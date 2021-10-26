U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

Posten Norge and Infosys Collaborate to Develop next Generation IT Service Management Capability

·5 min read
AI powered, Infosys Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Café, part of Infosys Cobalt, to accelerate ServiceNow implementation

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been selected by Posten Norge as a strategic partner to digitally transform its IT Service Management function. Through this collaboration, Infosys will establish a best-in-class IT Service Desk and adapt Posten Norge's IT processes for new age software delivery methods.

The transformation will also involve implementation of ServiceNow, an industry leading, next generation IT Service Management platform. Infosys will accelerate the ServiceNow implementation and drive ongoing strategic value from the investments by leveraging Enterprise Service Management Café, an AI-powered ready to deploy solution, part of Infosys Cobalt.

Leveraging this solution, and the wealth of expertise Infosys has nurtured by working with global postal and logistics organizations for many years, Posten Norge will be equipped to innovate faster and respond to changing customer needs with agility. This collaboration will further enable Posten Norge and Infosys to co-create digital solutions for their customers.

Arne Erik Berntzen, Group CIO, Posten Norge said, "At Posten Norge, our aim is to make everyday life simpler and the world smaller by simplifying and increasing the value of trade and communication for people and enterprises in the Nordic region. With Infosys as a strategic partner, we feel confident we can capitalize on their capabilities and experiences to transform our IT processes. Throughout our interactions with Infosys, they have shown the capacity and desire to modernize the service delivery with the aim to build a future oriented IT service management capability, so we can create more value for our customers.''

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head - Consumer, Retail and Logistics Industries, Infosys, said, "With our vast and varied experience supporting organizations in the postal and logistics industry navigate transformation, we look forward to collaborating with Posten Norge to adapt its business to the evolving market and its customer demands. The speed, agility, and efficiency that the suite of solutions powered by Infosys Cobalt will provide to Posten will be pivotal in delivering a best-in-class customer experience that will set it apart from the competition. As part of this collaboration, we also look forward to developing digital solutions for our customers by combining the complementary capabilities of the two organisations."

About Posten Norge

Posten Norge AS is a Nordic postal and logistics group that develops and delivers integrated solutions in postal services, communications and logistics, with the Nordic region as its home market. Posten Norge's vision is to make everyday life simpler and the world smaller. We have two brands, Posten and Bring. Posten concentrates on the consumer market in Norway, while Bring is aimed at the corporate market in the Nordic region.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in over 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Dena Tahmasebi
+44 7970926571
dena.tahmasebi@infosys.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/posten-norge-and-infosys-collaborate-to-develop-next-generation-it-service-management-capability-301408344.html

SOURCE Infosys

