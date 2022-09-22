U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,758.88
    -31.05 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,069.22
    -114.56 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.75
    -153.44 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.27
    -36.89 (-2.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.04
    +1.10 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.20
    +4.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    +0.07 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9828
    -0.0015 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7000
    +0.1900 (+5.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1264
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.2250
    -1.8110 (-1.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,936.14
    -328.73 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.74
    +3.22 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.79
    -87.85 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Postal Service Issues New Christmas Stamp

0
·3 min read

'Virgin and Child' Inspired by an Italian Renaissance Painting

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service issued the "Virgin and Child" Christmas Forever stamp today during a dedication ceremony at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

The new U.S. Postal Service “Virgin and Child” Christmas stamps are now available nationwide.
The new U.S. Postal Service “Virgin and Child” Christmas stamps are now available nationwide.

"I am honored to represent the Postal Service as we dedicate a Christmas stamp that features one of the most revered images in the world — the Virgin Mary holding her infant child, Jesus," said U.S. Postal Service Organization Development Vice President Jenny Utterback, who served as the dedicating official. "It's a beautiful piece of art, with particular meaning this time of year. I choose my holiday cards with care, sign them with love or best wishes, and may write a personal note inside. Holiday cards are a special way to connect with family and friends. The stamp on the envelope holds significance as well."

Depicting the tender bond between a mother and her child, interpretations of the Virgin Mary with the Christ child take innumerable forms in the Christian art of the Italian Renaissance. This stamp features "Virgin and Child," an oil-on-panel painting from the first half of the 16th century by an unidentified Florentine artist.

Art historians have long speculated about the identity of this artist and have sometimes associated this painting and related paintings with the names of various 16th-century figures. Scholars now attribute this "Virgin and Child" to a Florentine artist who has been known since the late 1960s as the Master of the Scandicci Lamentation. The name is based on similarities in style evident in a painting called "The Lamentation on the Dead Christ" made for a church in the town of Scandicci, near Florence.

Italian Renaissance artists were often inspired to imitate the compositions of their contemporaries. Scholars believe that this artist based the poses of the Virgin Mary and the Christ child in this painting on the two central figures in the "Madonna of the Baldacchino," an unfinished altarpiece made by the painter Raphael for a church in Florence between 1506 and 1508.

The "Virgin and Child" painting is in the Robert Dawson Evans Collection at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamp.

The Virgin and Child stamp is sold in booklets of 20. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #VirginAndChildStamps.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

National contact: Tatiana Roy 
860-982-6191
tatiana.l.roy@usps.gov 
usps.com/news

Local contact: Stephen Doherty 
617-529-8751 
stephen.n.doherty@usps.gov 
usps.com/news

 

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)
(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/postal-service-issues-new-christmas-stamp-301626899.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Recommended Stories

  • Royal Mail to tear up trade union deal in bid to end wave of strikes

    Royal Mail has told union bosses it is scrapping a nine-year agreement to protect jobs and conditions following a wave of strikes, claiming the longstanding deal is being used to “frustrate” change at the postal service.

  • Tulsa, Broken Arrow among state law enforcement agencies receiving grant money

    $2,000,000 will be distributed to law enforcement agencies across Oklahoma.

  • With Upcoming Contentious Meeting, This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Spectrum Pharma

    On Tuesday, the FDA released briefing documents related to Spectrum Pharmaceutical Inc's (NASDAQ: SPPI) application for poziotinib for treating patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC. HC Wainwright says that though they were ready for a contentious ODAC meeting, the questions and the text in the ODAC briefing documents suggest a more argumentative meeting than expected. The analyst reiterates the Buy rating but cuts the price target from $12 to $9. "We understood t

  • Crypto Agitator Jesse Powell Steps Down as CEO of Kraken

    (Bloomberg) -- Jesse Powell, the outspoken and often controversial co-founder of the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, said he’s stepping down as chief executive officer to spend more time on the company’s products and broader industry advocacy.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With

  • Treasury yields climb, pushing 2-year further above 4%, after Fed talks tough

    The 2-year U.S. bond yield moved further above its highest level in almost 15 years, as traders priced in the prospect of a resolutely hawkish Federal Reserve.

