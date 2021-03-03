U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,835.14
    -35.15 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,402.62
    +11.10 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,047.70
    -311.09 (-2.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.62
    -1.88 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.30
    +1.55 (+2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.00
    -18.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.32
    -0.56 (-2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2074
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4700
    +0.0550 (+3.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3962
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.9470
    +0.2370 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,010.68
    +3,487.47 (+7.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.26
    +33.17 (+3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,675.47
    +61.72 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,559.10
    +150.93 (+0.51%)
     

Postscript raises $35M to give Shopify stores SMS superpowers

Greg Kumparak
·2 min read

Postscript helps Shopify stores stay in touch with customers via SMS, with a focus on keeping everything opt-in, legally compliant, and spam free. The company raised $4.5M back at the end of 2019; this morning it's announcing it has raised a $35M Series B.

The company has grown pretty rapidly over the last year. When we last checked in with them in December of 2019, they had 14 employees and around 530 customers; today, they're at 61 employees with over 3,500 customers.

Their vision for the product has grown a bit over the last year as well. Initially envisioned as more of a one-way broadcasting for Shopify stores to market to existing customers ("Look! We've got new shoes in stock!"), they're now working on expanding into more two-way interactions, enabling customers to do things like re-orders, subscription management, and reviews through SMS.

As before, Postscript is compatible exclusively with Shopify stores. Behind the scenes they've been building out an API to allow deeper integrations into other Shopify plugins — but still, they're all about Shopify merchants for now.

"We're still focused exclusively there," Postscript co-founder Alex Beller tells me. "We think it's kind of our secret sauce, honestly, because we go so deep with the data and the ecosystem. There's just a lot of tiny accumulating advantages there. It's also the platform that's growing the fastest in e-commerce, so it's been a good place to be."

Postscript raises $4.5M to help Shopify shops stay connected with customers over SMS

While the company's December 2019 funding was a seed round, co-founder Adam Turner tells me that between the size of the round and the revenue the company is seeing, they've skipped the A round and have structured this one as a Series B.

The round was led by Greylock, and backed by YC, 1984vc, Ali Capital, Elephant VC, and Larry Fitzgerald. As part of the deal, Greylock partners Sarah Guo and Mike Duboe will be joining Postscript's board.

