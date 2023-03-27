U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Expected to Reach US$ 1,511.67 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·6 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Growth Plus Reports, the global post-traumatic stress disorder market was valued at US$ 1,048.45 million in 2023 and is expected to surpass US$ 1,511.67 million by 2030, at a revenue CAGR of 6.80%. The report analyzes key strategies, drivers, opportunities, competition, market trends, statistics, and major investment pockets.

Key Takeaways:

  • An increased understanding of the long-term effects of trauma on mental health will provide plenty of growth opportunities for the post-traumatic stress disorder market.

  • North America will dominate the global post-traumatic stress disorder market.

  • Increasing collaborations among top players will fuel the growth of the post-traumatic stress disorder market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

                                         Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Market Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2022

US$ 1,048.45 million

Revenue forecast in 2031

US$ 1,511.67 million

Growth Rate

CAGR of 4.68% from 2023 to 2031

Base year for estimation

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2031

Historical Year

2021

Segments covered

Drug Class, Patient Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers
The rising prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the global market. Furthermore, increased awareness and diagnosis of the condition, increased exposure to traumatic events, and improved understanding of the long-term effects of trauma on mental health contribute to the market's revenue growth. Moreover, several pipeline medications for treating post-traumatic stress disorder and collaborations among leading players will support market growth.

Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global post-traumatic stress disorder market from three perspectives: Drug Class, Patient Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Drug Class Segmentation: Based on the drug class, the global post-traumatic stress disorder market is segmented into antipsychotics, antidepressants, anti-anxiety, and others. The antidepressants segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because they are beneficial in reducing the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), such as anxiety and insomnia.

Patient Type Segmentation: Based on the patient type, the global post-traumatic stress disorder market is segmented into children and adults. The adult segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because adults are exposed to a broader range of stressful situations and are more prone to acquire post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the global post-traumatic stress disorder market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacy segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because hospital pharmacy provides patients with subsidized access to drugs, equipment, and other supplies needed for accident, sickness, and disease diagnosis, mitigation, prevention, and treatment.

Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global post-traumatic stress disorder market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global post-traumatic stress disorder market due to the growing prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder, increased research and development activities, and strong and established market competitors in this region.

Request for Customization –

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global post-traumatic stress disorder market are:

  • Lupin Limited

  • Pfizer, Inc.

  • Aurobindo Pharma Limited

  • Merck KGaA

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Plc

  • Bionomics Ltd.

  • Aptinyx, Inc.

  • AstraZeneca, Plc

The post-traumatic stress disorder market is slightly competitive, with few key players involved. Market giants implement sustainability tactics such as product development and regional presence growth. Major firms are aggressively acquiring other companies to strengthen their global market positions.

Recent developments:

  • Emyria Ltd partnered with The Pax Centre (PAX) in March 2023 to develop a scalable care program to administer MDMA-assisted therapy to patients with treatment-resistant PTSD safely. This collaboration with Australia's leading interdisciplinary, psychiatrist-led clinical service specializing in difficult trauma treatment helps EMD develop a network of MDMA-assisted therapy providers.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. signed a patent licensing deal with H. Lundbeck in March 2022 to market and distribute its version of vortioxetine (an antidepressant) in India. Around 80 countries have legalized this drug, including the United States, Europe, Canada, and Australia.

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2021

      2. Base Year – 2022

      3. Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH PROCEDURE

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Procedure

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL POST TRAUMATIC STRESS DISORDER MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS

    1. Antipsychotics

    2. Antidepressants

    3. Anti-Anxiety

    4. Others

  6. GLOBAL POST TRAUMATIC STRESS DISORDER MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PATIENT TYPE

    1. Children

    2. Adult

  7. GLOBAL POST TRAUMATIC STRESS DISORDER MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

    1. Hospital Pharmacies

    2. Retail Pharmacies

    3. Others

TOC Continued…

Buy this Premium Research Report:

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst:

Visit our report store at -

Browse related reports:

Nanobots Market by Product Type (Nanomanipulator, Bio-nanorobotics), Application (Nanomedicine, Biomedical), End-user (Pharmaceutical Industry, Research Institutes) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Neurological Disorder Drugs Market by Indication (Epilepsy, Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease), Drug Class (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Receptor Antagonists,) End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

NGS Library Preparation Market by Sequencing Type (Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Genome Sequencing), Product (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments), Application (Drug & Biomarkers Discovery, Disease Diagnostics), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Academic and Research Institutes) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Periodontal Therapeutics Market by Drug Type (Antibiotics, Antiseptics) and End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

RNase and DNase Free Pipette Tips Market by Volume (10 µL, 200 µL), End-user (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/


