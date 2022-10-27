U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

PostNet named to Franchise Times Top 500 rankings

·3 min read

Shipping and printing solutions leader recognized as one of the largest franchise brands

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, has been named one of the largest franchise brands in the U.S. after earning placement on the Franchise Times Top 500 list. They were ranked 310 with estimated sales of $130.9 million.

PostNet has been named one of the largest franchise brands in the U.S. after earning placement on the Franchise Times Top 500 list.

"Being named to this list showcases how determined our leadership team and franchisees are to succeed," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "The past two years were incredibly challenging for many industries, but our PostNet team rose to the occasion and developed strategies that helped our numbers increase even in an unstable business environment.

"The future is bright for PostNet, and we will continue to evolve to meet the demands of both our customers and our franchise owners."

The Franchise Times Top 500 is a comprehensive annual ranking of the 500 largest U.S. franchise systems by global systemwide sales based on the previous year's performance. To qualify, a company must be a legal U.S. franchise, and franchisees must own at least 10% of the company's total units.

The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available. The collection of systemwide sales data also provides useful insight into the franchise industry's performance.

"Our team continues to strive and work to ensure our rise stays on a steady path," McPherson said. "We are already looking into different markets across the U.S. where our services can be an asset to the community. This will help us maintain the positive trajectory that we have established over the past few years."

To learn more about PostNet franchise opportunities, please visit https://postnetfranchise.com/.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.comwww.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.itwww.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

