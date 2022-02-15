U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,464.25
    +70.25 (+1.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,897.00
    +426.00 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,560.50
    +307.50 (+2.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,058.40
    +39.00 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.03
    -3.43 (-3.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.50
    -18.90 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.60 (-2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.75
    -1.61 (-5.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6740
    +0.1240 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,256.23
    +2,197.79 (+5.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.00
    +58.80 (+6.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.31
    +55.72 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Postoperative Pain Management Market growth is predicted at 5% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 57.8 Bn by 2031: Persistence Market Research

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising prevalence of postoperative pain, emergence of potential treatment therapies, and development of novel drug delivery approaches are some of the many factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global postoperative pain management market. The market is currently valued at 35.5 Bn, and is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of around 5% (2022-2031).

PMR Logo
PMR Logo

Postoperative pain may cause severe problems such as respiratory, cardiovascular, endocrine, and metabolic dysfunctions, and thus, postoperative pain management is necessary. Growing number of surgical procedures and increasing awareness about postoperative pain management are expected to act as key factors for market growth. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, out of the total surgical procedures, half need postoperative pain management, which provides a high opportunity for market players.

All opioid-based postoperative pain management drugs have substantial adverse effects that are limiting their use. As per CDC, 56,064 people died due to prescription opioid overdose in 2021. Growing incidence of drug overdose and side effects related to postoperative pain management drugs are expected to stunt overall growth of the market to some extent. However, drug manufacturers are focusing on the development of non-opioid drugs with a novel drug delivery approach for extended-release of medications, which can provide relief from postoperative pain for a longer duration of time.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24259

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Owing to the efficacy of opioid drugs in providing intense pain relief, the opioids segment held more than 2/3 of the global market in 2021.

  • Oral route of administration accounted for 37% of the global market share in 2021.

  • Retail pharmacies and hospitals together as distribution channel partners held more than half of the global market share in 2021.

  • North America held nearly half of the global postoperative pain management market share in 2021.

"Surge in number of patients undergoing surgical procedures, rising prevalence of postoperative pain, increasing treatment rate of postoperative pain, and commercial availability of abuse-deterrent opioid drugs are expected to drive market growth over the decade," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Who is Winning?

Various companies manufacturing postoperative pain management drugs are collaborating with different pharmaceutical companies for the development of non-opioid-based analgesics, and also with organizations for developing integrated approaches toward pain management, and the prevention of diversion of prescription opioid medications and the signs of potential abuse or addiction associated with opioid medications.

With the ongoing opioid epidemic in the U.S., all major manufacturers are also focusing on developing novel analgesic drugs for postoperative pain management.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/24259

For instance, in 2020, Haihe Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. signed an agreement with 3D Biomedicine Science & Technology Co. Ltd. to outsource the China rights for its RMX-1001 and RMX-1002 non-opioid analgesics candidates.

Key market players are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Allergan plc, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Purdue Pharma L.P, Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc., Endo International plc, Egalet Corporation GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/24259

What Else is in the Report?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the postoperative pain management market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022–2031, based on drug class (opioids, NSAIDs, local anesthetic, and acetaminophen), route of administration (injectable, oral, topical, transdermal, and others), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, clinics, and others), across seven key regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh
Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/postoperative-pain-management-market-growth-is-predicted-at-5-cagr-to-reach-a-valuation-of-us-57-8-bn-by-2031-persistence-market-research-301482357.html

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • The #1 Worst Oil for Cholesterol, Says Science

    When it comes to matters of the heart, high cholesterol may be one of your biggest threats. This is because when your cholesterol levels get too high, your body develops fatty deposits that can block the flow of blood in your blood vessels. The CDC says clogged arteries can significantly raise your risk for heart disease and stroke, two of the leading causes of death in the United States.This serious issue isn't an uncommon one, either. Between 2015 and 2018, about 12% of Americans above the age

  • If You Notice This While Resting Your Feet, Get Your Heart Checked

    Most people associate heart problems with chest pain, but experts say that your heart health can be a whole body issue. When your circulatory system suffers as the result of a heart health problem it can affect body parts as far away as your feet. In fact, there's one particular foot symptom that you may notice when you're at rest, and experts say that if it happens to you, it's time to get your heart screened for peripheral artery disease. Read on to learn which foot symptom could spell heart t

  • FDA Clears Cidara Therapeutics' Phase 1 Trial For Immunotherapeutic Antiviral For Influenza

    The FDA has signed off Cidara Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: CDTX) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its lead flu drug-Fc conjugate (DFC), CD388 for influenza. CD388 is a highly potent, long-acting antiviral immunotherapy designed to deliver universal prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, added the Company. Cidara intends to initiate a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers before the end of the current quarter. Related: Cidara Therapeutics Stock Slides Despite Acin

  • The #1 Best Juice to Slow Aging, Says Dietitian

    Sometimes having a busy schedule can keep you from eating a well-balanced diet with a variety of foods. But drinking fresh, natural juice can be a great way to pack in some much-needed nutrients when you're in a hurry or always on the go.Nevertheless, getting a variety of vitamins and nutrients on a daily basis becomes even more important as you age, because your body undergoes many different changes.With this in mind, we talked with our medical expert board member Laura Burak, MS, RD, author of

