Potato protein market size to grow by 37.74 million, Growth opportunities led by Food Innovation Online Corp. and Omega Protein Corp. - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The potato protein market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors in the market compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. The market is highly competitive. Thus, major vendors are focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence. Thus, the competition among the vendors will intensify during the forecast period.
The potato protein market size is forecasted to grow by USD 37.74 million during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is estimated to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.
Potato Protein Market 2023-2027: Scope
The potato protein market report covers the following areas:
Potato protein market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Type
Application
Geography
Potato protein market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Food Innovation Online Corp., Free From That, Kerry Group Plc, KMC amba, Lyckeby Starch AB, Meelunie BV, Omega Protein Corp., PEPEES SA, PPZ SA, Roquette Freres SA, SUDSTARKE GmbH, Tereos Group, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, AMINOLA BV, and Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA are among some of the major market participants.
Potato protein market 2023-2027: Key highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist potato protein market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the potato protein market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the potato protein market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of potato protein market, vendors
The algae protein market share is expected to increase by USD 171.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers algae protein market segmentation by type (spirulina, chlorella, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The wheat protein market share is expected to increase by USD 951.18 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers wheat protein market segmentation by type (wheat gluten, wheat protein isolate, textured wheat protein, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Potato Protein Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
156
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.43%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 37.74 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
7.32
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key countries
US, China, Australia, France, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Food Innovation Online Corp., Free From That, Kerry Group Plc, KMC amba, Lyckeby Starch AB, Meelunie BV, Omega Protein Corp., PEPEES SA, PPZ SA, Roquette Freres SA, SUDSTARKE GmbH, Tereos Group, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, AMINOLA BV, and Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global potato protein market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Isolate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Concentrate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Hydrolyzed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Meat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 AGRANA Beteiligungs AG
12.4 AMINOLA BV
12.5 Bioriginal Food and Science Corp.
12.6 Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A.
12.7 Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA
12.8 Emsland Starke GmbH
12.9 Food Innovation Online Corp.
12.10 Kerry Group Plc
12.11 KMC amba
12.12 Lyckeby Starch AB
12.13 Meelunie BV
12.14 PEPEES SA
12.15 PPZ SA
12.16 Roquette Freres SA
12.17 Tereos Group
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
