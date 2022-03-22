U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

PostNet named a top franchise for veterans

·3 min read

VetFran recognizes global leader in shipping and printing solutions as a 5-star brand

DENVER, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, has been recognized as one of the top franchises for veterans after being named a 5-star brand by VetFran, which is a program of the International Franchise Association.

PostNet has been recognized as one of the top franchises for veterans after being named a 5-star brand by VetFran.
PostNet has been recognized as one of the top franchises for veterans after being named a 5-star brand by VetFran.

Franchisors selected as 5-star brands must have a clean audit report, minimum 20% discount on initial franchise fee, at least five years continuously operating a franchise, at least 50 units open, at least an 80% continuity rate over the past three years, and at least one certified franchise executive on staff.

"Being recognized as a 5-star brand is a testament to the continued success of the PostNet franchise as well as our efforts to recruit more veterans into our franchise system," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development for PostNet. "We will continue to strive to be one of the best franchise opportunities for our servicemen and women who want to maintain their independence while operating a business of their own."

The mission for VetFran is to educate veterans and franchisors about the demands and opportunities of being a franchisee. The organization also helps the transition of veterans into franchising by encouraging franchisors to offer incentives while also assembling resources and a database of franchising opportunities.

"Many veterans look to franchising because of the flexibility they can maintain while earning a continued stream of income," McPherson said. "Veterans have many skills that help them be successful in the franchising world. At PostNet, we make the pathway to owners as smooth as possible for veterans by offering a 30% reduction in the franchise fee if the veteran is honorably discharged."

For more information about PostNet franchise opportunities, visit https://postnetfranchise.com/.

About PostNet
PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With over 600 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide
MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company based in Milan - Italy, is a third-party provider of shipping, fulfillment, print and marketing tech-enabled solutions to small and medium enterprises and retail consumers via a Network of mainly independently owned and operated locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution Network and customized services and products delivered with a distinguished and unique level of customer service. MBE presently operates under multiple brands: Mail Boxes Etc. (excluding the US and Canada), AlphaGraphics, PostNet, Spedingo.com, Print Speak, PACK & SEND and Multicopy and its global Network spans nearly 3,000 locations in 53 countries, with 11,000+ associates and FY2020 System-wide Sales of €879 Million (US$1,004 Million).

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.alphagraphics.com - www.spedingo.com/en - www.printspeak.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.multicopy.nl - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk.

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/postnet-named-a-top-franchise-for-veterans-301506417.html

SOURCE PostNet

