the shutdown, but Executive Coach Mo Faul of Mo Life Media says the pattern of women being forced to choose between career and family is not new in the American workplace.

"Women suffer, struggle, and eventually drop out and drop down in their careers all too often, robbing the workplace of precious talent and powerful leadership. Women are raised to give to everyone but themselves, and this is the core of career suffering and soul depletion."

Those women who have been able to keep their jobs report that they swiftly becoming burned out. According to a Catalyst survey, reports of being ignored or talked over in virtual meetings came at higher rates for women than men, indicating the ways remote work can increase subtle discrimination.

Thankfully, many companies will use glaring lessons from the pandemic to improve the workplace environment and move towards gender equality. At stake is not only the economic progress of women but the financial viability of the millions of employers who depend on their critical expertise and labor contribution. Mo Life Media says that this is also an opportunity for women to help creative positive change on the individual level by "bringing your soul to work."

A nurse who rose through the ranks and became a top healthcare executive, Mo Life Media founder Mo Faul developed a special system to help women climb the corporate ladder in a new way. "I became successful by being the contorted version of myself that I had to become to make it to the top of the corporate ladder as a woman in a man's game."When forced to take time off from work to recover from breast cancer, she had a huge awakening. "I found my soul. I saw my truth, and I met my awesome self. I was hiding under layers of self-doubt, the barriers that society had put upon me as a girl, a woman, a nurse, and those I put on myself and allowed others to do the same."

Mo Life Media's "bring your soul to work" system offers women an opportunity to take control of their professional lives in an authentic way. "Our mission is to help lift women to achieve career dreams, repair relationships, handle personal hardship with grace, and live life on a new level of freedom and power," Faul says. "We need to find this level of power to be the force for good in the world that we are meant to be."

Mo Life Media houses the signature 12-week transformational workshop Your Kickass Career, created and led by Executive Coach Maureen "Mo" Faul. The special approach (called Bring Your Soul to Work) came to her when her cancer journey threatened to derail her career climb. These challenges turned into an opportunity to expand inner consciousness and self-awareness, and this program now helps move women forward in their careers by bringing their souls alive. Mo Life Media clients learn to embrace who they are, claim their power, and expand their soul's voice, leading to joyful, lucrative careers and the shattering of glass ceilings in the workplace. For more information, visit Mo Life Media on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. For additional information, visit www.mofaul.com.

