U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,343.50
    -60.25 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,007.00
    -246.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,217.00
    -284.00 (-1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.50
    -27.20 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.20
    -0.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.50
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1277
    -0.0054 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.95
    +4.10 (+14.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3453
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0390
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,657.91
    +3,189.16 (+9.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    836.07
    +25.47 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.24
    +64.09 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Posterior Segment Eye Disorders Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The global posterior segment eye disorders market is projected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 6. 5% over the forecast period. The market growth is due to an increase in increasing burden of eye disorders such as glaucoma, macular degeneration and other retinal disorders.

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Posterior Segment Eye Disorders Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221879/?utm_source=GNW
In addition, advancements in diagnostic technologies and R&D of new therapeutics for the treatment of these disorders are anticipated to boost the market growth.

According to The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, glaucoma is the third leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. Due to the growing awareness on the burden of glaucoma and other diseases, the market is expected to grow at significant rates. Moreover, the age-related macular degeneration is more common among the people over 60 years. The ageing population and awareness on early diagnosis and treatment of the eye diseases are some of the factors that are anticipated to bolster the market growth over the forecast period. However, the poor primary healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped and developing countries is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Devices Segment Anticipated to Grow at Significant Rate

The devices for the treatment and diagnosis of posterior segment eye diseases are anticipated to have a significant growth rate over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to advancements in device technologies, growing prevalence of age-related macular degeneration and adoption of implants for the treatment.
According to BrightFocus Foundation, the number of people living with the macular degeneration may reach to 196 million globally and is expected to reach 288 million by 2020. This is expected to fuel the segment growth of macular degeneration.
Moreover, the growing burden of eye-related diseases coupled with the adoption of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies is anticipated to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

North America Anticipated to Have Significant Growth

North America is anticipated to have significant market growth owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure, presence of key market players, new product launches and rising burden of the back of the eye disorders in the region. For instance, in November 2018, Valeant pharmaceuticals has started commercialization of VYZULTA, a prostaglandin analogue indicated for the reduction of IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension in the United States. The Asia Pacific region is projected to have lucrative market growth owing to the presence of a large pool of population living with eye-related disorders, increasing disposable income, affordability and accessibility for the treatment of posterior segment eye disorders.

Competitive Landscape

Global posterior segment eye disorders market is moderately fragmented and competitive. Market players are focusing on new product launches, product innovation, regional expansions and collaborations to increase their market share. The key market players operating in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Rainbow Medical Ltd. (Nano Retina), Second Sight Medical and Merck & Co., Inc. among others.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221879/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • JPMorgan agrees to acquire 49% stake in Greek fintech Viva Wallet

    JPMorgan said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire an around 49% stake in Athens-based payments fintech Viva Wallet, subject to regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but sources close to the deal told Reuters Viva Wallet was valued at more than $2.0 billion. JPMorgan's investment will top $1.15 billion, including a capital increase in Viva Wallet which will not dilute its founders' majority stake of 51.5%, said the sources, who declined to be named.

  • Bank of Korea Says First Phase of CBDC Test Completed Successfully

    The Bank of Korea wrapped up the first phase of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) simulation project in December, according to a report published on Monday. The first phase tested the basic functions of a CBDC including manufacturing, issuing and distribution in a simulation environment, the report said. It concluded that the CBDC “works normally” under test conditions.

  • The Top Corporate Tax Havens and Global Tax Reform

    Until a international agreement to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15% is implemented, these are currently the top corporate tax havens.

  • KKR's McVey on Fed Policy, Markets and Strategy

    Henry McVey, head of global macro and asset allocation at KKR, says the Federal Reserve is right to back off on policy accommodation, discusses KKR's investment strategy and adds that market volatility is here to stay. He speaks with Bloomberg's Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Bitcoin slumps with stocks and is now down nearly 50% from all-time high

    Bitcoin prices slumped further over the weekend to levels not seen since last August, as a selloff of riskier assets like stocks spread to cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has now shed about 50% from its record high in November.

  • Google Deceived Users About Location Tracking, States Allege

    The company tracks people’s movements using information from its search engine, Maps app, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth services even after users turn off location tracking, a lawsuit filed by Washington, D.C., alleges. Google disputed the allegations.

  • European Equities: Prelim Private Sector PMIs in Focus

    While headline PMI numbers will be key, an easing of supply chain bottle necks and inflationary pressures would deliver support.

  • For Goldman, Saudi Arabia Will Remain King of Mideast IPO Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will remain the busiest of the Middle East’s stock markets, even as the United Arab Emirates pushes more companies to go public, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal

  • Worried Traders Make Dash for Stock Liquidity as Selloff Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are pouncing on the most liquid instruments in the investing world to navigate the equity market turmoil spurred by the Federal Reserve’s newfound hawkish resolve. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s H

  • GameStop, AMC stocks take another beating, but close off lows

    GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) shares are taking another beating amid a broader market selloff. The speculative stocks are down now more than 50% over the last two months.

  • Oil Rebounds From Biggest Tumble This Year on Outlook for Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded after the biggest one-day tumble this year, with traders focused on the still-positive demand outlook as the pandemic eases.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall, Stocks Are Mixed on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarWest Texas

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Amazon, IBM, Tesla, Bitcoin in Focus

    A breakdown could have a traumatic effect on new traders who have allowed ideology to overcome risk management.

  • Activist Investors Target U.K. Companies With Over $500 Billion of Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investors are chasing ever-bigger prey in the U.K., with blue-chip consumer goods company Unilever Plc becoming the latest to come under fire. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMacron Plans Putin Call; Pentagon Readies Troops: Ukraine UpdateLondon

  • Activist investor provides twist in Unilever soap opera

    Shares in Unilever rose 6% on Monday on reports that activist investor Nelson Peltz has built a stake in the consumer goods giant whose strategy is under scrutiny after a short-lived pursuit of GSK's consumer healthcare arm. Peltz's hedge fund, Trian Partners, has built an unspecified stake in Unilever, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. Unilever declined to comment on the investment.

  • Analysts Make a Move on These 2 Stocks as the Market Takes a Volatile Turn

    A series of headwinds have investors worried – from war drums on the Russia-Ukraine border to rising inflation to the prospect of at least three Fed rate hikes coming sooner rather than later. All of this is playing into the market's recent volatility. Looking at the market gyrations from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett believes that the worries are overblown. Putting most of it down to the Fed’s upcoming policy change, she says, “It’s been an unbelievable run. This is a st

  • How To Play The Electric Car Boom in 2022

    Graphite, the battery material that serves as the negative end (anode) of the lithium-ion battery and makes up 30% of the entire battery mix.

  • Don't throw away this document. Why IRS Letter 6419 is critical to filing your 2021 taxes.

    Many parents could toss a key tax-related letter from the IRS relating to child tax credit payments in 2021. Here's what IRS Letter 6419 looks like.

  • Goodway Group Becomes Two Time Winner for Ad Age Best Places to Work

    The award highlights Goodway Group’s long-standing expertise in fostering a progressive work culture

  • Fortescue Targets Battery-Tech Fast Lane With Williams Buy

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. has agreed to buy Williams Advanced Engineering Ltd., which was founded by the Williams Formula 1 racing team, for $223 million to gain access to battery technology that it will use in mining haulage trucks. Most Read from BloombergStocks Sink in Risk-Off Day While Treasuries Climb: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying G