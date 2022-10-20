U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,684.50
    -22.75 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,384.00
    -76.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,048.50
    -104.75 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.20
    -9.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.91
    +1.36 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9789
    +0.0011 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.23
    +0.73 (+2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1194
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9270
    +0.1120 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,138.12
    -49.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.77
    -3.91 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.13
    -9.86 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Potassium Nitrate Market Size Worth $2.4 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 4.0%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in product demand for the food and pharmaceutical industry drives the growth of the global potassium nitrate market. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. During the first few months of the lockdown, the potassium nitrate market suffered due to the shutdown of foreign supply networks and retail firms.

Portland, OR, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report, the global potassium nitrate market accounted for $1.7 billion in 2021, and is expected to register $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Sample PDF (225 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11848

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021­–2030

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

$1.7 Billion

Market Size in 2030

$2.4 Billion

CAGR

4.0%

No. of Pages in Report

225

Segments Covered

Raw Material, End-Use Industry, and Geography.

Drivers

Rise in product demand for the food and pharmaceutical industry

Opportunities

Increase in need for energy

Restrains

Inhalation of potassium nitrate can cause coughing and sneezing, headache, dizziness, and fatigue

Rise in mining applications for drilling and blasting


Covid-19 Scenario:

  • During the first few months of the lockdown, the potassium nitrate market suffered due to the shutdown of foreign supply networks and retail firms. Moreover, the purchase and consumption patterns shifted considerably, which negatively affected the market.

  • The prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and led to domestic societal estrangement.

  • The lockdown harmed the agricultural sector, which negatively impacted the demand for potassium as a fertilizer.

The global potassium nitrate market is segmented on the basis of raw material, end-use industry, and geography.

Based on raw material, the ammonium nitrate segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. However, the potassium chloride segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11848

Based on end-use industry, the pharmaceutical segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. However, the agriculture segment dominated in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2031.

The global potassium nitrate market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In addition, the region held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, and is projected to maintain its leadership position from 2021 to 2031.

The global potassium nitrate market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Arihant Chemicals, AG Chemi Group s.r.o., Haifa Negev technologies LTD, BGP Group of companies, Kemapco Arab Fertilizers & Chemicals Industries LTD, Jagannath Chemicals, okchem.com, Positive Chemicals Private Limited, Migao Corporation, Sam Industries Limited, Ravi Chem Industries, SNDB, SQM S.A, URALCHEM JSC, and Yogi Chemical Industries.

The report analyzes these key players in the global potassium nitrate market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://bit.ly/3eFGMQR

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations

    Tesla reported its Q3 earnings on Wednesday missing on revenue expectations.

  • Chinese Markets Are Sinking Fast as Xi Fails to Boost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese assets is intensifying as this week’s Communist Party Congress disappoints traders wanting relief from a strict Covid-Zero policy and help for an economy mired in a property crisis.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more

    Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Why Oil Stocks Are Surprisingly Rallying Today

    Oil prices are rising today. West Texas Intermediate, the leading U.S. oil price benchmark, closed up 3% to top $85 a barrel. Several notable names moved higher on the day, including Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Transocean (NYSE: RIG), and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB).

  • Nokia posts forecast-beating net profit

    Nokia said it still expects to deliver net sales growth in mobile networks on a constant-currency basis in 2022 after strong sales growth in North America during the quarter.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Should I wait for real estate prices to plummet before buying a house? Here are 3 simple reasons why this housing downturn is nothing like 2008

    Waiting for housing to plunge? You may be waiting a long time.

  • Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7.9% on Wednesday after health regulators authorized Novavax's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, Adjuvanted, as a booster for adults.  So what The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will allow Novavax's vaccine to be used as a first booster shot for people aged 18 and older who would rather take it than initial boosters offered by Moderna and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • 3 Battery Stocks for EV Investors

    Curious about the electric vehicle space? This is a part of it that has applications in other industries too.

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and SoFi Stocks Hit the Skids Early Wednesday

    After two days of strong gains, Wall Street appeared to be taking a breather on Wednesday, with a broad cross-section of stocks losing ground. Investors seemed to ponder the wider economic landscape, looking for signs of what the future might hold. With this as a backdrop, a number of financial technology (fintech) companies traded lower, as Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) tumbled as much as 10.3%, Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) slumped as much as 9.4%, and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) slipped as much as 5%.

  • Olaplex stock tanks after the hair care retailer slashed sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Olaplex after the hair care retailer slashed its 2022 sales forecast.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Why Sweden’s $41 Billion of Property Debt Is Alarming Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Even in Sweden few people knew much about Castellum AB. Yet the hurried sale of 40 million shares in the property company earlier this month is now seen by some as a harbinger of things to come in the European property market. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Chinese E