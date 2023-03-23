U.S. markets closed

Post production market size to increase by USD 20.75 billion between 2021 and 2026; The success of movies and TV shows due to the high use of animation to drive growth - Technavio

PR Newswire
·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The post production market size is forecast to grow by USD 20.75 billion between 2021 and 2026, and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.72% during the forecast period. The success of movies and TV shows due to the high use of animation is notably driving the post-production market growth, although factors such as the high cost of technologies used in post-production may impede the market growth. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Post Production Market (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Post Production Market (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Market Segmentation

  • By technique, the market is segmented into VFX, audio processing, 2D-3D conversion, editing, and others. The growth of VFX segment will be significant over the forecast period. Growth in post-production market share by the VFX segment will be significant during the forecast period. Visual effects also eliminate the need to shoot on-site, reducing costs and time spent on film production. This has increased the popularity of VFX among digital content producers. Moreover, with the popularity of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) content, content creators are using various VFX tools to provide more engaging experiences to users. Demand for VFX services will increase during the forecast period as the demand for VR and AR content increases.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The growth of the North America segment will be significant over the forecast period. Factors such as being an early adopter of advanced technologies, North America is an attractive market for pre-production facilities and services. Moreover, the growing media and entertainment, telecom, and education sectors are expected to support the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. In addition, the strong presence and the penetration of many key vendors are further contributing to the growth of the post-production market in North America.

Company Profiles

The post-production market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • AT and T Inc. - The company offers post-production services such as video editing, color correction, and sound design services.

  • Comcast Corp. - The company offers post-production solutions such as automated video and audio tagging solutions.

  • ErosSTX Global Corp. - The company offers post-production services such as sound and visual effects editing services.

  • Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - The company offers post-production products such as digital intermediate services and video editing services.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by the success of movies and TV shows due to the high use of animation. Another factor driving the growth of the market is also the digital transformation of post production processes. In addition, access to external expertise with the advantage of cost reduction will also increase the market growth. However, the high cost of technologies used in post-production will challenge the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the post production market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

  • The events industry market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.59% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 614.33 billion. The rise in the number of corporate events is notably driving the events industry market growth, although factors such as the emerging threats from open-source virtual event solutions may impede the market growth.

  • The video game market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 73.62 billion. The rising penetration of smartphones and improving internet access is notably driving the video game market growth, although factors such as the growing cost of game development may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this post-production market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the post-production market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of post-production market vendors.

Post Production Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.72%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 20.75 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.08

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, UK, US, China, India, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Animal Logic Pty Ltd., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., ErosSTX Global Corp., Framestore Ltd., Lantern Entertainment, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Netflix Inc., Paramount Global, Pixel Digital Studios, Prime Focus Ltd., Red Chillies Entertainments, Sony Group Corp., Storyteller Distribution Co. LLC, Streamland Media Inc., STUDIO GHIBLI Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Weta Digital Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Communication Services Market Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

  • 2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

  • 4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

  • 5 Market Segmentation by Technique

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technique

  • 5.3 VFX - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Audio processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 2D-3D conversion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Editing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Technique

  • 6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

  • 7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

  • 8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

  • 9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

  • 10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.4 AT and T Inc.

  • 10.5 Comcast Corp.

  • 10.6 ErosSTX Global Corp.

  • 10.7 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

  • 10.8 Netflix Inc.

  • 10.9 Paramount Global

  • 10.10 Prime Focus Ltd.

  • 10.11 Sony Group Corp.

  • 10.12 The Walt Disney Co.

  • 11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio Logo (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio Logo (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/post-production-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-20-75-billion-between-2021-and-2026-the-success-of-movies-and-tv-shows-due-to-the-high-use-of-animation-to-drive-growth---technavio-301780375.html

SOURCE Technavio