  • How To Convert to a Roth IRA: Rollover Rules

    A Roth IRA rollover moves money from a traditional IRA into a Roth. There are many good reasons to make the switch, but watch out for the taxes.

  • Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Lancaster Colony (LANC) is a Solid Choice

    Lancaster Colony (LANC) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

  • Yogurt Maker Chobani Names New CFO as It Still Weighs an IPO

    Chobani hired a permanent finance chief as it continues to weigh an initial public offering after withdrawing its planned debut earlier this month.

  • UPDATE 3-General Mills lifts annual forecast on upbeat demand for at-home cooking

    General Mills Inc raised its full-year forecast after beating quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, as higher product prices did not quell demand for the Cheerios maker's snacks and cereals. With inflation nearing forty-year highs, the consumer preference for cooking more at home, which developed during the pandemic, has been hard to shake off as shoppers try to stretch their dollars amid soaring energy and food prices. "Significant inflation and reduced consumer spending power has led to an increase in at-home eating and other value-seeking behaviors," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening said, attributing the demand for home cooking for the lower-than-expected impact of pricing on sales volume in the quarter.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why CrowdStrike (CRWD) is a Trending Stock

    CrowdStrike (CRWD) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Weyerhaeuser stock dives toward 21-month low after BofA downgrades, amid 'looming recession'

    Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co. took 6.4% dive in afternoon trading, toward a 21-month low, after BofA Securities analyst George Staphos downgraded the paper and forest products company, citing a lower outlook for operating rates and pricing for wood products and a "looming recession." Staphos cut his rating to neutral from overweight, and lowered his price target to $34 from $38. "At this juncture, operating rates in 2023 look like they'll pierce 80%, prompting more downward pricing pressure on the

  • Is Vanguard Utilities Index Admiral (VUIAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for VUIAX

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Flutters Around $19K; SEC Case Against Crypto Promoter Ian Balina Faces One Big Problem

    Balina is charged with conducting an unregistered securities offering in 2018 for his SPRK ICO token, but proving that the Ethereum network should be subject to U.S. securities law will be difficult; cryptos largely decline.

  • Genius Loopholes That Can Get You Early Access to Retirement Funds

    Generally, when you save for retirement, your goal should be not to touch the money until you are actually retired. Sometimes, though, life gets in the way and you need to dip into your retirement savings a bit earlier than … Continue reading → The post 4 Lucrative Loopholes That Can Get You Early Access to Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bank of Canada says inflation still too high, but moving in right direction

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Inflation in Canada remains "too high" but is headed in the right direction, a Bank of Canada official said on Tuesday, adding that the central bank will do whatever is needed to bring price increases back to target. Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry, speaking to university students in Waterloo, Ontario, said while some have suggested a recession might be needed to tame climbing prices, the central bank believed it could lower the risk of a hard landing by clearly communicating its intentions. Adding to the pinch for consumers, grocery prices rose at their fastest pace in 41-years.

  • Bank of Japan maintains ultralow interest rates

    The Bank of Japan on Thursday kept its ultralow interest rates in place, staying away from a global wave of monetary tightening despite growing inflation.

  • Cars.com Will Continue Its Growth Streak In 2023, Says Analyst

    Barrington Research analyst Gary Prestopino reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) with a target price of $25.00. The analyst believes that the company is poised for consistent growth for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023, having completed its transformation from a listing service to a technology-driven automotive marketplace solutions provider through its digital solutions product suite. Cars.com's growth strategy is being driven by connecting buyers and

  • Synthetic speech startup Murf AI raises $10Mn Series A to help your words find a voice

    The capital will be used to expand the capabilities of Murf’s core synthetic speech technology, scale its voice catalogue, and broaden the company’s reach globally, among other product developments.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks continue Fed-induced sell-off

    U.S. stocks extended losses Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement and subsequent remarks from Chair Jerome Powell sent markets into disarray.