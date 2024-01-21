Postage stamp prices are going up in 2024. Here's what you should know.

For the third time in just 12 months, the cost to mail a letter, greeting card or credit card payment is going up.

On Sunday, the U.S. Postal Service raised the cost of First-Class Forever stamps to 68 cents, one of several new rate increases for mail and shipping services.

That’s five cents more than it cost to mail a letter a year ago, when the USPS raised the rate from 60 cents to 63 cents. In July, the rate increased three more cents to 66 cents.

The increases are part of the Postal Services' 10-year Delivering for America plan, enacted in 2021 by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The plan was "absolutely necessary to put the Postal Service on the path to service excellence and financial stability," he told a U.S. House committee in May 2023, USA TODAY reported.

In May 2022, DeJoy said he expected the Postal Service to continue to raise prices "at an uncomfortable rate" until the agency becomes self-sufficient.

The cost of a Forever stamp is increasing again.

How much does it cost to mail a letter in 2024?

The price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp will increase to 68 cents from 66 cents.

When does the postage increase take place?

The price hike goes into effect on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

Why is the U.S. Postal Service increasing postage rates?

“As inflationary pressures on operating expenses continue and the effects of a previously defective pricing model are still being felt, these price adjustments are needed to provide the Postal Service with much needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan. The prices of the Postal Service remain among the most affordable in the world,” USPS said in press release.

What about postcards and metered letters?

Letters (1 ounce): 68 cents, up from 66 cents

Letters (metered, 1 ounce): 64 cents, up from 63 cents

Domestic postcards: 53 cents, up from 51 cents

International postcards: $1.55, up from $1.50

International letter: $1.55, up from $1.50

Will it cost more to use Priority Mail and other shipping services?

Yes, the cost of Priority Mail was set to increase by an average of 5.7 percent; the cost of Priority Mail Express will cost an average of 5.9 percent more; and the cost of USPS Ground Advantage — launched by USPS in 2023, offering a more affordable way to send packages inside the U.S. — will increase by an average of 5.4 percent, the Postal Service said.

When did the USPS start using Forever Stamps?

The first Forever Stamp, featuring an image of the Liberty Bell, went on sale in April 2007, according to the USPS, at a cost of 41 cents.

How much have Forever Stamps increased?

According to website postageonlinenow.com, the cost of Forever Stamps has increased more than 20 cents since they were first introduced. Here is a breakdown of pricing since 2007:

April 12, 2007: 41 cents

May 12, 2008: 42 cents

May 11, 2009: 44 cents

Jan. 22, 2012: 45 cents

Jan. 27, 2013: 46 cents

Jan. 26, 2014: 49 cents

April 10, 2016: 47 cents

Jan. 22, 2017: 49 cents

Jan. 23, 2018: 50 cents

Jan. 30, 2019: 55 cents

Jan. 29, 2020: 55 cents

Aug. 29, 2021: 58 cents

July 10, 2022: 60 cents

Jan. 22, 2023: 63 cents

July 9, 2023: 66 cents

Jan. 21, 2024: 68 cents

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: USPS raising Forever stamp prices in 2024