Potato Protein Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 100.2 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 3.96% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Consumer worries about food allergies in products are a critical part of the expansion in Potato Protein market revenue, and an increase in the vegan population will promote market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Potato Protein Market" By Product (Isolates, Concentrates), By Application (Meat Products, Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Processed Food, Others), and By Geography.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Potato Protein Market size was valued at USD 73.58 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 100.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.96 % from 2019 to 2026.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=10171

Browse in-depth TOC on "Potato Protein Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Potato Protein Market Overview

Potato protein is a dry byproduct derived from the production and separation of potato starch. It is a plant-based protein that combines excellent protein content with effective fortification to fit into a healthy lifestyle. As a result, potato protein has a wide range of applications in the food and beverage industry, including baked goods, confectionery, soups and sauces, and snacks. Potato is a plant-based protein source that can aid with muscle maintenance. According to the most recent studies, protein derived from potatoes can be of excellent quality and help a person build and maintain muscular growth. For tissue growth and workout preparation, potato protein concentrate is beneficial. Weanling animals' performance was said to be sustained by using meals rich in potato protein.

In recent years, consumer interest in protein consumption has significantly increased. The need for plant-based protein sources has increased along with the demand for clean-label, allergen-free products. Additionally, the ease of digestion and compatibility with a vegan diet are two advantages that contribute to potato protein's widespread use. This has increased demand for goods that are protein-rich and protein-enriched and increased interest in plant protein components among food makers and foodservice operators.

This factor influenced the growth of the global potato protein market favourably. In addition, soy proteins have historically dominated the market for plant-based protein additives. However, potato protein is becoming more popular because it is acceptable for all types of livestock and may be used in place of soy proteins in some protein-rich diets.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Roquette, AVEBE Group, Omega Protein Corporation, Agrana, Kerry Group plc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Südstärke, KMC Ingredients, Peppes Group, AKV Langholt.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Potato Protein Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

  • Potato Protein Market, by Product

  • Potato Protein Market, by Application

  • Potato Protein Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Milk Protein Market By Type (Milk Protein Concentrates, Milk Protein Isolates), By Livestock (Cow, Buffalo), By Application (Sports Nutrition, Infant Formula, Dairy Products), By Geography, And Forecast

Pea Protein Market By Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Textured), By Form (Wet, Dry), By Application (Performance Nutrition, Meat Substitutes, Snacks), By Geography, And Forecast

Protein Snack Market By Product Type (Protein Bars And Jerky, Chips And Pretzels), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Distribution Channel (Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores), By Geography, And Forecast

Soy Protein Crisps Market By Type (Soy Crisps 60%, Soy Crispies 80%), By Application (Baked Goods, Confectionery, Cereals & Snacks, Others), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Plant-Based Protein Companies offering nutrition from natural resources

Visualize Potato Protein Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potato-protein-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-100-2-billion-by-2026--globally-at-3-96-cagr-verified-market-research-301638915.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

