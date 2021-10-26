U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

Postal Packaging Market to Reach US$ 18.6 Bn by 2029; Expansion of eCommerce Sector to Drive Demand for Postal Packaging, States TMR

·5 min read

Enterprises from the postal packaging market are aiming to introduce innovative postal packaging products that can allow for efficient transport of heavy products and liquid pharmaceutical products

To achieve safe delivery of products and maintain superior level of services, major market players are incorporating end-to-end product tracking systems

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Postal Packaging Market: Overview

Several companies from the global postal packaging market are focused on advancing their output capacities in different products such as paper returnable mailing bags, clear polythene mailing bags, and standard mailing bags. Tyvek, paper & paperboard, plastic, bio-based materials, and metal are some of the materials used in the postal packaging.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo
Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the global postal packaging market to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period between 2021 and 2029. Thus, the market for postal packaging is expected to be valued at US$ 18.6 Bn by 2029.

Postal Packaging Market: Key Findings

Increase in Environment Concerns Driving Players to Use Cardboard Postal Packaging Instead of Plastic & Paperboard

With surge in consumer awareness about adverse effects of plastics on environment, companies engaged in the global postal packaging market are growing adoption of paper. As a result, cardboard boxes with different shapes and sizes are gathering immense traction. Several market players are utilizing the strategy of converting waste cardboard boxes into postal boxes. The postal packaging market is expected to gain the advantage of such innovations.

Flexibility, cost-efficiency, and lightweight are some of the key advantages of cardboard that make it one of the popular options available in the market. Moreover, the use of cardboards is projected to increase in the forthcoming years, as it is considered sustainable option to replace paperboard boxes.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights -

Manufacturers Increase Use of Recycled Materials for Postal Packaging Solutions Development

In the production of standard polythene mailing bags, major companies are increasing the use of recycled materials to ensure increased accessibility to environment-friendly packaging solutions. Besides, market players are observing a surge in demand for 100% recyclable returnable mailing bags, which are manufactured using brown kraft Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified paper. Furthermore, several companies are concentrating on the utilization of heavy-duty materials in order to achieve high strength in mailing bags.

Ask for Special Discount on Report –

Postal Packaging Market: Growth Boosters

  • Several companies in the global market are diversifying their product portfolio by boosting production capacities in protective envelopes, book packaging, and delivery boxes. For instance, Davpack is popular for its inclusive portfolio in postal packaging such as documents enclosed wallets, postal tubes, and royal mail large letter packaging.

  • The market is estimated to experience a surge in numerous trends such as increase in use of innovative packaging materials, return & reuse of packaging, and product protection

  • With rise in the trend of direct-to-consumer shipping, many organizations in the global postal packaging market are entering into collaboration agreements with packaging engineers. Prime motive of these collaborations to eradicate or lessen damage risks in postal packaging solutions.

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at

Postal Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

  • Due to the expansion of eCommerce and logistics & transportation sectors in Europe, the regional postal packaging market is expected to reach US$ 1.4 Bn by 2029

  • With the growth of the eCommerce sector in the U.K., the demand for mailing bags and postal boxes has increased. The enterprises operating in the packaging industry are improving services by ensuring safely arrivals of parcels and decreasing cost for customers in the value chain.

  • The postal packaging market is estimated to experience lucrative avenues in the U.K. on the back of many reasons, including surge in the number of online shoppers in region. Furthermore, the U.K. market is estimated to observe a surge in demand for eco-friendly packaging.

Postal Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the postal packaging market are:

  • DS Smith Plc

  • Smurfit Kappa Group

  • Mondi Group Plc

  • WestRock Company

  • Rengo Co., Ltd.

  • Pregis LLC

  • Neenah Inc.

  • Cenveo Corporation

  • Bong Group

  • Papier-Mettler KG

  • Shillington Box Company

  • GWP Group

  • Polypak Packaging

  • WB Packaging Ltd.

  • Lil Packaging

  • United Envelope

  • Elite Envelopes & Graphics Inc.

  • Poly Postal Packaging Ltd.

  • IPS Packaging & Automation

Postal Packaging Market Segmentation

Material

  • Paper & Paperboard

  • Plastic

  • Tyvek

  • Others (Metal, Bio-based Material)

Packaging Format

  • Envelopes

  • Mailing Bags

  • Boxes and Cartons

  • Wraps

  • Others (Cushions, Closures, Tapes, etc.)

End Use

  • Institutional

  • Household

Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Explore Latest Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -

Contact
Mr Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/postal-packaging-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/postal-packaging-market-to-reach-us-18-6-bn-by-2029-expansion-of-ecommerce-sector-to-drive-demand-for-postal-packaging-states-tmr-301408320.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