  • Trinity Biotech shares jump 6% premarket after WHO approves its rapid test for HIV

    Dublin-based Trinity Biotech Plc shares jumped 6% premarket Monday, after the company said it has received approval from the World Health Organization for its HIV screening product, TrinScreen. The company's Uni-Gold HIV product has served as the main confirmatory test for the detection of HIV in Africa for many years. The new product is expected to have an estimated market size of more than $150 million. "TrinScreen(TM) HIV is a rapid test providing results in less than 12 minutes from a finger

  • ‘The maternity ward felt dangerous – we were so short-staffed I had to work after my miscarriage’

    Less than 24 hours after a two-hour surgery to deliver her son, born with his umbilical cord around his neck, Alexa was discharged from the maternity ward. She had swelling and numbness in her leg – the early signs of potential blood clots – and had bled out on sheets that no one had time to change. She was also traumatised from a C-section beset with complications.

  • Chris Crouch was anti-vaccine. Now his pregnant wife had COVID, and he faced a terrible choice.

    KINGWOOD, Texas - Chris Crouch had had low expectations for online dating. He was a police officer in his 30s, almost a year out from a painful divorce and, he said, the women he had met had been "playing games" in ways that left him dispirited. Then he met her.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Diana Garcia Martinez was 24 and a busy single mom whose sister had set up her profile without her knowing. She was intelligent

  • Science Says Here's How to Lose Abdominal Fat

    Abdominal fat—also known as visceral fat—is body fat stored deep under the muscle in the abdomen, surrounding organs such as your liver, intestines, and stomach. Abdominal fat is particularly dangerous as it's linked to a variety of health issues including diabetes and heart disease. Women with a waist measurement of over 35 inches and men who measure over 40 inches are at risk for health problems from abdominal fat—so if that's you, read on to find out how to reduce belly fat, according to the

  • Boston doc on FDA approved treatment for omicron

    Ali Raja, the executive vice chair for emergency medicine at Mass General Hospital talks about the FDA authorizing a new COVID-19 treatment that appears to work against the omicron variant.

  • Public offered special access to latest brain research, experts

    DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2022 — A popular American Stroke Association program connecting the latest cutting-edge science with the people who may benefit from it is back for a second year. Through Stroke Connection at International Stroke Conference (ISC), the...

  • For Caregivers, Pandemic Added to Mental, Physical Challenges

    A global pandemic significantly added more anxiety, depression, fatigue and loneliness to an already difficult task for caregivers, a study found.

  • Labcorp's partnership Ascension could produce first-year revenue of more than half a billion dollars

    Labcorp will manage Ascension's hospital laboratories in 10 states, including in the South and Midwest, and has purchased some of the health system's outreach laboratory assets for $400 million. Labcorp expects first year revenues from this partnership to be between $550 million and $600 million and pay for its cost of capital by year two.

  • Twenty minutes of daily exercise could cut heart disease risk in over-70s

    Over-70s are being urged to engage in at least 20 minutes of exercise per day to help their heart health.

  • Weight Loss Influencer Lexi Reed Is 'Unable to Walk or Stand' on Her Own After Illness

    Reed was hospitalized and put into a medically-induced coma after her blood pressure dropped

  • NHS targets ‘women’ and ‘people with a cervix’ in inclusive smear test campaign

    The word “women” will remain in the latest NHS and Department of Health cervical screening campaign following a recent backlash in Scotland which invited “anyone with a cervix” for checks.

  • Deadly Champagne Laced With Drugs Strikes Down 8 at Valentine’s Party

    Charles Platiau/ReutersOne dinner patron has died and seven remain hospitalized after drinking Champagne laced with Ecstasy at a Valentine’s weekend dinner at an Italian restaurant in Weiden, Germany.Police have opened a negligent-homicide investigation into the death after finding more than 1,000 times the normal dosage of the drug in the Champagne. The content was so high it had turned the champagne purple, German media report.Local media reports suggest the diners were celebrating an early Va

  • S. Korean COVID deaths rise, hope rests on high booster rate

    South Korea reported its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a month Tuesday as U.S. health authorities advised Americans to avoid traveling to the country grappling with a fast-developing omicron surge. The 61 deaths reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Tuesday was the highest daily tally since the 74 reported on Jan. 19, when the country was emerging from an outbreak driven by the delta variant. While omicron so far seems less likely to cause serious illness or death, the greater scale of the outbreak is fueling concerns that hospitalizations and fatalities could spike in coming weeks.

  • Canada border crossing reopened after 6-day blockade by vaccine protesters as U.S. COVID death toll approaches 920,000

    The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 was edging closer to 920,000 on Monday, as a U.S.-Canada border crossing -- and key supply route -- was reopened after a six-day blockade by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other COVID-related restrictions.

  • Cook Islands confirms first coronavirus case - two years into pandemic

    The Cook Islands, one of the few places left in the world that had not reported any coronavirus infections, detected its first case on Sunday. Prime Minister Mark Brown said in a briefing Sunday that the individual who tested positive arrived in Rarotonga, the largest of the Cook Islands, on Thursday. The person was tested Sunday after learning that a family member who was a close contact had tested positive in New Zealand the day before. The individual was asymptomatic and was isolating and und