POSTD Merchant Banque Announces Suite of Services

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POSTD Merchant Banque (OTC: PMBY) (“the Company ''), is pleased to announce the company's suite of services for shareholders and interested parties.



Mandated Lead Arranger URDG 758

PMBY is a mandated lead arranger for corporate to bank financial transactions.

The Uniform Rules for Demand Guarantees (URDG) refers to a set of international guidelines produced by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and adopted in 1991. In general, the URDG guidelines outline the rights and obligations of parties under demand guarantees.

Credit Enhancement Services

Credit enhancement is a strategy for improving the credit risk profile of a business, usually to obtain better terms for repaying debt. In the financial industry, credit enhancement may be used to reduce the risks to investors of certain structured financial products.

Our clients who have used our credit enhancement services have been able to take advantage of lower interest rates on loans and have even had other avenues of borrowing money open up to them. This service is most beneficial to project developers whose account may not have adequate funds or have a strong credit rating, but need to secure financing from capital markets or commercial banks.

Merchant Banking Services

We offer a safe, secure, and efficient digital banking and fund management solution exclusively developed by the company. This service relies on our strict identity verification system, which requires a digital certificate to access the available services and transactions. Our clients can enjoy a full range of fund management services at the tip of their fingertips, without having to worry about leaving the comforts of home.

Vaulting Services

Our vault services are especially designed for businesses that operate with a great amount of cash as well as accepting deposits. Our vaulting service provides an innovative solution to the often-cumbersome cash management issues. We provide secure on-site storage which allows for easy access to your liquid assets, while remaining completely protected, through our on-site safes, digital cash management software, and armored transportation services.

Story continues

Restructuring/Debt Advisory/M&A

In addition to the above-mentioned services, we also offer tailor-made services for capital structure options and project proposals. We understand the importance of achieving stability while a company is amid a disruption: whether you are looking to restructure, borrow money to keep the company afloat, or to merge with another firm, we are here to help.

In these situations, we assist clients by thinking creatively about their options while keeping in mind all stakeholders involved. We also understand that each company and each situation is unique, which is why we are always ready to offer tailor-made solutions to address the requirements of each individual client.

About POSTD Merchant Banque

POSTD Merchant Banque (PM Banque) is a duly registered non-depository financial institution that offers clients access to growth capital in the private markets through institutional debt or equity, far beyond what traditional banks can and will provide. Combining global reach with personal, bespoke service, we provide our clients with comprehensive corporate finance advisory services tailored to fit to your needs.

The company website can be found at: www.postdmerchantbanque.com.

For more information please contact: inquiries@postdmerchantbanque.com (860) 822-5794

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.



Source:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lead_arranger#:~:text=The%20lead%20arranger%2C%20or%20the,takes%20the%20largest%20part%20itself

https://iccwbo.org/media-wall/news-speeches/icc-demand-guarantee-rules-urdg-758-celebrate-two-years-of-rising-popularity/



