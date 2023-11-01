Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2023

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to Postal Realty Trust Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Jordan Cooperstein, Vice President of FP&A Capital Markets. Welcome Jordan.

Jordan Cooperstein: Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to Postal Realty Trust third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today, we have Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer; Jeremy Garber, President; Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Brandwein, Chief Accounting Officer. Please note the company may use of forward-looking statements on this conference call which are statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are covered by the Safe Harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond the company's control, including, but not limited to those contained in the company's latest 10-K and its other Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The company does not assume and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, on this conference call, the company may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as funds from operations, adjusted funds from operations, adjusted EBITDA and net debt. You can find a tabular reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most currently comparable GAAP measures in the company's earnings release and supplemental materials. With that, I will now turn the call over to Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer of Postal Realty Trust.

Andrew Spodek: Good morning and thank you for joining us today. The third quarter marked another strong period for Postal Realty. We demonstrated our ability to drive external and internal growth by expanding our asset base and achieving operating efficiencies. We acquired 70 Postal properties across the U.S. during the quarter at an 8% weighted average cap rate, the top of our stated range. Based on the acquisitions completed through October 20, we have added 153 properties to our portfolio for $58 million, continue to work towards our $80 million target, and anticipate our full year 2023 weighted average cap rate to be between 7.25% and 7.75%. The increase in transaction volumes is encouraging and we are optimistic that this will continue through the end of the year.

The high retention and occupancy rates across our portfolio are characteristic of the niche market we serve where we receive 100% of our monthly rent, 100% on time. This predictability of cash flow is a significant differentiator for Postal Realty. It's important to note that even as a discussion of a government shutdown persists, the Postal Service has affirmatively stated that not only will their facilities remain open, but their services shall remain uninterrupted. We continue to be judicious with our deployment of capital. Our revolving credit facility remains completely undrawn and we've maintained conservative leverage with net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA at 5.5 times. We have positioned ourselves optimally to capitalize on attractive opportunities that arise and we are confident they will.

Our team has over 30 years of experience acquiring, operating and managing properties from small towns to big cities and everything in between. We take pride in the operation and management of each asset in our growing portfolio. The logistics network we invest in on a daily basis is irreplaceable American infrastructure, enabling the Postal Service to serve the American people through the 165 million distinct delivery points they reach five to six days a week. This unique and niche space has proved its resilience in the past and present economic cycle. Regardless of whether the U.S. economy will face a soft landing, hard landing or no landing, we are exceedingly confident in the strength of our business, our tenants and our opportunity for future growth.

I'll now turn the call over to Jeremy.

Jeremy Garber: Thank you, Andrew. In the third quarter of 2023, we added approximately 165,000 net leasable interior square feet to our portfolio, inclusive of 63,000 square feet from 45 last mile properties and 102,000 square feet from 25 flex properties. During the quarter, we received the fully executed 2022 renewals with the Postal Service marking to market expiring rents on 86 properties, while also introducing annual rent escalations to these leases. The Postal Service is an exceptional partner to our company. Our discussions regarding the 2023 lease expirations remain ongoing and we are making progress. We have maintained a 99% historical weighted average lease retention rate over the past 10 plus years, reflecting the strategic importance of these properties to both the Postal Service and the communities they serve. I'll now turn the call over to Rob to discuss our third quarter financial results.

Robert Klein: Thank you, Jeremy, and thank you everyone for joining us on today's call. We're pleased to discuss our third quarter financial results. Funds from operations or FFO was $0.25 per diluted share and adjusted funds from operations or AFFO was $0.27 per diluted share. We've continued to manage our balance sheet prudently by maintaining low leverage and minimizing our exposure to variable rate debt. At the end of the third quarter, our debt outstanding had a weighted average interest rate of 4.04%, a weighted average maturity of five years and no notable debt maturity until 2027. Our $150 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility was completely undrawn and 100% of all borrowings were set to fixed rates. Net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio was 5.5 times at the end of Q3, well within our target of below 7 times.

During our last call, we announced that we raised roughly $12 million by entering into forward sales agreements through our ATM program subsequent to the end of the second quarter. As of October 20th, we settled these forward sales agreements utilizing the $12 million in proceeds to repay the revolving credit facility and fund acquisition. Recurring CapEx for the third quarter was under $0.02 per square foot at $97,000. As we've discussed in prior quarters, we anticipate the figure for 2023 to be around $0.02 per square foot. We expect to complete additional R&M and CapEx projects prior to year end and our recurring CapEx guidance for the fourth quarter is between $200,000 and $300,000. Cash G&A expense came in lower than expected during the third quarter as we continued to achieve cost savings and efficiencies throughout 2023.

We do anticipate an uptick in expenses for the fourth quarter and our guidance is between $2.2 million and $2.4 million, reducing our projected 2023 total to between $8.8 million and $9 million, which is a slight increase over last year. The projected increase as compared to the third quarter is primarily related to additional hires, further investment in technology and the timing of work performed by our third party vendors. As a reminder, the lower 2023 figures are a result of employees electing to receive equity as part of their compensation, reduced third party expenses and internal operating efficiencies. Consistent with our guidance throughout the year 2023 cash G&A as a percentage of revenue will decline on an annual basis. Our Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $23.75 per share, representing a 1.1% increase from the third quarter 2022 dividend.

Our business model continues to provide investors with stable cash flows through turbulent times in the broader REIT market. We are exhibiting patients with acquisitions and prudence in the capital markets, which should reassure investors that our business will continue to thrive across all economic cycles. This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we'd like to open the call for questions.

