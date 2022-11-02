Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Clinical Trials Pipeline Analysis: 25+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

DelveInsight’s post-traumatic stress disorder pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for post-traumatic stress disorder treatment.

DelveInsight’s 'Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline PTSD therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the post-traumatic stress disorder pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline Report

Key post-traumatic stress disorder companies such as Aptinyx, Nobilis Therapeutics Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, COMPASS Pathways, Bionomics Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., Halucenex Life Sciences, Bionorica SE, MAPS Europe B.V., Hoffmann-La Roche, Praxis Precision Medicines, Alto Neuroscience, H. Lundbeck A/S, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Psy Therapeutics Inc, Chronos Therapeutics, Mydecine Innovations Group, ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V., Acer Therapeutics, Alzamend Neuro, Inc., Innovation1 Biotech Inc., Lophora, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Alto Neuroscience, VistaGen, ANANDA Scientific, Bright Minds Biosciences, and others are evaluating novel post-traumatic stress disorder drug candidates to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising post-traumatic stress disorder pipeline therapies in various stages of development include NYX-783, NBTX-001, JZP150, Psilocybin, BNC210, BI 1358894, Brexpiprazole, BX-1, MDMA, Balovaptan, PRAX-114, ALTO-100, Lu AG06466, TNX-102, PSY-05, TrkB Modulator, MYCO-001, EMP-01 / MDMA derivative, ACER-801, AL001, Psilocin Prodrug, PES200, ALTO-100, ALTO-202, Liquid Structure™ Cannabidiol (CBD), and others.

In October 2022, Acer Therapeutics Inc. announced the expansion of ACER-801 (osanetant) into a new indication for the reduction of the frequency and severity of acute stress disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In September 2022, atai Life Sciences N.V., which is developing EMP-01 , a 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) derivative for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other indications, announced it's Phase 1 study has received regulatory and ethics approvals required from Medsafe and HDEC, respectively, to initiate participant enrollment.

In May 2022, data from preclinical studies of Aptinyx’s NYX-783 in models of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) were presented in a poster at the American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting which was held from May 21 – 25, 2022, in New Orleans, LA.

In May 2022, Beckley Psytech Limited and Lophora ApS announced the companies had entered into a research and development collaboration. Under the terms of the agreement, Beckley Psytech will jointly fund continuing development of the Lophora pipeline and collaborate broadly on R&D.

In May 2022, The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and ANANDA Scientific Inc announced a collaboration in a new clinical trial investigating treatment for adults with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The study will evaluate the effectiveness of Nantheia™ ATL5 , an investigational drug using cannabidiol in ANANDA’s proprietary delivery technology. An investigational new drug (IND) application for the trial has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In February 2022, Novamind Inc. announced that it is enrolling participants in phase II clinical trial sponsored by Alto Neuroscience. The eight-week clinical trial currently underway at Novamind's Draper, Utah research site is investigating an antidepressant medication for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) (the "Alto Clinical Trial").

In December 2021, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc announced that the first patient had been enrolled in Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of JZP150, an investigational first-in-class small molecule for the treatment of adults with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). JZP150 is a highly selective inhibitor of the enzyme fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH), designed to address the underlying cause of PTSD (impairment of fear extinction and its consolidation), as well as patients' associated symptoms (anxiety, insomnia, and nightmares).

The post-traumatic stress disorder pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage post-traumatic stress disorder products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the post-traumatic stress disorder pipeline landscape.

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Overview

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is defined as "the complicated physical, cognitive, emotional, and behavioral consequences of psychological trauma." It is distinguished by intrusive thoughts, nightmares, flashbacks to previous traumatic events, avoidance of traumatic reminders, hypervigilance, and sleep disruption, all of which contribute to significant social, occupational, and interpersonal dysfunction. Post-traumatic stress disorder causes include intense fear, helplessness, and horror.

Symptoms of PTSD can appear as soon as a month after a stressful event, but they can also appear years later. These post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms cause significant problems in social and work situations and relationships. They can also impair one's ability to perform routine daily tasks. There are four types of post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms: intrusive recollections, avoidance, unfavorable changes in thinking and mood, and changes in physical and emotional reactions. Symptoms can vary over time and between individuals.

For post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis, the doctor will most likely perform a physical exam to rule out any medical issues that may be causing the symptoms - a psychological evaluation that includes a discussion of the signs and symptoms, as well as the event or events that precipitated them - and will employ criteria from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5).





A snapshot of the Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Brexpiprazole Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization Phase III Dopamine D2 receptor partial agonist Oral NBTX-001 Nobilis Therapeutics Phase II/III NMDA receptor antagonist Inhalation BNC 210 Bionomics Phase II Alpha7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist Oral BI 1358894 Boehringer Ingelheim Phase II TRPC4 cation channel inhibitor Oral BX-1 Bionorica SE Phase II Cannabinoid receptor CB1 and CB2 agonist Oral Lu AG06466 H. Lundbeck A/S Phase I Monoacylglycerol lipase inhibitor Oral

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Therapeutics Assessment

The post-traumatic stress disorder pipeline report proffers an integral view of the post-traumatic stress disorder emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Oral

Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine

Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Dopamine D2 receptor partial agonists, Serotonin 1A receptor partial agonists, Serotonin 2A receptor antagonists, NMDA receptor antagonists, Alpha7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonists, Monoacylglycerol lipase inhibitors, TRPC4 cation channel inhibitors, TRPC5 cation channel inhibitors, Cannabinoid receptor CB1 agonists, Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonists

Key Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Companies : Aptinyx, Nobilis Therapeutics Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, COMPASS Pathways, Bionomics Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., Halucenex Life Sciences, Bionorica SE, MAPS Europe B.V., Hoffmann-La Roche, Praxis Precision Medicines, Alto Neuroscience, H. Lundbeck A/S, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Psy Therapeutics Inc, Chronos Therapeutics, Mydecine Innovations Group, ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V., Acer Therapeutics, Alzamend Neuro, Inc., Innovation1 Biotech Inc., Lophora, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Alto Neuroscience, VistaGen, ANANDA Scientific, Bright Minds Biosciences, and others.

Key Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline Therapies: NYX-783, NBTX-001, JZP150, Psilocybin, BNC210, BI 1358894, Brexpiprazole, BX-1, MDMA, Balovaptan, PRAX-114, ALTO-100, Lu AG06466, TNX-102, PSY-05, TrkB Modulator, MYCO-001, EMP-01 / MDMA derivative, ACER-801, AL001, Psilocin Prodrug, PES200, ALTO-100, ALTO-202, Liquid Structure™ Cannabidiol (CBD), and others.

Table of Contents

1. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Brexpiprazole: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization 8. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 BNC 210: Bionomics 9. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 Lu AG06466: H. Lundbeck A/S 10. Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

