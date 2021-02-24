U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.75
    +16.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,559.00
    +67.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,283.75
    +91.75 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,259.00
    +27.80 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.30
    +0.63 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    27.90
    +0.21 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2160
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.91
    -0.54 (-2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4123
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.8810
    +0.6440 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,806.55
    +4,919.74 (+10.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.73
    +32.38 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,639.50
    +13.56 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.70
    -484.33 (-1.61%)
     

The Morning After: This USPS vehicle could have an electric motor inside

Mat Smith, Richard Lawler and Engadget
·3 min read

While you can use your existing PlayStation VR headset on the PS5 (if you have the adapter), Sony has revealed the first details of a brand new PSVR visor built for its new console. Some of the upgrades are predictable (and much needed), like "dramatic leaps" in performance, higher resolution displays, a wider field of view and better tracking. On the tracking front, expect a new VR controller, too, which will include elements of the DualSense controller and better ergonomics. Finally, you can retire your decades-old Move controllers.

PSVR headset
PSVR headset

Not just yet, mind. Sony warned you won't see a VR headset for PS5 in 2021, so it’s back to VR Beat Saber, Blood and Truth and Rez for now.

Sony had a busy day. It also announced a revived Play At Home scheme, offering PlayStation freebies between March and June, which includes a free copy of Ratchet and Clank for PS4 to download from March 1st. No PlayStation Plus subscription needed. Before then, there’s also a State of Play preview event coming Thursday February 25th — that’s tomorrow.

— Mat Smith

'Next-gen' USPS vehicles can use gas or electric motors

USPS NGDV
USPS NGDV

This is the next-generation USPS van, which will replace an aging fleet of vehicles powered by gas engines that can barely crack 10 MPG. The Postal Service announced that its 10-year, multi-billion-dollar modernization plan will revolve around these slightly cartoony vehicles, built by a company called Oshkosh Defense, which usually produces tactical vehicles for the military.

The Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV) doesn’t have turrets or gun racks, but it does have air conditioning, blind-spot warning, automatic braking and a back-up camera. Most notably, however, is the option of an electric powertrain, which the USPS claims allows for upgrades in the future as technology improves.
Continue reading.

The remaining Fry's Electronics stores are all shutting down

Fry&#39;s Electronics statement
Fry's Electronics statement

Fry's Electronics was a mostly West Coast-based shopping destination for gadget heads of all kinds, but now the retailer has called it quits. Yesterday was the last day stores were open, and the website has now gone offline, replaced with a farewell message. Founded in 1985, Fry's was known both for stocking whatever electronics parts you might need and often notoriously poor customer service. The retailer had previously closed a number of its stores, but that wasn’t enough to ride out recent times, coupled with the online-heavy retail landscape in 2021.
Continue reading.

Sony's FX3 is a compact $3,900 camera for filmmakers

FX3
FX3

Sony has announced the FX3, a cinematic A7S III, crammed into a body that looks like the A7C. The FX3 can shoot 4K footage with 10-bit 4:2:2 color sampling. Now, there’s no 8K, but the FX3 can still capture 4K video at 120 fps and 1080p video at up to 240 fps. And thanks to an active cooling system inside, Sony says the FX3 can shoot video for up to 13 hours uninterrupted. Pre-orders start today.
Continue reading.

'Gran Turismo 7' is delayed to 2022

Gran Turismo 7
Gran Turismo 7

The latest Gran Turismo has been delayed. Once again, Gran Turismo has been delayed. Development of a Gran Turismo title can only mean one thing: wait longer.
Continue reading.

Pixel 5a leak suggests subtle differences from the Pixel 4a

Yeah, I’m confused, too.

OnLeaks and Voice have shared what they say are leaked design details of a Pixel 5a, and it appears to be the Pixel 4a 5G, with some minor changes. That phone was a blend of the Pixel 4a, which appeared a few months before it, and the Pixel 5, which launched at the same time. Nothing notable, yet, in these leaked images, just that the Pixel 5a may well exist and arrive sooner rather than later.
Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Android update adds scheduled texts and improves accessibility

Razer's $200 Kiyo Pro webcam adds adjustable FOV and 60 fps 1080p capture

You are the frog in Peacock's upcoming 'Frogger' physical competition show

Oppo demos true wireless charging on its rollable phone

Epic Games is sending players V-Bucks to settle 'Fortnite' loot box class action lawsuit

Analogue will crack down on scalpers when Pocket orders reopen

Google had to fix a broken Stadia game after laying off its developer

Firefox's Total Cookie Protection aims to stop tracking between multiple sites

