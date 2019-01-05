Pot Plants Thrive on Jamaica Farm Aphria That Short Sellers Doubted

(Bloomberg) -- Off a dirt road outside Kingston, Jamaica, 300 marijuana plants sit in manicured rows overseen by a Rastafarian grow master who goes by the name “Bob on the Job.”

As Canadian pot producer Aphria Inc. tells it, the farm is part of its growing portfolio of international assets. For two U.S. short sellers, it’s one of the catalysts for an offensive that sent Aphria shares plunging in December. Hindenburg Research and Quintessential Capital Management questioned the farm’s existence and said Aphria overpaid for “largely worthless” assets in a three-country deal.

The truth, as uncovered by a tour of the Jamaican countryside and the back streets of Buenos Aires by Bloomberg, is more nuanced. In the nascent world of global pot investing, assets can be hard to document and even harder to value, though first-mover advantage may hold big rewards.

Aphria acquired LATAM Holdings Inc. in a deal in September that the Leamington, Ontario-based company valued at C$193 million ($144 million). The assets include Marigold Projects, a licensed Jamaican grower, a pharmaceutical distribution warehouse in Argentina and licensed farmland in Colombia.

‘Huge Opportunity’

In mid-December, black and yellow plastic tubs brimming with medical-grade marijuana were stacked inside an old shipping container on the Marigold farm. The haul is the product of 2,500 kilograms (5,500 pounds) of weed it harvested from 10 acres of former sugar cane-growing land leased from the government, proof Aphria says, the assets have value.

“There’s been so much interest in Jamaica’s medical marijuana that there were companies coming from all over to the island to assess the situation,” Lloyd Tomlinson, Marigold’s founder, said at his office in Kingston. In the country made famous by the ganja-smoking reggae star Bob Marley, that’s “a huge opportunity.”

Hindenburg and New York-based hedge fund Quintessential called the acquisitions part of a “shell game” to funnel money to insiders at an inflated price. The Dec. 3 report sent Aphria’s stock down by about half in three days, wiping out C$1.4 billion in market value.

Aphria called the report “malicious,” false and defamatory, and said the deals were backed by a fairness opinion from Cormark Securities Inc., a Toronto investment bank. It has appointed a special committee to review the acquisitions and named Irwin Simon as an independent chairman, replacing Vic Neufeld who remains chief executive officer.

New Twist

“The emerging cannabis markets in Latin America and the Caribbean are in various early stages of developing a robust medical cannabis regime, like we have in Canada,” Aphria said in a Dec. 17 emailed response to questions about the short report. “They also represent significant opportunities to realize new demand and establish important, low-cost regional cultivation for domestic use and international export.”

The controversy took a new twist when smaller U.S. cannabis retailer Green Growth Brands Ltd. announced a proposed hostile takeover offer on Dec. 27 that valued Aphria at almost C$2.8 billion. Aphria’s shares jumped 13 percent the day after the bid, erasing some of the losses from the report. Hindenburg called the bid “non-credible” and raised questions about connections between the two companies while Aphria said the offer “significantly undervalues the company.”

Aphria is scheduled to report earnings for its fiscal second quarter on Jan. 11.

Armed Guards

The Jamaica farm is the most obvious proof that Aphria bought a functioning business in Latin America. Quintessential said its researcher was unable to find the operation, despite much searching, and was “therefore unable to confirm its existence.”

Located an hour’s drive from Kingston in St. Catherine parish, the farm is tucked about 250 meters off the road, surrounded by a chain-link fence, patrolled by armed guards, and monitored by dozens of security cameras. Tomlinson, a lanky, bald Jamaica native, said he started the operation in 2015 after obtaining a renewable, 25-year lease from the government. He declined to say how much he paid for the lease.

About 4,100 plants were being grown when Aphria bought the business on Sept. 27, according to a copy of an inventory seen by Bloomberg. On the day Bloomberg visited, workers were moving month-old plants from a covered nursery to the growing fields, including a strain the company developed called “Marigold.”

