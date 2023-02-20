Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Market to Surpass US$ 6,442.6 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

CMI

Burlingame, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global postmenopausal osteoporosis market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,547.8 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Market:

Increasing prevalence of Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Increasing numbis expected to increase the demand for treatments which may drive the growth of the global postmenopausal osteoporosis market over the forecast period. For instance, on July 27, 2022, a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition revealed that daily prune consumption preserved bone mineral density (BMD) at the hip and protected against increased fracture risk in postmenopausal women. Researchers from Pennsylvania State University conducted a 12-month randomized controlled trial to test the effects of daily consumption of 50 grams (5-6 prunes) and 100 grams (10-12 prunes) of prunes on BMD in over 200 postmenopausal women.

Global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

By Drug Class, the RANK ligand inhibitors segment is dominant in the Asia Pacific market, due to increasing inorganic activities such as licensing agreements among market players. For instance, on August 25, 2022, Lupin Limited (Lupin), a pharmaceutical company, announced that it had entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with I’rom Group Co. Ltd (I’rom), a pharmaceutical company in Japan. Under the terms of the agreement, I’rom will conduct clinical trials along with Lupin, register, distribute, and market biosimilar Denosumab in Japan on an exclusive basis. Denosumab is indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk of fracture and prevention of skeletal-related events in patients with bone metastases from solid tumors among other indications.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global postmenopausal osteoporosis market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Key market players have been urged to expand their product portfolios and market presence as a result of the rising number of product approvals indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis.For instance, on November 10, 2022, The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China authorized the marketing of Denosumab Injection (Boyoubei), a drug produced by the subsidiary of Boan Biotech, for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis who are at high risk of fractures. Within this patient population, the medication can considerably lower the risk of vertebral, nonvertebral, and hip fractures. Boyoubei is the first biosimilar of Prolia (a manufacturer of denosumab) that has been given worldwide marketing approval. Boyoubei is also being developed in Europe and the U.S., to be sold on the international markets.

Among Drug Class, the RANK Ligand Inhibitors segment is dominant due to the increasing clinical trial approval for biosimilars. For instance, on July 19, 2022, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. a biopharmaceutical company has announced that the international multicenter phase 3 clinical trial for the company’s denosumab biosimilar HLX14, a recombinant anti-RANKL human monoclonal antibody injection, for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis in women with high fracture risks has been approved by the relevant Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC), and Clinical Trial Notification (CTN) has been acknowledged by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Hospital Pharmacies segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2022, according to data provided by Sista, a company providing market and consumer data, the number of U.S. hospital pharmacies increased from 224,000 in 2001 to over 315,000 in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global postmenopausal osteoporosis market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mylan N.V. (Viatris Inc.), Fresenius Kabi AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy, Eli Lilly and Company, TRANSCENTA HOLDING, Amgen, Gedeon Richter Plc., Enzene Biosciences, Samsung BioepisL Radius Health, Inc., Alvotech, and AryoGen Pharmed

Market Segmentation:

Global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Market, By Drug Class: Bisphosphonates Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) RANK Ligand Inhibitors Anabolic Class Calcium Metabolism Modifiers Others (Calcitonin, Denosumab, among Others)

Global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Intravenous Route Subcutaneous

Global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Market By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



