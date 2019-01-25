Pot Stocks Shoot Higher as Analyst Raises Canopy Growth Target by 50%

By CCN.com: Piper Jaffray has raised its price target on Canopy Growth shares from $40 to $60, sending Canopy and other cannabis-related stocks upwards. The analyst says Canopy Growth’s step into the US makes them “bullish” on the potential of the stock. The cannabis company’s shares have already surged nearly 10% today, and other so-called “pot stocks” are following their lead.
Canopy Growth Price Target Raised to $60
Piper Jaffray believes the stock’s long-term growth “can be significant” as Canopy Growth leverages legal cannabis sales including medical sales and the newer market of Cannabidiol (CBD) products. CBD-infused products and drinks are a growing proposition for both wellness and recreational beverage markets.
The analyst says:
