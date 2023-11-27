Postal Service seeks Operation Santa volunteers to deliver gifts to needy families

USPS Operation Santa is seeking volunteers to help children and families this holiday season. Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves/Operation Santa

The U.S. Postal Service is seeking helpers to ensure needy children and families have gifts under the tree on Christmas morning through its Operation Santa program.

The Operation Santa program has been around for 111 years, since the agency started allowing postal employees and volunteers to respond to letters from children writing to Santa. The program allows volunteers to give back by “adopting” deserving children and families in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands online.

“Letter volume and the number of adopters increase every year and this year is no exception,” Sue Brennan, senior public relations specialist for the Postal Service, told FreightWaves.

According to the Operation Santa website, Dec. 18 is the last day for Secret Santas to choose letters from individuals and families. It also recommends sending packages by this date to arrive by Christmas Day.

It’s still early in the letter-writing season and new letters to Santa will be uploaded to the website as they are received. In 2022, more than 18,000 letters were adopted by Secret Santas.

Letters on the site this year include one from a family, which includes Liviey, who is 18 months old. Her favorite color is yellow. She needs diapers (size 4) and wipes, 2T clothing and pajamas and a toddler bed with bedding. Oliviana asked for a front-facing car seat and a pack-and-play and wears 24-month clothing. Larry, who is 12, wants Harry Potter bedding, wears size 13 men’s shoes and wants a blanket. Payton is 10, loves the color red and wants a drum set, a weighted blanket and a pair of new Nike tennis shoes (size 10). Pewee is 8 years old and would like a new bed set and a lava lamp for Christmas.

Companies are also encouraged to adopt a child or a family, the Postal Service said.

In his letter, Nathan, who is 12, said his grades are better this year and his brothers are good “60% of the time.” He said this year has been hard on his mom, who has been struggling with car problems and medical bills. Nathan wants a “Fast and Furious” 1970 Dodge Charger Lego set and a light-up football, Cameron, 14, wants Bluetooth portable speakers and black earbuds. Charles, 9, wants an inflatable snow tube and a double-sided remote control stunt car.

“I hope you feel merry and bright,” Nathan wrote in his letter to Santa. “Have a good Christmas.”

