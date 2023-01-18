Potato protein market size to grow by 37.74 million, Growth opportunities led by Food Innovation Online Corp. and Omega Protein Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The potato protein market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors in the market compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. The market is highly competitive. Thus, major vendors are focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence. Thus, the competition among the vendors will intensify during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Potato Protein Market 2023-2027

The potato protein market size is forecasted to grow by USD 37.74 million during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is estimated to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Request latest PDF sample report

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio- Buy the report

Potato Protein Market 2023-2027: Scope

The potato protein market report covers the following areas:

Potato protein market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Application

Geography

Potato protein market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Food Innovation Online Corp., Free From That, Kerry Group Plc, KMC amba, Lyckeby Starch AB, Meelunie BV, Omega Protein Corp., PEPEES SA, PPZ SA, Roquette Freres SA, SUDSTARKE GmbH, Tereos Group, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, AMINOLA BV, and Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA are among some of the major market participants.

Request a PDF sample now

Potato protein market 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist potato protein market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the potato protein market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the potato protein market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of potato protein market, vendors

Story continues

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related Reports:

The algae protein market share is expected to increase by USD 171.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers algae protein market segmentation by type (spirulina, chlorella, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The wheat protein market share is expected to increase by USD 951.18 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers wheat protein market segmentation by type (wheat gluten, wheat protein isolate, textured wheat protein, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Potato Protein Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 37.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Australia, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Food Innovation Online Corp., Free From That, Kerry Group Plc, KMC amba, Lyckeby Starch AB, Meelunie BV, Omega Protein Corp., PEPEES SA, PPZ SA, Roquette Freres SA, SUDSTARKE GmbH, Tereos Group, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, AMINOLA BV, and Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global potato protein market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Isolate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Concentrate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Hydrolyzed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Meat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Supplements - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AGRANA Beteiligungs AG

12.4 AMINOLA BV

12.5 Bioriginal Food and Science Corp.

12.6 Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A.

12.7 Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA

12.8 Emsland Starke GmbH

12.9 Food Innovation Online Corp.

12.10 Kerry Group Plc

12.11 KMC amba

12.12 Lyckeby Starch AB

12.13 Meelunie BV

12.14 PEPEES SA

12.15 PPZ SA

12.16 Roquette Freres SA

12.17 Tereos Group

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Potato Protein Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potato-protein-market-size-to-grow-by-37-74-million-growth-opportunities-led-by-food-innovation-online-corp-and-omega-protein-corp---technavio-301722205.html

SOURCE Technavio